Israel rescues 4 hostages kidnapped in a Hamas-led attack on Oct. 7.

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel said Saturday it rescued four hostages who were kidnapped in a Hamas-led attack on Oct. 7.

The army said it rescued Noa Argamani,25, Almog Meir Jan 21, Andrey Kozlov 27, and Shlomi Ziv (40), in a complex special daytime operation in Nuseirat.

The hostages were rescued in two separate locations in the heart of Nuseirat, it said.

Hamas kidnapped some 250 hostages during its attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7. About half were released in a weeklong cease-fire in November.

Israel says more than 130 hostages remain, with about a quarter of those believed dead, and divisions are deepening in the country over the best way to bring them home.

Saturday’s operation is the largest recovery of alive hostages since the war erupted, bringing the total of rescued captives to seven.

The Associated Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Israeli army spokesman says deadly strike on Gaza school-turned-shelter stopped 'ticking time bomb'

    The spokesman for the Israeli military said it carried out a “precise strike” based on concrete intelligence that Hamas militants were planning and conducting attacks from inside three classrooms of a school in Gaza. The school in central Gaza housed displaced Palestinians and was hit early Thursday. At least 33 people, including 12 women and children were killed in the attack.

  • 🔴 Live: Israel pounds Gaza as Benny Gantz expected to resign from war cabinet

    Israel continued to pound large parts of the Gaza Strip on Saturday as the country waited for Benny Gantz, a leading member of Israel's war cabinet, to potentially announce his resignation in a press conference this evening. Gantz had previously threatened to step down from Binyamin Netanyahu’s government over the prime minister’s refusal to draw up postwar plans for Gaza. Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments in the Israel-Hamas war. Summary: Former defense minister Benny Gantz, a

  • Police clear York University protest encampment a day after it emerges

    TORONTO — Toronto police cleared a pro-Palestinian protest encampment at York University on Thursday, a day after it was established, they said.

  • Police say McGill occupation won't change approach to pro-Palestinian encampment

    MONTREAL — Montreal police say that despite the occupation Thursday of a McGill University administration building that ended with 15 arrests, they have no plans to move in on a pro-Palestinian encampment on the downtown campus.

  • Israeli military alarmed by standoff over West Bank funds, report says

    The Israeli military has warned the government its policy of cutting off funds to the Palestinian Authority could push the occupied West Bank into a third "intifada", public broadcaster Kan Radio reported on Thursday. The warning, as the war in Gaza approaches the start of its ninth month, underlined the increasingly dire state of the West Bank economy where hundreds of thousands of workers have lost their jobs in Israel and public servants have been unpaid or on partial pay for months. The West Bank, home to 2.8 million Palestinians and 670,000 Israeli settlers, is under Israeli military occupation with the internationally recognised Palestinian Authority exercising limited self rule.

  • MPs calling out hate while disparaging Israel criticism 'duplicitous': Muslim groups

    OTTAWA — Muslim groups called on political parties to work harder to stamp out Islamophobia in Canada on Thursday, and to not paint criticism of Israel as antisemitic.

  • King Charles III honors a generation that fought, died and waited for freedom

    VER-SUR-MER, France (AP) — King Charles III came to northern France on Thursday to honor the 22,442 British troops who died in the Battle of Normandy.

  • Why Israel-Hezbollah tensions risk boiling over now

    A full-blown war appears to have become more likely – even if both sides have no desire for one, analysts believe.

  • US and British airstrikes hit Yemen, Houthis say

    U.S. and British forces carried out six airstrikes on targets in Yemen on Friday, a Houthi-run television station said. Four attacks were made on the airport of Hodeidah - a main port city on the Red Sea - and the seaport of Salif to the north, Al-Masirah TV said. The Houthis, who control Sanaa and most populous areas, have attacked international shipping in the Red Sea since November in solidarity with the Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas militants, drawing U.S. and British retaliatory strikes since February.

  • Global war crimes debate descends on this key gateway into Gaza

    KEREM SHALOM, Israel — The family of Eitan Mor, held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip for more than 240 days, marked his 24th birthday by protesting the delivery of humanitarian aid for Palestinians suffering amid the war between Israel and Hamas. “If the Arabs get the humanitarian aid, we want our son to…

  • Pro-Palestinian protesters to surround White House; fencing put up

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Pro-Palestinian activists demanding an end to the war in Gaza and to American support for Israel plan to surround the White House during a weekend protest, prompting additional security measures, including anti-scale fencing. Advocacy and activist groups like CODEPINK and the Council on American Islamic Relations said on Friday that demonstrations were planned on Saturday, marking eight months of Israel's war in Gaza that has killed tens of thousands while causing a humanitarian crisis with widespread hunger and destruction. The United States, Israel's key ally, has seen months of pro-Palestinian protests ranging from marches in Washington and vigils near the White House to the blocking of bridges and roads near train stations and airports in multiple cities and encampments on many college campuses.

  • 'My 17-year-old was brutally killed, but I'm glad she fought for freedom'

    The BBC hears allegations of rape and torture by Myanmar's military in Chin State.

  • UN adds Israel to global list of offenders that harm children

    United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has added Israel’s military to a global list of offenders that have committed violations against children, his spokesman confirmed on Friday.

  • UN chief to call out Israel, Hamas for violations against children

    United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has added Israel's military to a global list of offenders for committing violations against children in 2023, said Israel's U.N. envoy Gilad Erdan, describing the decision as "shameful." Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad will also be listed, said a diplomatic source, speaking on condition of anonymity. Erdan said he was officially notified of the decision on Friday.

  • United States demands answers from Israel over deadly airstrike on U.N. school in Gaza

    Washington has communicated to Israel that it expects clear answers regarding an airstrike that killed at least 35 people, reportedly including 14 children, at a U.N. school in Gaza where Palestinians were sheltering.

  • Blinken to push cease-fire proposal in eighth urgent Mideast trip since war in Gaza erupted

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken will push for a breakthrough on President Joe Biden's cease-fire proposal when he returns to the Middle East next week on his eighth diplomatic mission to the region since the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza began in October, the State Department said Friday.

  • Dal faculty union calls for suspension of academic ties from Israeli institutions

    The union representing faculty at Dalhousie has passed a motion calling for the Halifax university to suspend formal partnerships with Israeli academic institutions, and to boycott and divest from institutions "until Israel ends its policies of military occupation and apartheid."The motion was passed recently at the Dalhousie Faculty Association's annual general meeting. There, another was passed condemning all forms of violence against civilians, and Israeli attacks on schools and other educati

  • CIA assessment concludes Netanyahu is likely to defy US pressure to set a post-war plan for Gaza

    A CIA assessment circulated among US officials this week concluded that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu likely judges he can get away without defining a post-war plan — even as the Biden administration has launched a full-court press to pressure him to bring an end to the conflict in Gaza.

  • Pope recreates the 2014 Mideast peace prayer in Vatican Gardens to beg for an end to Gaza conflict

    ROME (AP) — Pope Francis gathered the Israeli and Palestinian ambassadors to the Vatican Gardens on Friday to pray for an end to the war in Gaza, marking the 10th anniversary of a similar encounter with the Israeli and Palestinian presidents with a new appeal for peace.

  • Dozens killed at Gaza school Israeli military says was used by Hamas

    An Israeli airstrike at a school in Gaza has left at least 40 people dead and 74 others injured Thursday, according to the United Nations, Hamas and Palestinian officials — though Israel defended the attack and accused militants of hiding at the site. The Palestinian Ministry of Health, led by Hamas, said in a post…