Israel pounds Lebanon and hits Houthis in Yemen as violence widens

STORY: Ambulances were seen rushing through streets in southern Lebanon on Sunday (September 29) as Israel pressed Hezbollah with more strikes after killing the Iran-backed group's leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in an escalating military campaign.

Israel's attacks have dealt a stunning succession of blows to Hezbollah after almost a year of cross-border fire, killing much of its leadership and revealing gaping security holes.

Also Sunday, video posted to social media showed a large fireball and smoke plume above the port city of Hodeida in Yemen.

Israel said it hit targets there in response to missile attacks by the Iran-backed Houthi’s on Israel in recent days.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said quote, “Our Message is clear – for us, no place is too far.”

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said all-out war with Hezbollah or Iran would not help residents of northern Israel return to their homes.

He said diplomacy remains the right path.

In Iran, which helped create Hezbollah in the early 1980s, senior figures mourned the death of Nasrallah.

The country’s interior minister said, “such assassinations, blind and covert assassinations, will have no result for the survival of this regime."

Nasrallah's body was recovered intact from the site of Friday's strike, a medical source and a security source told Reuters on Sunday.

Hezbollah has not yet said when his funeral will be held.