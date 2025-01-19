Gaza ceasefire begins, Hamas names three Israeli hostages to be released in first phase

Kim Hjelmgaard, USA TODAY
Updated ·5 min read

A Gaza ceasefire in the 15-month-long brutal war between Israel and Hamas went into effect on Sunday, paving the way for the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

Three Israeli women are expected to be set free Sunday, along with an estimated 100 Palestinian prisoners. No American is on the initial hostage release list provided by Hamas, nor is two-year-old Kfir Bibas - the red-headed baby taken in the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks who has garnered global attention.

The deal was met with celebration in Gaza, which has been decimated in the war that began with the Hamas attacks on Israel, and prompted hopes that a brutal fight that has transformed the Middle East will come to an end.Thirty-three hostages are expected to be released in the next six weeks, including the remaining Americans and the two Bibas children still in captivity.Here's what we know about the ceasefire.

What are the terms of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal?

The deal is expected to unfold in three stages.

The first stage, due to take place over the next six weeks, would see 33 hostages released in small groups at regular intervals in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli prisons. During this time, Israeli troops would withdraw from populated areas of Gaza.

Negotiations for the second phase, when more hostages and prisoners will be released and the war would end, are due to begin in early February − sixteen days after the implementation of the first stage. The third phase involves Gaza's reconstruction and the return of any remaining deceased hostages, a process that could take years.

Who are the Israeli hostages being freed Sunday?

Hamas said in a statement it will release three female hostages: Romi Gonen, Emily Damari and Doron Steinbrecher. Israel has not yet confirmed these are the hostages being released on Sunday.

Gonen was 23 when Hamas abducted her from the Nova Music Festival in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. "They shot me, Mom and I’m bleeding," Gonen told her mother, by phone, shortly before being abducted as she tried to flee the area, according to Israeli media reports. "Everyone in the car is bleeding."

Damari was 28 when Hamas snatched her from her home at Kibbutz Kfar Aza, near Israel's border with Gaza. Damari was the only British national still being held in Gaza. She has dual Israeli-British citizenship. Damari suffered gunshot wounds to her hand and leg when she was abducted, her mother told the BBC. Hamas killed her dog.

Steinbrecher, 31, is a veterinary nurse. She was in her apartment in Kibbutz Kfar Aza when Hamas attacked it. That morning, she sent a voice message to friends: "They've arrived, they have me," her family has said.

More: 'I just want to hug him': Israel's hostages may finally come home. Families can't wait

Who are the Palestinian prisoners being released?

Israel’s Justice Ministry has said Israel will release, per the ceasefire agreement, more than 730 Palestinian prisoners and detainees from the West Bank and over 1,100 Gaza residents held in Israeli prisons.

Israel characterizes many of these prisoners and detainees as terrorists and murderers. Many Palestinians disagree with that. They say they are freedom fighters often been arbitrarily imprisoned because they oppose Israeli rule.

Released Palestinian prisoners: Israeli detention system's controversial tactics

A list of 95 prisoners who could be included in the first part of the swap was released by Israel on Friday. Many of the names on the list were women, arrested after Hamas' Oct. 7 attacks.

About 10,000 Palestinians are imprisoned in Israel. Some have been detained for throwing stones or incendiary devices. Others have been jailed for crimes including attempted murder or manufacturing knives and daggers. Some have murkier offenses attached to their names, such as “state security” or "damage to the security area."

Rashida Tlaib's grandmother to Trump: Let's talk about your peace plan

Some have no charges at all.

What about the Americans? Who's being set free?

In all, Hamas is holding seven Americans, all dual Israeli-Americans.

Civilians Sagui Dekel-Chen, 36, who has ties to Connecticut, and Keith Siegel, 64, from North Carolina, are expected to be the first two of the three Americans presumed to be alive to be freed in the deal.

An American advocated for Palestinians: then Hamas came

Edan Alexander, 21, a soldier, from New Jersey, could be freed in a later stage of the agreement.

"I just want to hug him," Alexander's father Adi said in a phone interview.

"I hope he will say, 'You know what? It wasn't so bad guys. I'm good.'"

How did we get here and what happens next?

The conflict began when Hamas, which controls the small coastal enclave of Gaza, attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing approximately 1,200 people and kidnapping 251 more, taking them back to Gaza.

Israel's military response has reduced much of Gaza to rubble and killed nearly 47,000 Palestinians, according to health authorities in Gaza. President Joe Biden has hailed "many months of intensive diplomacy" for helping bring about the ceasefire alongside mediators in Qatar and Egypt. President-elect Donald Trump has also claimed credit.

If the ceasefire holds, it could help bring an end to the Gaza war.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Gaza ceasefire begins as Hamas names 3 Israeli prisoners to be released

