Israel says bodies of six Hamas hostages recovered

Israel says its forces have recovered the bodies of six hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the bodies were located on Saturday in an underground tunnel in the Rafah area.

The IDF named the hostages as Carmel Gat, Eden Yerushalmi, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Alexander Lobanov, Almog Sarusi and Master Sgt Ori Danino.

Spokesman Rear Adm Daniel Hagari said an initial assessment was they were "brutally murdered by Hamas terrorists shortly before we reached them".

After the death of Mr Goldberg-Polin - an American citizen - was confirmed, US President Joe Biden said he was "devastated and outraged" by the news.

In its statement on Sunday morning, the IDF said the bodies had been "returned to Israeli territory".

"They were all taken hostage on 7 October [2023] and were murdered by the Hamas terrorist organisation in the Gaza Strip."

The statement added that their families had already been notified.

Meanwhile, President Biden said in a statement that "Hersh was among the innocents brutally attacked while attending a music festival for peace in Israel on 7 October".

"He lost his arm helping friends and strangers during Hamas’ savage massacre. He had just turned 23. He planned to travel the world.

"I have gotten to know his parents, Jon and Rachel. They have been courageous, wise, and steadfast, even as they have endured the unimaginable," Mr Biden said.

The Israeli military launched a campaign in Gaza to destroy Hamas in response to the unprecedented attack on southern Israel on 7 October, during which about 1,200 people were killed and 251 others were taken hostage.

More than 40,530 people have been killed in Gaza since then, according to the territory's Hamas-run health ministry.

US, Egyptian and Qatari mediators are trying to broker a ceasefire deal that would see Hamas release the 97 hostages still being held, including at least 27 who are presumed dead, in exchange for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.