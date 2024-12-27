Israel raids north Gaza hospital, ministry says staff out of contact

CAIRO − Israeli forces on Friday raided the Kamal Adwan Hospital, one of three medical facilities on the northern edge of Gaza, ordering dozens of patients and hundreds of others to evacuate and leaving part of the site on fire, health ministry officials said.

Elsewhere in Gaza, Israeli strikes killed at least 25 people, including 15 people in a single house in Gaza City, medics and the civil emergency service said.

The Palestinian health ministry said contact with staff inside the hospital in Beit Lahiya, which has been under heavy pressure from Israeli forces for weeks, had been lost.

Palestinian mourners react during the funeral of Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Gaza City, December 27, 2024.

"The occupation forces are inside the hospital now and they are burning it," ministry director Munir Al-Bursh said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Israeli military said it had tried to limit harm to civilians and had "facilitated the secure evacuation of civilians, patients and medical personnel prior to the operation," but gave no details.

More: 'Worst-case' famine possible in Gaza as 1.84 million acutely malnourished, report says

In a statement, it said fighters from the Palestinian Hamas group, which previously controlled the Gaza Strip, had operated from the hospital throughout the war and had made the site a key stronghold.

Youssef Abu El-Rish, the Hamas-appointed deputy health minister, said Israeli forces had set fire to the surgical department, laboratory and a storehouse.

Civilians check the site of an Israeli strike in Jabalia, in the central Gaza Strip, on December 27, 2024, amid the ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement.

The Israeli military (IDF) said there was a small fire in an empty building inside the hospital that it said was under control. "Regarding claims that the fire was caused by IDF gunfire, the IDF is currently unaware of any such incident," it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Like the Indonesian and Al-Awda hospitals, Kamal Adwan has been repeatedly attacked by Israeli forces who have been attacking the northern edge of the Gaza Strip for weeks, Palestinian medical staff say.

Hundreds ordered to leave Gaza hospital

Bursh said the army had ordered 350 people to leave Kamal Adwan for a nearby school sheltering displaced families. They included 75 patients, their companions, and 185 medical staff.

Abu El-Rish said soldiers were transferring patients and medical staff to the Indonesian Hospital, which had already been put out of action by heavy damage and had been evacuated by Israeli forces a day earlier.

More: U.S. warns Israel to increase humanitarian aid into Gaza or risk losing access to weapons

Footage circulating on Palestinian and Arab media, which Reuters could not immediately verify, showed smoke rising from the area of Kamal Adwan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Much of the area around the northern towns of Jabalia, Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahiya has been cleared of people and systematically razed, fuelling speculation that Israel intends to keep the area as a closed buffer zone after the fighting in Gaza ends.

Palestinians search for casualties at the site of an Israeli airstrike on a house, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza City, December 27, 2024.

Israel says its campaign is to prevent Hamas militants from regrouping but that it will retain full security control of Gaza after the war.

On Thursday, health officials said five medical staff, including a pediatrician, had been killed by Israeli fire at Kamal Adwan. The Israeli military said it was unaware of a strike at the hospital and that the report of the medics' death would be examined.

In a statement, Hamas blamed Israel and the United States for the fate of the hospital's occupants.

More: Israel committed war crimes, 'forced displacement' in Gaza, new report says

ADVERTISEMENT

Israel's campaign against Hamas in Gaza has killed more than 45,300 Palestinians, according to health officials in the enclave. Most of the population of 2.3 million has been displaced and much of Gaza is in ruins.

The war was triggered by Hamas' attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, in which 1,200 people were killed and 251 taken to Gaza as hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Israel raids north Gaza hospital as 25 are killed in Gaza City