Israel says Hezbollah operative captured in naval raid

Soldiers from the Lebanese army surveyed the beach where the raid is said to have taken place [Getty Images]

The Israeli military said a senior Hezbollah operative was captured in a naval raid in the northern Lebanese town of Batroun on Friday.

An official said special forces had apprehended the individual and taken them back to Israeli territory, in what was described as a “special operation”.

Lebanon’s state news agency said an “unidentified military force” arrived on the beach at dawn, raided a nearby building, and captured one person before leaving by speedboat.

The raid has prompted anger from Lebanese authorities, with the office for Prime Minister Najib Mikati saying he had instructed the foreign ministry to submit a complaint to the UN Security Council.

It added the Lebanese army and UN peacekeeping force Unifil were both investigating the raid - and that Mikati had called for "expedited" results.

Lebanese transport minister Ali Hamieh suggested the raid may have violated UN Security Council resolution 1701, which is intended to end hostilities following on from the Israel-Hezbollah conflict of 2006.

"If it is proven that the kidnapping took place via a naval landing, where is the implementation of Resolution 1701?" he was quoted as saying by local media.

Hezbollah did not comment on Israel’s allegation that the person captured was a member of the group, while Hamieh told local media the man was a captain of civilian ships.

CCTV footage that emerged online - which the BBC located to Batroun - appeared to show a group of soldiers leading a captive between some buildings.

The Israeli military gave limited details on the operation but said the unit involved was Shayetet 13, a marine commando unit specialising in sea-to-land incursions.

Batroun, a Christian town to the north of Beirut, has been relatively sheltered from Israeli military operations in Lebanon to date, which have focused on the country's south, the Bekaa valley in its east, and the southern suburbs of Beirut.

More than 2,200 people have been killed in Lebanon since Israel launched a ground invasion of the country on September 30. The Israeli military says 38 soldiers have been killed in Lebanon during that time.

