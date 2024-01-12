Israel rejects accusations of genocide at UN's highest court

ABC News

Victor Lee Turner and Megan R. Turner (formerly known as Pamela K. Turner) were taken into custody at their Cross Hill, South Carolina, home on Wednesday and charged with the cold case murder of Justin Lee Turner, according to Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis. Megan Turner, then known as Pamela Turner, reported Justin missing on March 3, 1989, telling Berkeley County authorities that the 5-year-old never got off the school bus that afternoon, according to the probable cause affidavit. Two days later, Victor Turner found his son's strangled body hidden in the Turners' pickup truck camper on their property, according to the probable cause affidavit.