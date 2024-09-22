Israel orders 45-day closure of Al Jazeera West Bank office

The Israeli military has raided the offices of news broadcaster Al Jazeera in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, confiscated its equipment and ordered it to close for an initial period of 45 days.

Armed Israeli soldiers entered the building early on Sunday during a live broadcast.

Israel's military said a legal opinion and intelligence assessment determined that the offices were being used "to incite terror" and "support terrorist activities", and that the channel's broadcasts endanger Israel's security.

Al Jazeera "vehemently" condemned the closure and "unfounded allegations presented by Israeli authorities to justify these illegal raids", and called the move an "affront" to press freedom.

The Foreign Press Association said it was "deeply troubled" by the development, which it also said threatened press freedom.

"Restricting foreign reporters and closing news channels signals a shift away from democratic values," the organisation said.

Viewers watched as the troops handed the closure order to Al Jazeera’s West Bank bureau chief Walid al-Omari, who read it out live on air.

“Targeting journalists this way always aims to erase the truth and prevent people from hearing the truth,” Mr al-Omari said in comments reported by his employer.

The soldiers confiscated the last microphone and camera off the street outside and forced Mr al-Omari out of the office, Al Jazeera journalist Mohammad Alsaafin said.

Posting about the raid on social media, Mr Alsaafin said the troops also pulled down a poster of Shireen Abu Aqla - an Al Jazeera reporter who was killed while covering a raid by Israeli forces in the West Bank.

The network and witnesses at the time said the Palestinian-American reporter was shot by Israeli forces. Israel initially argued she had been shot by a Palestinian. However, months later it concluded there was a "high probability" that one of its soldiers killed her.

About the closure of the offices, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement that it and Israel Border Police, alongside the civil administration, enforced an order signed by the Commander of the Central Command.

The offices had been sealed and equipment confiscated, the IDF added.

Al Jazeera decried the "draconian actions" and "oppressive measures", but said it would not deter the network from covering Gaza and the West Bank.

The news outlet said it would pursue all available legal channels through international legal institutions to protect its rights and journalists, as well as the public's right to information.

Relations between the Qatari-owned broadcaster and the Israeli government have long been tense, but have worsened following the outbreak of war in Gaza.

With foreign journalists banned from entering the strip, Al Jazeera staff based in the area have been some of the only reporters able to cover the war on the ground.

In April, the Israeli parliament passed a law giving the government power to temporarily close foreign broadcasters considered a threat to national security during the war.

A ban would be in place for a period of 45 days at a time, as seen in Sunday's raid, and can be renewed.

In early May, the Al Jazeera offices in Nazareth and occupied East Jerusalem were subject to separate raids.