Israel to open new routes for humanitarian aid into Gaza

Israel has announced it is opening new routes for humanitarian deliveries into Gaza.

The Erez Crossing into northern parts of the Gaza Strip will be opened for the first time since the Hamas attacks of October 7 - and aid will temporarily be allowed to flow through Ashdod Port.

Israeli officials have also said they are planning to increase the amount of aid from Jordan moving through the Kerem Shalom crossing.

"This increased aid will prevent a humanitarian crisis and is necessary to ensure the continuation of the fighting and to achieve the goals of the war," a spokesman for the Israeli government said.

During a call on Thursday, Joe Biden had told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to immediately let more trucks carrying humanitarian aid into Gaza, according to two US officials.

The White House said that Mr Biden "underscored that an immediate ceasefire is essential to stabilise and improve the humanitarian situation and protect innocent civilians" in the call.

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Israel "must meet this moment" - and told reporters: "If we don't see the changes that we need to see, there'll be changes in our policy."

Routes must be 'rapidly implemented'

The US National Security Council has welcomed Israel's plans to increase aid flowing into Gaza.

However, it is unclear when these humanitarian routes will open - with American officials calling for this to be "fully and rapidly implemented".

Spokesperson Adrienne Watson warned: "US policy with respect to Gaza will be determined by our assessment of Israel's immediate action on these and other steps, including steps to protect innocent civilians and the safety of aid workers."

She also expressed hope that there will be a "significant increase in humanitarian assistance reaching civilians in dire need throughout Gaza over the coming days and weeks".

Story continues

Click to subscribe to the Sky News Daily wherever you get your podcasts

UK 'will hold Israel to account'

The deaths of seven aid workers earlier this week - including three British nationals - had led some charities to suspend their operations.

Lord Cameron also told the Mail that Mr Netanyahu and other senior ministers "know how serious this issue is and how they have got to get to the bottom of it and frankly make sure it never happens again".

'We will hold Israel to account," the foreign secretary added. "That is what the transparent full inquiry is all about. When these things happen even on a battlefield ... they have consequences."

Read more:

Civil servants request to stop work over arms sales to Israel

Gaza's morgue network has effectively collapsed

How to rein in Netanyahu when Biden can't pull the key lever

He declined to say if the UK is confident Israel is acting within international law - or if arms sales might be suspended.

Israel Defence Forces is due to offer an update on their investigation into that airstrike later today.