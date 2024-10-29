Israel’s parliament votes to ban UN relief agency from operating in country

Israel’s parliament passed a law banning the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) from operating in the country, citing alleged ties of some of its staff to the 7 October 2023 Hamas attack on southern Israel.

Israel’s Knesset voted overwhelmingly to ban UNRWA from operations in Israel and annexed Palestinian territories of East Jerusalem, Gaza, and the West Bank.

“It’s outrageous that a member state of the United Nations is working to dismantle a UN agency which also happens to be the largest responder in the humanitarian operation in Gaza,” Juliette Touma, spokesperson for UNRWA, said in a statement.

This could force the closure of its East Jerusalem headquarters and disrupt aid routes, notably through Rafah into Gaza, potentially worsening the humanitarian crisis there.

International opposition to the legislation has been strong, with multiple countries, including the US, UK, Canada, and Australia, warning that it threatened crucial aid and services for Palestinian refugees, especially in Gaza.

UNRWA employs tens of thousands of workers and provides education, health and aid to millions of Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.

Philippe Lazzarini, the commissioner-general of UNRWA, said the vote “sets a dangerous precedent”.

“These bills will only deepen the suffering of Palestinians, especially in Gaza where people have been going through more than a year of sheer hell,” he said in a statement.

Israel’s parliament has declared UNRWA – the main aid agency working in Gaza – a terrorist organisation (AP)

UK’s prime minister Keir Starmer expressed serious concern over Israel’s bill banning UNRWA, warning it could disrupt essential humanitarian aid for Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. “This legislation risks making Unrwa’s essential work for Palestinians impossible, jeopardising the entire international humanitarian response in Gaza and delivery of essential health and education services in the West Bank,” he said.

“The humanitarian situation in Gaza is simply unacceptable. We need to see an immediate ceasefire, the release of the hostages and a significant increase in aid to Gaza. Under its international obligations, Israel must ensure sufficient aid reaches civilians in Gaza,” he added.

A United Nations’ vehicle is parked nearby as a destroyed truck that was reportedly used by workers of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), which was fired upon by Israeli forces earlier, is loaded onto the back of a trailer vehicle, along Gaza’s main Salah al-Din road outside Deir el-Balah in the centre of the Gaza Strip on 23 October 2024 amid the ongoing war in the Palestinian territory between Israel and Hamas (AFP via Getty Images)

Mathew Miller, the State Department spokesperson, said the US was “deeply concerned” about the vote and had urged Israel to “pause implementation” of the legislation, which could “have implications under US law”.

Meanwhile, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the vote and said: “UNRWA workers involved in terrorist activities against Israel must be held accountable. Since avoiding a humanitarian crisis is also essential, sustained humanitarian aid must remain available in Gaza now and in the future.”

A donkey-drawn cart arrives as nearby men secure on the back of a trailer a destroyed truck that was reportedly used by workers of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), which was fired upon by Israeli forces earlier, along Gaza’s main Salah al-Din road outside Deir el-Balah in the centre of the Gaza Strip on 23 October 2024 amid the ongoing war in the Palestinian territory between Israel and Hamas (AFP via Getty Images)

“In the 90 days before this legislation takes effect – and after – we stand ready to work with our international partners to ensure Israel continues to facilitate humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza in a way that does not threaten Israel’s security,” he said.

In August this year, the UN fired nine UNRWA staff members after finding evidence they may have been involved in Hamas’s 7 October attack on Israel, which killed 1,200 people and led to 250 abductions.

The investigation by the UN’s internal watchdog, which began in January, examined allegations against 19 staff members, but evidence was sufficient to act against only nine, who were all male.

The case raised concerns among UNRWA donors, leading to temporary funding suspensions, though most countries have since resumed aid except the US.

In March, UNRWA reported that some employees, after being released into Gaza from Israeli detention, claimed they were pressured by Israeli authorities to falsely admit links between the agency and Hamas and to say staff had participated in the 7 October attacks.