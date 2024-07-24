Israel complains to BBC over report of disabled Palestinian mauled to death by military dog

Muhammed Bhar, who had Down's syndrome and autism, was found dead by his family a week after he was left wounded by an IDF dog - Family handout/BBC

The Israeli Embassy in London has made a formal complaint to the BBC over its coverage of the Gaza conflict.

Complaints have been submitted to the broadcaster over an article documenting the death of a Palestinian man with Down’s Syndrome after he was mauled by an IDF attack dog.

Israel’s representatives in the UK raised concerns about the story, the Embassy confirmed when approached by The Telegraph, which presents an account of the attack narrated by the deceased’s mother.

Jewish groups including the National Jewish Assembly have made their own complaints, alleging that the story about the death of Muhammed Bahr did not provide sufficient context.

The full IDF statement on the death, Israeli officials said, stated that prior to attacking Mr Bahr, the combat dog had “detected terrorists” in the family home. This detail was not included in the BBC piece, Israel claimed. The BBC contests these claims

Muhammed Bhar being given a drink of water. His family say he was unable to drink on his own - Family handout/BBC

Other concerns raised in separate complaints relate to the alleged reliance on one primary account of the incident, the mother.

The full IDF statement on the death, Israeli officials said, stated that prior to attacking Mr Bahr, the combat dog had “detected terrorists” in the family home. This detail was not included in the BBC piece.

Other concerns raised in separate complaints relate to the report’s alleged reliance on one primary source, Mr Bahr’s mother, Nabila.

Mrs Bhar told the BBC her family had refused to move from their home in Shejaiya, Gaza City, after an IDF warning to leave the area.

IDF forces raided the home on July 3, the family said, along with a combat dog used to detect explosives and booby traps.

Mrs Bhar said the dog bit her son, who was taken by IDF soldiers into a different room, away from the dog, to be treated for his wounds by a combat medic.

The BBC reported that after several hours the family was forced at gunpoint to leave their home, and to leave the wounded Muhammed, who had autism as well as Down’s syndrome, behind with IDF soldiers.

He was later left alone when the soldiers went to assist injured comrades. The family returned to their home a week later, it was claimed in the report, and found Mr Bhar dead.

Jibreel Bhar, Muhammed's brother, points to the traces of his brother's injuries in the room where he found him - Family handout/BBC

Prior to the Israeli complaints being submitted, the BBC had received criticism for the initial headline chosen for the piece, which read: “The lonely death of Gaza man with Down’s syndrome.”

Following a social media backlash, the headline was changed to: “Gaza man with Down’s syndrome attacked by IDF dog and left to die, mother tells BBC.”

The BBC explained on X, formerly Twitter, that the headline “replaces an earlier version in order to update a headline that more accurately represents the article”.

A BBC spokesman told The Telegraph: “We stand by our journalists and our journalism. The facts of this story, which are not disputed by the IDF, are that a vulnerable man died after being attacked by a dog during an IDF raid and then left alone by the IDF, which appears to contravene both the IDF code of ethics and the Geneva Conventions.

“When the IDF provided a right of reply, the BBC reflected the statement within its article.”