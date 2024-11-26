Biden says Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire will take effect Wednesday morning

Jeff Mason, Maya Gebeily and Steven Scheer
Updated ·1 min read
WASHINGTON/JERUSALEM/BEIRUT (Reuters) -A ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah will take effect at 4 a.m. local time (0200 GMT) on Wednesday after both sides accepted an agreement brokered by the United States and France, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday.

The accord, clearing the way for an end to a conflict that has killed thousands of people since it was ignited by the Gaza war last year, was designed to be a permanent cessation of hostilities, Biden said in remarks at the White House.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier said he was ready to implement a ceasefire deal and would respond forcefully to any violation by Hezbollah, declaring Israel would retain "complete military freedom of action".

The Lebanon ceasefire agreement requires Israeli troops to withdraw from south Lebanon and Lebanon's army to deploy in the region, officials say. Hezbollah would end its armed presence along the border south of the Litani River.

Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib said the Lebanese army would be ready to have at least 5,000 troops deployed in southern Lebanon as Israeli troops withdraw, and that the United States could play a role in rebuilding infrastructure destroyed by Israeli strikes.

(Writing by Tom Perry, Michael Georgy, Angus McDowall and Simon Lewis; additional reporting by Steven Scheer, Emilie Madi, Laila Bassam, Emma Farge, John Irish, Emily Rose and Cecile Mantovani; Editing by Ros Russell, Angus MacSwan, William Maclean and Rod Nickel)

