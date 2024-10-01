Israel poised to launch invasion of Lebanon

Follow our latest live blog on Israel’s invasion of Lebanon

Israeli troops are preparing to launch a limited ground invasion of Lebanon which could start as soon as today, senior US officials believe.

Israel’s operation is expected to be smaller than its 2006 war against Hezbollah, which was a wider ground incursion, instead focusing on ensuring security for border communities in the north, the Washington Post reported.

However, it came after intense talks between Israel and Washington over the weekend, with US officials believing they had done enough to convince Tel Aviv not to launch a major operation, the New York Times reported.

Yoav Gallant, Israel’s defence minister, said on Monday that the “next stage of the war against Hezbollah will begin soon”, adding that the purpose of such operations would be to facilitate the return of displaced Israelis to their homes in the north.

Israeli troops had already launched targeted operations in southern Lebanon on Monday as the army widened its campaign against Hezbollah.

An Israeli official told the Telegraph that elite commandos were targeting Hezbollah infrastructure, including weapons sites and command and control centres, in a bid to push its fighters away from Israel’s northern border.

Israel declares military zone along northern border

The Israeli military declared a military zone in parts of its northern border with Lebanon on Monday ahead of possible ground operations in the neighbouring country.

“The areas of Metula, Misgav Am, and Kfar Giladi in northern Israel have been declared a closed military zone. Entry to this area is prohibited,” the military said in a statement.

US: Israel told us ground operations are ‘limited’

Israel has told Washington that its operations in Lebanon are “limited” in their focus, targeting Hezbollah infrastructure near its border with Lebanon.

“They have been informing us about a number of operations, I know I’ve seen reports about ground operations. We’ve had some conversations with them about that,” the State Department said in a briefing on Monday.

“They have at this time told us that those are limited operations focused on Hezbollah infrastructure near the border. But we’re in continuous conversations with them about it,” Matthew Miller, the department’s spokesperson, said.

Pictured: Bulgarians evacuated from Lebanon

Bulgarians evacuated from Lebanon have landed in their home country as efforts continue across the world to get citizens out of the country ahead of an anticipated ground invasion by Israel.

People disembark from a Bulgarian government plane following its arrival from an evacuation flight from Lebanon - REUTERS

Israeli reservists ‘gathering at assembly points in the north’

Israeli reservists are gathering at assembly points near the northern border ahead of a potential invasion of Lebanon, the New York Times has reported.

Soldiers are also being directed to register with military poice as they drive along northern roads.

The US media outlet also reported that dozens of logistical trucks have been seen moving north.

Yemen’s Houthis vow to escalate attacks against Israel

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels have said they will escalate military operations against Israel after their military infastructure was attacked on Sunday.

Israel carried out 17 air raids on Yemeni infrastructure, killing five and injuring 57, a Houthi spokesman said.

Israel said the strikes were responding to Houthi attacks.

Watch: Israeli tanks massing in northern Israel

US: Israeli invasion of Lebanon could be imminent

Israeli troop positioning suggests that a ground invasion of Lebanon could be imminent, a US official has told Reuters.

It comes after CBS News reported that the invasion could happen “within hours”.

Analysis: Biden hoped Nasrallah’s death would spark peace process

Joe Biden believes the pending Israeli incursion into Lebanon is unnecessary because the death of Hezbollah’s leader has weakened the terror group enough.

When asked about the operation, which is said to be “imminent”, the US president called for an immediate ceasefire.

“I’m comfortable with them stopping. We should have a ceasefire now,” he said when a reporter asked whether he was “comfortable” with Israel’s plans.

Over the weekend, both Israel and the US confirmed that Hassan Nezrallah, Hezbollah’s leader, had been killed in an Israeli airstrike.

Mr Biden said his assassination was a “measure of justice” for the Lebanon-based terror group’s victims, including Americans.

But behind closed doors, the President hoped the high-profile killing would set into motion a peace process, rather than further military activity.

Aides had told him that Hezbollah had been so decimated that their ability to attack Israel had been significantly limited.

This meant US-led proposals for a 21-day ceasefire were still possible, despite previously being ruled out by Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister, they said.

Instead, Israel appears poised to launch a ground offensive into Lebanon, which the US has previously warned could spark a wider conflict across the Middle East and cause untold amounts of casualties.

US to send ‘thousands’ of troops to Middle East

Washington will send a “few thousand” additional troops to the Middle East should Israel need defending, the Pentagon has said.

Multiple fighter jet squadrons and the troops needed to support them will be sent, according to Sabrina Singh, the Pentagon spokesman.

The additional personnel includes squadrons of F-15E Strike Eagle, F-16, A-10 and F-22 fighter jets.

They are not in place to assist in an evacuation, Ms Singh said, before adding: “They are there for the protection of US forces.”

US and Israel talking about ‘best way forward’

The United States and Israel are still in discussions “about the best way forward,” the Pentagon said on Monday, amid reports of an “imminent” ground invasion of Lebanon.

“We’re continuing to engage with them, trying to learn more. We continue discussions on the best way forward,” Sabrina Singh, a Pentagon spokesperson, said.

Singh also said Israel gave US notice but did not coordinate its Sunday strikes in Yemen with the United States.

Hezbollah claims attack using ballistic missile

Hezbollah said on Monday it had attacked Israel using a “Nour Missile”, which has been described as a ballistic missile by sources familiar with the Lebanese terror group.

Hezbollah said it was the first time they had used the missile.

The IDF said one projectile launched from Lebanon struck an open area near the Israeli border community of Kfar Giladi, causing no injuries.

Biden urges Israel to stop ahead of ‘imminent’ invasion

Joe Biden told reporters that he was “aware” of Israeli plans to launch a ground operation into Lebanon, and called for a “ceasefire” to end the fighting.

In an address from the Oval Office, the US President said: “I’m more aware than you might know, and I’m comfortable with them stopping. We should have a ceasefire now.”

Washington had been pushing to broker a 21-day ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, before an Israeli airstrike killed the terror group’s leader.

US officials over the weekend said Hassan Nasrallah’s death made green-lighting a peace agreement easier, because it had significantly weakened Hezbollah’s military capabilities.

President Joe Biden said he was comfortable with Israel “stopping” ahead of an anticipated ground invasion of Lebanon - AP

Gallant: next phase of war to begin ‘soon’

Israel’s defence minister has confirmed the next phase of his country’s war with Hezbollah will “begin soon” amid reports of an “imminent” ground invasion.

“In the meeting with the heads of the councils in the confrontation line forum I emphasized - the next phase in the war against Hezbollah will begin soon and will be a significant factor in achieving the goal of the war - returning the residents of the north to their homes,” Yoav Gallant said.

Yoav Gallant said the new phase of Israel’s war against Hezbollah will begin “soon” - X

Israel ‘could launch ground invasion today’

Israel could launch a ground invasion of Lebanon as soon as today, CBS News reported.

The report also supported previous reports (see post below) that the operation would be limited in scale.

Conflicting reports in US over ground invasion

The New York Times reported that US officials believe they had persuaded Israel not to launch a major ground invasion of Lebanon.

The US media outlet also reported that no decision had been made about whether or when to begin one.

However, the Washington Post reported that a “limited” ground operation could start “imminently”, also quoting a US official.

Iran says it won’t send troops to fight Israel

Iran has said it will not send troops to Lebanon or Gaza, in a sign that Tehran does not want to immediately escalate its confrontation with Israel.

“There is no need to send extra or volunteer forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” a spokesman said, adding that fighters in Lebanon and the Palestinian territories “have the capability and strength to defend themselves against the aggression”.

Iran’s foreign ministry said it had not received any request for assistance from Hezbollah and that the group does “not need the help of our forces”.

The statement came amid an increase in Israeli strikes on Iran’s allies in Lebanon and Yemen, and as Israel prepares to expand ground operations across its northern border.

Israeli commandos have carried out small-scale raids in Lebanon, gathering intelligence and targeting Hezbollah infrastructure ahead of a possible wider ground offensive.

In a televised address, Naim Qassem, deputy Hezbollah chief, vowed on Monday that the group was ready to fight and win against Israeli troops.

‘Netanyahu’s thinly veiled message to Iran is clear’

Prime Minister Netanyahu’s thinly veiled message to Iran is clear; The regime shouldn’t feel safe. After mentioning the enemies of Israel who have been assassinated in the past year, Netanyahu repeated his message to the Supreme Leader, that Israel can reach all of the Middle East. “With every passing moment, the regime is bringing you — the noble Persian people — closer to the abyss,” Mr Netanyahu said as he painted a picture of what a future relationship between Israel and the Iranian people could look like. The regime doesn’t care about you and you deserve better, was his message to the Iranian people. In other words, if and when Israel decides to take out the “head of the octopus” as the regime is often referred to as, the people of Iran and the rest of the Middle East should be grateful. Mr Netanyahu wanted to bomb the Iranian nuclear programme in 2010-2011 but was stopped by the army and intelligence chiefs who feared the consequences of such an attack. Israel has not had a better opportunity to attack the nuclear programme than now. Hezbollah, which served as Iran’s bulldog and deterrence for years, is severely damaged, and Iran is left exposed. The speech to the Iranian people should therefore be seen as a hint of what’s to come.

Iran is heading towards the ‘abyss’, Netanyahu warns

Iran is heading towards the “abyss”, Benjamin Netanyahu has said, as he warned that there is “nowhere in the Middle East” that Israel cannot reach.

“With every passing moment, the regime is bringing you — the noble Persian people — closer to the abyss,” Mr Netanyahu said in a televised speech addressed to the Iranian people directly.

Iran’s “puppets” are being eliminated “every day”, the Israeli prime minister warned.

“Ask Mohammed Deif, ask Nasrallah,” he said, referring to Israel’s reported assassination of Hamas’ military commander in July, and the air strike on Beirut that killed Hezbollah’s leader on Friday.

Netanyahu invited the Iranian people to imagine a future without their current government.

“Our two ancient peoples, the Jewish people and the Persian people, will finally be at peace. Our two countries, Israel and Iran, will be at peace.”

The Israeli prime minister gave the speech in English, mirroring the address he gave to the UN General Assembly on Friday moments before Israel’s assassination of Hassan Nasrallah.

US: World is safer after Israeli killing of Hezbollah chief

Washington’s top diplomat has said that the world is safer after the Israeli assassination of Hassan Nasrallah, who had been Hezbollah’s leader since 1992.

“The region, the world are safer without him,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

Mr Blinken however said that “diplomacy remains the best and only path to achieving greater stability in the Middle East” and vowed the United States would continue working “urgently” to secure a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Nasrallah was killed on Friday when Israeli warplanes struck a Hezbollah command centre in Beirut’s southern suburbs.

The group said on Monday it would name a successor “sooner [rather] than later”.

Pictured: Israeli defence minister visits troops in northern Israel

Yoav Gallant, the Israeli defence minister, on a visit to troops of the 188th Armored Brigade and the Golani Infantry Brigade in northern Israel - Ariel Hermoni/Israel Mod/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock/Shutterstock

Lebanese soldier killed in Israeli drone strike, army says

A Lebanese soldier was killed on Monday in an Israeli drone strike on a military checkpoint in the south of the country, according to the Lebanese army.

In a statement, the army said: “A soldier was martyred when an Israeli drone targeted a motorcycle while it was passing through the Lebanese army’s Al-Omra-Al-Wazzani checkpoint.”

Lebanese media said that the soldier was initially injured by shrapnel and transported to hospital, where he later died.

Pictured: Lebanese girl flees Israeli air strikes with her cat

Iman, a 9-year-old Lebanese girl, holds her cat to her chest after fleeing from Israeli air strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs.

Having failed to find shelter, Iman and her family have had to stay on the side of a Beirut road.

Thousands of Lebanese and Syrian nationals have fled south Lebanon, south Beirut and the eastern Bekaa valley due to an increase in Israeli strikes on Hezbollah positions in those areas.

Iman, a 9-year-old Lebanese girl, holds her cat to her chest, after fleeing from Beirut’s southern suburbs with her family - Marwan Naamani / Avalon/Avalon

Government finds seats on flights for Britons leaving Lebanon

The Government has said it is working with airlines to secure seats for British nationals on flights leaving Lebanon.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We’re doing everything we can to work with commercial airlines to maximise capacity because we want people to leave.

“I understand that there have been extra Middle East Airlines flights leaving Lebanon over the weekend, another scheduled for Tuesday and we have secured seats for British nationals on those flights.”

Asked why an evacuation has not started, the spokesman said that while commercial flights are still available, British nationals “can and, indeed, should leave”.

The spokesman also pointed to the deployment of 700 troops, alongside Border Force and Foreign Office officials, to Cyprus to continue work on “all contingency options and plan for a range of scenarios in the region”.

Israeli troops cross into Lebanon for ‘targeted operations’

Israeli troops launched targeted operations in southern Lebanon on Monday as the army widened its campaign against Hezbollah ahead of a possible ground invasion. Israel’s ground operation in southern Lebanon will likely expand in the coming days, a source told the Telegraph, adding that Hezbollah is weak and confused, making it the right time for Israel to launch an attack.

You can read the full story here.

Your views: Israeli special forces cross into Lebanon

UK calls for ceasefire after increase in Israeli strikes

Britain on Monday called for a ceasefire after an increase in Israeli strikes on Hezbollah strongholds in Lebanon.

“Any further escalation must be avoided,” a spokesman for Sir Keir Starmer said, adding that “a ceasefire will provide the space necessary to find the political solution that is necessary to secure peace in the region”.

The spokesman also reaffirmed the UK’s support for Israel’s right to self-defence.

“We are ironclad in our support for Israel’s right to self-defence ... but our very clear message now is, on all sides, (for) all parties to show restraint.”

Lebanese PM calls for ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel

Lebanon’s prime minister has called for a ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel during a meeting with the French foreign minister in Beirut on Monday.

“The key to the solution is to put an end to the Israeli aggression against Lebanon and to revive the appeal launched by the United States and France... in favour of a ceasefire,” Najib Mikati said.

Mikati added that the “priority is applying resolution 1701” of the United Nations Security Council, which ended the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah.

Jean-Noel Barrot, the French foreign minister, arrived in Beirut on Sunday and is the first foreign diplomat to visit Lebanon since Israel escalated its strikes on Hezbollah positions in the country.

Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati meets with French Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot in Beirut - ANWAR AMRO/AFP

Pictured: Israeli forces mass at Lebanon border amid fears of ground incursion

Israeli military vehicles gather at undisclosed location on Israel-Lebanon border, Sep 30 - ATEF SAFADI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/Shutterstock

Political boost for Netanyahu after Nasrallah killing

In Tel Aviv

Israel’s prime minister is not just on a military roll at the moment but a political one too. This morning the opposition New Hope party joined Benjamin Netanyahu’s fragile governing coalition, boosting the number of seats it holds in the 120 seat Knesset from 64 to 68. A gain of four may not seem much but it removes the possibility of far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir collapsing the government and forcing fresh elections by walking out. Ben Gvir’s extremist anti-Arab party holds six seats and has repeatedly threatened to bring down Netanyahu over proposed military and humanitarian compromises in Gaza, the West Bank and most recently Lebanon. New Hope is led by Gideon Sa’ar, a long time critic of Netanyahu, who has seemingly buried the hatchet to join the coalition minister without portfolio. Sa’ar said it was “important to strengthen Israel, its government, and its unity and cohesion” during these “difficult and challenging days” and was “the patriotic and right thing to do now”. Netanyahu’s poll ratings are close to an all time high and have been improving ever since he started taking the fight to Iran and its proxies in April with a strike on its consulate in Damascus. The killing at the weekend of Hezbollah head Hassan Nasrallah has further distracted attention from the security failures that led to the Oct 7 massacre nearly a year ago on the prime minister’s watch.

Israel’s ground operation in Lebanon ‘will likely expand in the coming days’

Israel’s ground operation in southern Lebanon will likely expand in the coming days, a source familiar with the matter told The Telegraph, adding that Hezbollah is weak and confused, making the timing right for Israel to launch the attack. But as Benjamin Netanyahu is under pressure from the US not to launch a major invasion, the ground incursions will likely be smaller, and more targeted so as not to drag the entire region in a full scale war. The Israeli air force has already crippled large parts of Hezbollah, including assassinating its entire senior leadership. To remove Hezbollah entirely from southern Lebanon will however demand ground troops. Tanks could also soon roll over the border to support the troops carrying out raids against Hezbollah targets, while the air force is already preparing the ground for the troops by launching major airstrikes against weapon depots and other military installations. It’s highly unlikely that the IDF will conduct the same large-scale ground invasion as was done in Gaza. Special forces, such as “Sayeret Matkal” and Sayeret Tzanhanim” (reconnaissance and paratroopers) will instead be used to push back Hezbollah forces north of the Litani river, which is Israel’s “red line” for the terror group’s presence.

Germany says Nasrallah killing was an act of self-defence

Berlin has said it considers Israel’s assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah an act of self-defence.

“Hezbollah is of course a terrorist organization and it was obviously a meeting of the top leadership of Hezbollah, from which one can assume, even from a distance, that they were planning their further operations,” a foreign ministry spokesperson said.

“So in this respect, there are also reasons to believe that the right to self-defence was exercised here,” the spokesman added.

Nasrallah was killed in Beirut on Friday when Israeli warplanes struck a Hezbollah command centre in the city’s southern suburbs.

Pictured: Israeli air strike on southern Lebanese village of Khiam

Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted the southern Lebanese village of Khiam, Sep 30 - RABIH DAHER/AFP

Israeli defence minister hints at ground incursion into Lebanon

Israel’s defence minister has hinted that a ground operation against Hezbollah in Lebanon is being prepared.

“Nasrallah’s elimination is an important step but it is not the end - to return the residents of the north safely to their homes we will activate all our capabilities - including you,” Yoav Gallant told Israeli troops stationed in northern Israel.

Israel evacuated some 60,000 citizens from its northern border regions due to near-daily Hezbollah rocket attacks that are fired from Lebanon.

Returning those citizens to their homes is now an official Israeli war aim that most analysts believe will not be possible without troops on the ground in southern Lebanon.

Iran says it won’t send troops to fight Israel in Lebanon or Gaza

Iran has said it will not send troops to Lebanon or Gaza to confront Israel.

“There is no need to send extra or volunteer forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” a foreign ministry spokesman said, adding that fighters in Lebanon and the Palestinian territories “have the capability and strength to defend themselves against the aggression”.

The statement comes amid fears that Israel is preparing to launch a ground incursion into Lebanon.

Watch: Israel strikes Houthi targets in Yemen

Israel bombarded Houthi targets in Yemen on Sunday while continuing to attack Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Dozens of Israeli warplanes attacked the port of Hodeidah, attacking fuel facilities, power plants and ship docking sites. Houthi media said the strikes killed four people and wounded 33.

UNRWA confirms that killed Hamas leader was one of its employees

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has confirmed that Hamas’ leader in Lebanon was one of its employees, but noted that he was under investigation for his political activities.

Fateh Al Sherif was killed in an Israeli air strike on the southern Lebanese city of Tyre on Monday and was identified by Palestinian reports as the head of the teacher’s union of the UNRWA (see our posts at 9.43am and 8.07am).

In response to a query by the Times of Israel, the UNRWA said: “Fateh Al Sherif was an UNRWA employee who was put on administrative leave without pay in March, and was undergoing an investigation following allegations that UNRWA received about his political activities.”

Al Sherif is understood to have been the head teacher of the UNRWA-run Deir Yassin secondary school in Tyre.

Fateh Sherif Abu al-Amine, Hamas’ leader in Lebanon, killed in Israeli strike on Monday

Hezbollah says it will choose new leader soon

Hezbollah has said it will choose a new leader “sooner [rather] than later” after Hassan Nasrallah, its former secretary-general, was killed in an Israeli air strike in Beirut on Friday.

In a televised address, Naim Qassem, the group’s deputy chief, sent his condolences to other fighters who were killed alongside Nasrallah in the Israeli attack.

Qassem also vowed that Hezbollah would win in its confrontation with Israel, just as it said it had in the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah conflict.

He added that Hezbollah forces would be ready to fight Israeli troops in the event of an Israeli ground invasion of Lebanon.

Israel expands war against Hezbollah to central Beirut

Israel has expanded its war on Hezbollah to central Beirut for the first time since the conflict began in October 2023 in the wake of the Hamas-led attacks.

An Israeli air strike hit a residential apartment building in Cola, a neighbourhood within Beirut’s central city limits, at around 1am local time on Monday.

According to Lebanese media, the strike killed four people, including three members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

An official from Lebanon’s civil defence said that a member of the Al-Jamāʻah al-islāmīyah Sunni militant group was also killed in the attack.

Videos showed ambulances and a crowd gathered near the targeted building, which is next to a busy thoroughfare lined with shops.

Cola is a mainly Sunni Muslim district that is located next to a large Palestinian refugee camp and is Beirut’s major transport hub.

Lebanese policemen secure the area after an Israeli strike on Cola, central Beirut - WAEL HAMZEH/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/Shutterstock

Pictured: Hamas’ leader in Lebanon that was killed in an Israeli strike

Hamas’ commander in Lebanon was killed in an Israeli strike on the southern Lebanese city of Tyre, the terror group announced on Monday (see our post at 8.07am).

Palestinian reports have identified the commander as Fateh Sherif Abu el-Amin and said that he also served as the head of the teacher’s union of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

In August, nine staff members of the UNRWA were fired after a watchdog found that they had been involved in the October 7 Hamas-led attacks on southern Israel.

Head of the Teachers' Union at UNRWA in Lebanon Fateh Al-Sharif, along with his wife, son and daughter were murdered in an Israeli airstrike that struck their home in the Al-Bass refugee camp in Sour, southern Lebanon.

Iran will not leave Israel’s ‘criminal’ acts unanswered

Iran will not leave any of Israel’s “criminal” acts unanswered, its foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday, referring to the Israeli killing of Hezbollah’s leader and an Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander in Lebanon.

“We stand strongly and we will act in a way that is regretful [for the enemy]” Nasser Kanaani told a weekly news conference, adding that Iran does not seek war but is not afraid of it.

Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah’s leader since 1992, and Brigadier General Abbas Nilforoushan, the deputy commander of operations for Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, were killed when Israeli fighter jets struck a Hezbollah command centre in Beirut’s southern suburbs on Friday.

UN: 100,000 people have fled Lebanon for Syria

Around 100,000 Lebanese and Syrian nationals have fled Lebanon for Syria amid Israeli air strikes on the country, the UN’s refugee chief has said.

The number of people who have crossed into Syria from Lebanon fleeing Israeli airstrikes — Lebanese and Syrian nationals — has reached 100,000. The outflow continues.



UNHCR is present at four crossing points alongside local authorities and @SYRedCrescent to support new arrivals. pic.twitter.com/7dtrghsMH4 — Filippo Grandi (@FilippoGrandi) September 30, 2024

Pictured: A memorial service for Hassan Nasrallah

Mourners are pictured marching with a symbolic coffin during a memorial service for Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah’s leader since 1992 who was killed in an Israeli air strike on Beirut on Friday.

Men carry a symbolic coffin during a memorial service for Hassan Nasrallah, Sep 29 - AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP

What is the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine?

Israel killed three leaders of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) in a strike on central Beirut on Monday morning.

The group is a Marxist-Leninist faction that pioneered aircraft hijackings in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

Although a rather faded force today, in its 1970s heyday, the PFLP was led by secular and Christian Palestinians and became popular with Left-wing student movements across the West.

The group’s armed wing, the Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades, was reported to have taken part in the October 7 Hamas-led terror attacks on southern Israel.

There are still murals of Leila Khaled, the group’s most famous hijacker, in Belfast today.

Pictured: Aftermath of Israeli strike on central Beirut

An Israeli air strike on Monday morning hit central Beirut for the first time since the war began.

According to Lebanese media, the attack on the Cola district killed four people, including three members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

A Lebanese soldier stands next to buildings damaged in an Israeli strike on central Beirut - Louisa Gouliamaki/REUTERS

Firefighters search for survivors inside an apartment building hit by an Israeli air strike in Beirut’s Cola district - FADEL ITANI/AFP

Hamas’ leader in Lebanon killed in Israeli strike

Hamas’ commander in Lebanon was killed early this morning according to a statement from the group.

Fateh Sherif Abu el-Amin and his family were killed in a targeted strike on the Al-Buss refugee camp in the port city of Tyre, as Israel escalates attacks across the country.

Sharif was Hamas’ top commander in Lebanon and a member of Hamas’ command outside the Palestinian territories, Hamas said.

He succeeded Saleh Arouri, a Hamas commander in Lebanon who was eliminated earlier this year.