Israel rejects accusations of genocide at UN's highest court
Israel says South Africa's accusations of genocide are baseless at the International Court of Justice as deaths in Gaza top 20,000.
Israel says South Africa's accusations of genocide are baseless at the International Court of Justice as deaths in Gaza top 20,000.
Victor Lee Turner broke down in tears during a 1989 news segment after claiming to have discovered the body of his son, 5-year-old Justin Lee Turner
Brandyn Hargrove faces 12 child sex abuse-related charges
A Calgary mother whose boyfriend murdered her three-year-old daughter after the girl interrupted his video game delivered a powerful victim impact statement Thursday, telling her ex that she is "ashamed" to have ever known him. "I hope her face haunts you til the day you die," Helen Wordsworth told Justin Bennett at his second-degree murder sentencing hearing. Ivy Wick died of her injuries after eight days on life support in hospital in the fall of 2017.When she was admitted to hospital, Bennett
A contractor who allegedly took hundreds of thousands of dollars from multiple Ontario cottage owners for renovation projects but left major jobs unfinished has pleaded guilty to seven of 13 fraud-related charges against him.The judge-alone criminal trial of Scott Eisemann, 54, got underway Thursday at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia, Ont. The charges against Eisemann included nine counts of fraud over $5,000, three counts of false pretence and one count of mischief to property.Five days
“He told me, ‘Give me your bag,’ and I told him, ‘No,’” the woman said.
Samuel Bond Haskell IV, 35, was arrested in November on suspicion of killing his wife and her parents after he allegedly hired day laborers to carry away bags full of human remains.
The former president blamed the New York AG for Exxon leaving the state back in 1989 ― even though she was elected in 2018.
WARNING: This story contains details of a violent attack.The B.C. man who killed off-duty Abbotsford police Const. Allan Young in an attack with a skateboard has received a five-year prison sentence for manslaughter.The sentence for Alex Willness was handed down in B.C. Supreme Court on Thursday after he was found guilty of manslaughter last year, Crown prosecutors confirmed. With credit for time already served behind bars, Willness's prison term was reduced to three years and 325 days.Willness
REGINA — Melanie Patton says the loss of her only son, a Saskatchewan Mountie who was run over and killed more than two years ago, has left a void that can’t be filled. She told a sentencing hearing Thursday that she has lost all joy. "Nothing is the same. Our family has fallen apart," she told the judge in her victim impact statement. “Gatherings are small and quiet, and I dread the holidays.” Alphonse Stanley Traverse pleaded guilty last year to manslaughter and to a charge of stealing a motor
The man shoved an employee as he “brazenly” ran from the store, the sheriff’s office said.
SPIRIT RIVER, Alta. — Alberta's police watchdog says a takedown by an RCMP officer was justified even though it resulted in the broken neck and paralysis of the suspect in the arrest. The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team says officers responded to a call about a suspected break-in at a business in Wanham, more than 100 kilometres north of Grande Prairie, in June, 2022. It says the business owner discovered two people stripping copper wire inside, pointed a shotgun at them and waited for po
“Security footage ... corroborated the victim’s account,” officials said
The former educator was arrested in Texas on several felony counts
A 17-year-old boy charged with killing four members of a neighboring family in central California made his first appearance in court Thursday and entered the juvenile equivalent of a not-guilty plea. The teenager, who was identified in juvenile court only by the initials R.I. because of his age, was ordered to remain in custody. The bodies of Billy Bond, Darrell Bond and Guadalupe Bond were found in the backyard of their home Saturday, including one that was buried in a shallow grave, police said.
Victor Lee Turner and Megan R. Turner (formerly known as Pamela K. Turner) were taken into custody at their Cross Hill, South Carolina, home on Wednesday and charged with the cold case murder of Justin Lee Turner, according to Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis. Megan Turner, then known as Pamela Turner, reported Justin missing on March 3, 1989, telling Berkeley County authorities that the 5-year-old never got off the school bus that afternoon, according to the probable cause affidavit. Two days later, Victor Turner found his son's strangled body hidden in the Turners' pickup truck camper on their property, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Authorities alleged the woman falsified paperwork to obtain funds from the Army for her organization that claimed to provide "services to military members"
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Federal prosecutors said Friday that they will seek the death penalty against a white supremacist who killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket. Payton Gendron, 20, is already serving a sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole after he pleaded guilty to state charges of murder and hate-motivated domestic terrorism in the 2022 attack. New York does not have capital punishment, but the Justice Department had the option of seeking the death penalty in a separat
Trevor Bickford pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges stemming from a 2022 New Year's Eve knife attack on three New York Police Department officers manning a checkpoint on the Times Square periphery. Bickford, who was 19 when he carried out the alleged attack, came from Maine in December 2022 intending to carry out a jihadist attack on officers in uniform with a "machete-style knife," prosecutors said. Bickford, now 20, pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted murder of government officials and three counts of assault on government officials.
Food Network star and celebrity chef Darnell Ferguson was arrested near Louisville, Kentucky, and accused of breaking into a woman’s home and strangling her. Ferguson, 36, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to seven different charges connected to the alleged Jan. 2 attack, the Louisville Courier Journal reported. He was released on $10,000 bond. Ferguson’s attorney said he shares three children with ...
DENVER (AP) — U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert was cleared on Wednesday of domestic violence allegations after her ex-husband recanted his claim that she punched him during an altercation in a restaurant where they’d gone to try to get on better terms, according to police and court documents. Jayson Boebert was arrested Tuesday on misdemeanor charges stemming from Saturday’s incident in the rural Colorado town of Silt. He allegedly refused to cooperate with police after calling 911 to report domestic vi