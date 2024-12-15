Israel orders closure of Dublin embassy, blaming 'extreme anti-Israel policy of Irish government'

Israel's foreign minister has ordered the closure of the country's embassy in Dublin, citing the Irish government's "extreme anti-Israel policy".

Gideon Sa'ar said "Ireland has crossed every red line in its relations with Israel".

"The actions and antisemitic rhetoric used by Ireland against Israel are rooted in the delegitimisation and demonisation of the Jewish state, along with double standards," he said in a statement.

The minister pointed to Ireland's decision earlier this year to recognise a Palestinian state, for which Israel recalled its ambassador from Dublin.

The move also comes after the Irish government said it would ask the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to broaden its definition of genocide - claiming Israel has engaged in the "collective punishment" of people in Gaza.

Ireland's taoiseach (prime minister) said in a statement that the decision is "deeply regrettable", and that "keeping channels open has never been more important so that we can better understand each other's positions, even when we disagree".

Simon Harris added: "I utterly reject the assertion that Ireland is anti-Israel. Ireland is pro-peace, pro-human rights and pro-international law.

"Ireland wants a two-state solution and for Israel and Palestine to live in peace and security. Ireland will always speak up for human rights and international law. Nothing will distract from that."

Israel will instead "adjust our diplomatic network of missions" to strengthen ties with countries that want to do the same with Israel, but do not yet have an embassy.

For that reason, Mr Sa'ar said Israel will open an embassy in Moldova, and has instructed officials to find a suitable building and initiate the process of appointing an ambassador.

Ireland's deputy premier Micheal Martin has also spoken publicly, saying there are "no plans" to close their embassy in Israel, adding in a statement: "I believe firmly in the importance of maintaining diplomatic channels of communication and regret that this decision has been taken.

"Ireland's position on the conflict in the Middle East has always been guided by the principles of international law and the obligation on all states to adhere to international humanitarian law."

He went on to say that the "continuation of the war in Gaza and the loss of innocent lives is simply unacceptable and contravenes international law".

"It represents the collective punishment of the Palestinian people in Gaza. We need an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages and a surge of humanitarian aid into Gaza," he added.

The Irish government has been highly critical of the Israeli government's conduct of the war in Gaza, in which 44,976 Palestinians have been killed, and 106,759 injured, according to the Hamas-run health ministry, since the 7 October 2023 attack.

The IDF launched its military response after Hamas killed around 1,200 people and captured hostages - 101 of which are still being held - in the attack last year.

Mr Martin announced on Thursday that the government would ask the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to broaden its definition of genocide - claiming Israel has engaged in the "collective punishment" of people in Gaza.

An intervention will be made later this month, and will be linked to a case South Africa has brought under the United Nations' Genocide Convention.

Mr Martin said the Irish government is "concerned" that a "narrow interpretation of what constitutes genocide" leads to a "culture of impunity in which the protection of civilians is minimised".

The Dublin administration's "view of the convention is broader" and "prioritises the protection of civilian life", he added.

In May, Israel's deputy attorney general told a panel of 15 international judges that South Africa's allegations of genocide are "completely divorced from the facts and circumstances".

"Armed conflict is not a synonym of genocide," Gilad Noam said, adding that the accusation "makes a mockery of the heinous charge of genocide".