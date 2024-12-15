Israel says it will close Dublin embassy, citing 'extreme anti-Israel policies'

Reuters

Israel will close its embassy in Dublin in light of "the extreme anti-Israel policies of the Irish government," Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said in a statement on Sunday.

"It should be noted that in the past, Israel’s ambassador to Dublin was recalled following Ireland’s unilateral decision to recognize a 'Palestinian state.' Last week, Ireland announced its support for South Africa's legal action against Israel in the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accusing Israel of 'genocide,'" the statement said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Israel says it will close Dublin embassy, citing 'extreme anti-Israel policies'

