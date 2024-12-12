Israel, Palestinians explore Gaza truce with US envoy on Mideast shuttle mission

Maayan Lubell and Nidal al-Mughrabi
Updated ·5 min read

By Maayan Lubell and Nidal al-Mughrabi

JERUSALEM/CAIRO (Reuters) - Israelis and Palestinians are signaling new efforts to forge a ceasefire deal, even a limited one, for the first time in a year that would pause the fighting in Gaza and return to Israel some of the hostages still held in the Palestinian enclave.

Israel Defence Minister Israel Katz told his U.S. counterpart Lloyd Austin in a phone call on Wednesday there was now a chance for a new deal that would allow the return of all the hostages, including U.S. citizens, Katz's office said.

A Western diplomat in the region, however, said a deal was taking shape, but it would likely be limited in scope, involving the release of only a handful of hostages and a short pause in hostilities.

Such a truce and release would be only the second since the start of the war in October 2023.

The guarded optimism emerges as U.S. President Joe Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan heads to Israel for talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday and then to Egypt and Qatar, co-mediators with the U.S. on a deal.

Separately, President-elect Donald Trump has demanded that militants of the Palestinian Hamas group release the hostages held in Gaza before he takes over from Biden on Jan. 20. Otherwise, Trump has said, there will be “hell to pay.”

Trump's designated hostage envoy Adam Boehler has said he too is involved, having spoken already to Biden and to Netanyahu. Israel says 100 hostages remain captive in Gaza. Seven are believed to be U.S. citizens.

Citing Trump's threat of "hell to pay," Boehler told Israel's Channel 13 news last week: "I would appeal to those people that have taken hostages: Make your best deal now. Make it now because every day that passes, it is going to get harder and harder and more Hamas lives will be lost."

Although Biden and Trump are working separately, their efforts overlap and both stand to gain from a deal. A U.S. official said Trump's public statements about the need for a swift ceasefire “have not been harmful.”

The official said the priority is to get the hostages home, whether it is at the end of the Biden term or the start of the Trump term.

Steve Witkoff, Trump's designated Middle East envoy, met separately in late November with Netanyahu and Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, said a source briefed on the talks.

TIMING IS APT FOR NETANYAHU

The timing for a deal may never have been better politically for Netanyahu.

The prime minister told reporters on Monday that Hamas' increasing isolation following the collapse of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's rule opened the door to a possible hostage deal even if it was too early to claim success.

Israel's military chief and the head of the Shin Bet internal security service were in Cairo on Tuesday to discuss post-war Gaza border crossings and administration, according to three Israeli security sources.

The public optimism of Israeli leaders over the past week has matched the general tone in internal discussions behind closed doors, according to an Israeli official.

For Netanyahu, concessions would be far easier now with Israel having reestablished its reputation as the most powerful Middle East force and its Iran-backed enemies in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria now posing less of a threat.

Netanyahu's once-fragile coalition has been strengthened by the addition of Foreign Minister Gideon Saar and his more centrist faction. Netanyahu, having achieved a ceasefire with Hezbollah in Lebanon, can complete the picture with the return of the hostages in a deal with Hamas.

Over the past year, some of the far-right ministers in his cabinet had voiced objections, even threatening to bring down the government, should the war in Gaza end. But with Israel's enemies weakened, and his coalition strengthened, Netanyahu is far less vulnerable politically.

Saar said on Monday that Israel was now more optimistic about a possible hostage deal amid reports Hamas had asked other Gaza factions to help it compile a list of Israeli and foreign hostages in their custody, whether dead or alive.

A Palestinian official close to the talks and familiar with the positions of all the parties involved described what he called "a fever of negotiations" with ideas emerging on all sides, including among mediators in Egypt and Qatar.

Trump's involvement had given the talks a boost, even if the sides have yet to present lists of Palestinian prisoners and hostages to be exchanged or to complete plans for a temporary or phased truce, the Palestinian official said.

He said Hamas was willing to show some flexibility should there be guarantees Israel would not resume the fighting.

It is unclear how the sides can bridge the largest gap that has persisted through numerous rounds of failed negotiations; Hamas demands an end to the war, while Israel says the war will not end before Hamas no longer rules Gaza.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken headed to Jordan and Turkey on Wednesday for talks on Syria, the State Department said. Israel is not in his official itinerary but there is always a possibility he might add the stop.

(This story has been corrected to fix Bashar al-Assad's first name in paragraph 13)

(Reporting by Maayan Lubell in Jerusalem and Nidal al-Mughrabi in Cairo; Additional reporting by Steve Holland, Andrew Mills and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Howard Goller; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Latest Stories

  • Assad’s fall in Syria will further weaken Hezbollah and curtails Tehran’s ‘Iranization’ of region

    Lebanon – home to thousands of Syrian refugees – has long suffered at the hands of the Assad family’s 54-year rule.

  • Top Biden aides head to Mideast in diplomatic push on Syria, Gaza

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden's top aides were heading to the Middle East on Wednesday seeking to advance efforts to reach an elusive Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal and help ensure a smooth transition in Syria following the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was set to visit Jordan and Turkey, while U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan planned stops in Israel, Qatar and Egypt in coming days, U.S. officials said.

  • The Trump and Biden teams insist they're working hand in glove on foreign crises during transition

    The Trump and Biden national security teams have come to an understanding that they have no choice but to work together as conflicts in Gaza, Syria and Ukraine have left a significant swath of the world on a knife’s edge.

  • College Graduates Are Turning on Milei After Helping Him Win Power

    (Bloomberg) -- Patricio Aguilar just wants to go to class. The 23-year-old agriculture student voted for Javier Milei last year but now has a front-row seat as the president’s deep spending cuts reverberate through Argentina.Most Read from BloombergBrace for a Nationwide Shuffle of Corporate HeadquartersCloud Computing Tax Threatens Chicago’s Silicon Valley DreamSan Francisco, Paris Named Best Cities for Urban TransportationDC Business Leaders Welcome Return-to-Office Policy Under TrumpA Chicago

  • Secretary of State Blinken is returning to the Mideast in his latest diplomatic foray

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken is returning to the Middle East this week on his 12th visit since the Israel-Hamas war erupted last year but his first since the ouster of Syrian President Bashar Assad. The upheaval in Syria has sparked new fears of instability in a region wracked by three conflicts, despite a ceasefire agreement in Lebanon.

  • Who is Mohammed al Bashir, the former engineer who is now Syria's prime minister?

    There is a new prime minister of Syria.

  • UN General Assembly overwhelmingly demands immediate Gaza ceasefire

    UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -The United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly voted on Wednesday to demand an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas in the Gaza Strip and the immediate release of all hostages. The ceasefire demand in the resolution - adopted with 158 votes in favor in the 193-member assembly - was expressed in more urgent language than one urging an immediate humanitarian truce in Gaza that the body "called for" in October 2023 then "demanded" in December 2023. General Assembly resolutions are not binding but carry political weight, reflecting a global view on the war.

  • Netanyahu arrives at court to take the stand in corruption trial

    STORY: :: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu arrives at court to take the stand for the first time in his long-running corruption trial:: Tel Aviv, Israel:: December 10, 2024Netanyahu arrived around 10 a.m. (0800 GMT) while a few dozen protesters gathered outside, some of them supporters and others demanding he do more to negotiate the release of some 100 hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza.Israel has been waging war in Gaza against the Palestinian militant group for more than a year, during which Netanyahu had been granted a delay for the start of his court appearances. But last Thursday, judges ruled that he must start testifying.Charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust, Netanyahu will testify three times a week, the court said, despite the Gaza war and possible new threats posed by wider turmoil in the Middle East, including in neighboring Syria.Netanyahu was indicted in 2019 in three cases involving gifts from millionaire friends and for allegedly seeking regulatory favors for media tycoons in return for favorable coverage. He denies any wrongdoing.In the run-up to his court date, Netanyahu revived familiar pre-war rhetoric against law enforcement, describing investigations against him as a witch hunt.

  • Syrian rebel leader says he will dissolve toppled regime forces, close prisons

    Syrian rebel leader Ahmad al-Sharaa - better known as Abu Mohammed al-Golani - told Reuters in a written statement on Wednesday that he would dissolve the security forces of the toppled regime of Bashar al-Assad. His forces swept across Syria in a lightning offensive that overthrew 50 years of Assad family rule, replacing it with a three-month transitional government of ministers that had been ruling a rebel enclave in Syria's northwest. The military command affiliated with his group, which is known as Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, already said they would grant an amnesty to military conscripts.

  • Colombian lawmakers vote against government's $2.24 billion tax reform

    BOGOTA (Reuters) -Colombian lawmakers on Wednesday rejected a tax reform which the government of President Gustavo Petro said was necessary to finance its budget in 2025, following recent cuts to this year's spending plans amid lower-than-expected tax take. Economic committees in the Andean country's Congress voted against the proposed reform, which Finance Minister Diego Guevara this week said would raise some additional 9.8 trillion pesos ($2.24 billion). The result is a bitter blow for Petro, whose government has already cut spending this year by 28.4 trillion pesos due to lower-than-expected tax income.

  • 'I have been waiting 8 years to tell the truth': Netanyahu takes the stand in his corruption trial

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was charged by Israeli prosecutors with bribery, fraud and breach of trust. He will be required to testify three times a week.

  • Palestinians urge support for UN resolutions demanding an immediate Gaza ceasefire

    UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Palestinians urged U.N. member nations to support resolutions demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and backing the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees that Israel has moved to ban.

  • Cougar's more than 1,000-km journey from Sask. to Manitoba at centre of new museum exhibit

    A new permanent exhibit at the Manitoba Museum aims to give visitors a close look at the elusive prairie cougar, and the challenges the predator faces in today's environment.The exhibit, titled "The Cougar — Manitoba's Big Cat" tells the story of a cougar born in the Cypress Hills area of southwestern Saskatchewan that eventually covered hundreds of kilometres throughout its 10-year life."People can get an up-close look at this amazing animal that travelled well over 1,000 kilometres from where

  • Fact Check: CNN Didn't Add Pronouns to Chyron Display of Syrian Rebel Leader's Name

    An image circulating online purported to show "He/Him" pronouns on the chyron display after Abu Mohammed al-Golani's name.

  • Israeli strike on northern Gaza kills 19, Palestinian medics say

    CAIRO (AP) — Palestinian medical officials say an Israeli strike on a home where displaced people were sheltering in the northern Gaza Strip has killed at least 19 people.

  • US says it will support new Syrian leaders who protect women and renounce terrorism

    The Biden administration said Tuesday it will recognize and support a new Syrian government that renounces terrorism, destroys chemical weapons stocks and protects the rights of minorities and women. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that the U.S. would work with groups in Syria and regional partners to ensure that the transition from President Bashar Assad’s deposed government runs smoothly. The qualified pledge of support for a post-Assad Syria comes as the Biden administration targets Islamic State fighters to try to prevent the group from reemerging as an international threat and maintains support for Israel as its forces conduct their own operations inside Syria.

  • Israeli airstrikes in Gaza hit Palestinians tasked with securing aid trucks

    CAIRO (Reuters) -At least eight Palestinians were killed and dozens wounded in two Israeli airstrikes that targeted groups of Palestinians tasked with securing trucks bringing aid into the Gaza Strip on Thursday, medics said. Medics said at least 30 people were wounded and with several in critical condition, they feared the death toll may rise in the first strike in the western area of Rafah City, in the south of the enclave. In the nearby city of Khan Younis, another group of men tasked with security for aid shipments was hit by a separate Israeli airstrike that wounded several of them, medics said.

  • World Central Kitchen fires dozens of workers in Gaza after Israel accuses them of militant links

    A U.S.-based charity, the World Central Kitchen, fired dozens of Palestinians working for the charity in the Gaza Strip, at least three workers told Reuters, after Israel said at least 62 staff were linked to militant groups. In a message to staff, WCK confirmed that it had "made changes" after Israel demanded an investigation into its hiring practices in Gaza. "This should not be taken as a conclusion by WCK that the individuals are affiliated with any terror organization," it said, adding that Israel had not shared its intelligence and "we do not know the basis for Israel’s decision to flag these individuals."

  • US CFTC Democrat says she could be a 'gadfly' to Republican majority

    Kristin Johnson, a top Democratic official at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, signalled on Wednesday she would be willing to stay on at the agency under new Republican leadership, serving as a "gadfly" on key issues like crypto and artificial intelligence. President-elect Donald Trump is expected to replace the current Democratic CFTC chair Rostin Behnam with a Republican pick, eventually giving the governing party control of the five-member commission. While the CFTC, which oversees commodity derivatives markets, has traditionally been a junior player in financial policy, it is likely to play a more prominent role as Trump's administration starts to overhaul cryptocurrency regulations.

  • Psychoanalysis explains why Donald Trump is taunting Canada and ‘Governor Justin Trudeau’

    Donald Trump’s heavy-handed populist trade policies are more about irrational desires than sound politics or economics.