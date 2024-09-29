Israel says it has killed another high-ranking Hezbollah official in an airstrike

Melanie Lidman And Kareem Chehayeb
·3 min read

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military said Sunday that it killed another high-ranking Hezbollah official in an airstrike as the Lebanese militant group was reeling from a string of devastating blows and the killing of its overall leader, Hassan Nasrallah.

The military said Nabil Kaouk, the deputy head of Hezbollah's Central Council, was killed on Saturday. There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah, and it was not known where the strike took place.

If confirmed, he would be the seventh senior Hezbollah leader slain in Israeli strikes in a little over a week, including founding members who had evaded death or detention for decades. The Israeli military said it carried out another targeted strike on Beirut later on Sunday, with details to follow.

Hezbollah meanwhile confirmed that one of the seven, Ali Karaki, died in Friday's strike that killed Nasrallah. The Israeli military had earlier said that Karaki was killed in the airstrike, which targeted an underground compound in Beirut where Nasrallah and other senior Hezbollah figures were meeting.

Hezbollah has also been targeted by a sophisticated attack on its pagers and walkie-talkies that was widely blamed on Israel. A wave of Israeli airstrikes across large parts of Lebanon has killed at least 1,030 people — including 156 women and 87 children — in less than two weeks, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been driven from their homes in Lebanon by the lastest strikes. The government estimates that around 250,000 are in shelters, with three to four times as many staying with friends or relatives, or camping out on the streets, Environment Minister Nasser Yassin told The Associated Press.

Hezbollah has continued to fire rockets and missiles into northern Israel, but most have been intercepted or fallen in open areas. No Israelis have been killed since the latest wave of strikes on top Hezbollah leaders began on Sept. 20.

Kaouk was a veteran member of Hezbollah going back to the 1980s and served as Hezbollah's military commander in southern Lebanon during the 2006 war with Israel. He often appeared in local media, where he would comment on politics and security developments, and he gave eulogies at the funerals of senior militants. The United States had announced sanctions against him in 2020.

Hezbollah began firing rockets, missiles and drones into northern Israel after Hamas' Oct. 7 attack out of Gaza triggered the war there. Hezbollah and Hamas are allies that consider themselves part of an Iran-backed “Axis of Resistance” against Israel.

Israel has responded with waves of airstrikes, and the conflict has steadily ratcheted up to the brink of all-out war, raising fears of a region-wide conflagration.

Israel says it is determined to return some 60,000 of its citizens to communities in the north that were evacuated nearly a year ago. Hezbollah has said it will only halt its rocket fire if there is a cease-fire in Gaza, which has proven elusive despite months of indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas led by the United States, Qatar and Egypt.

___

Chehayeb reported from Beirut.

___

Follow AP’s war coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

Melanie Lidman And Kareem Chehayeb, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Biden calls the Israeli strike killing Hezbollah’s Nasrallah a 'measure of justice'

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Saturday called the Israeli strike that killed Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah a “measure of justice” for his four-decade reign of terror.

  • Who was longtime Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah?

    BEIRUT (AP) — Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah led the Lebanese militant group for the past three decades, transforming it into one of the most powerful paramilitary groups in the Middle East.

  • Israel-Hamas war latest: Israeli military says it killed another high-ranking Hezbollah official

    The Israeli military said Sunday it killed Nabil Kaouk, another high-ranking Hezbollah official, a day after the Lebanese militant group confirmed the death of multiple commanders, including longtime leader Hassan Nasrallah.

  • Israel kills Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in targeted strike on Beirut

    Lebanon’s Hezbollah group confirmed on Saturday that its leader and one of its founders, Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut the previous day. The Lebanese Health Ministry said six people were killed and 91 injured in the strikes, which leveled six apartment buildings. Ali Karki, the commander of Hezbollah’s Southern Front and other commanders were also killed, the Israeli military said.

  • Russia condemns Israel's killing of Hezbollah leader Nasrallah

    Russia strongly condemns Israel's killing of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in the Lebanese capital Beirut, the foreign ministry said on Saturday, calling it "yet another political assassination". "This forceful action is fraught with even greater dramatic consequences for Lebanon and the entire Middle East," the ministry said in a statement. Israel killed the longtime Hezbollah leader in a powerful airstrike on Friday, dealing a huge blow to the heavily armed Iran-backed group as it reels from an escalating campaign of Israeli attacks.

  • Israel's war is not with Lebanese people, says defense minister

    STORY: :: Israeli Defense Ministry:: Israel's war is not with the Lebanese people, says defense minister:: Released September 28, 2024:: Yoav GallantIsraeli Defense Minister"The State of Israel has eliminated Hassan Nasrallah - the leader of Hezbollah. He was the murderer of thousands of Israelis and foreign citizens. He was an immediate threat to the lives of thousands of Israelis and other citizens. To our enemies I say: we are strong and determined. To our partners, I would say: our war, is your war. And to the people of Lebanon, I say: our war is not with you. It’s time for change."Iran-backed Hezbollah on Saturday confirmed Nasrallah had been killed, hours after the Israeli military said it had eliminated him in an airstrike in Beirut the day before.His death marks a devastating blow to Lebanon-based Hezbollah, as it reels from an intense campaign of Israeli attacks.It is also a huge blow to Iran, removing an influential ally who helped build Hezbollah into the linchpin of Tehran's constellation of allied groups in the Arab world.

  • SNL skewers Trump and ‘bad’ pick JD Vance over campaign lies in hilarious Cold Open

    ‘People are saying he was a bad pick and in many ways he was,’ James Austin Johnson said on the first episode of SNL’s 50th season

  • Tanks gather near Israeli-Lebanon border - as defence minister holds talks over 'expansion' of IDF activity

    Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant has held talks over the possibility of expanding Israel's military offensive - as tanks were pictured on the country's border with Lebanon. In a statement on Saturday, Mr Gallant's office said he was conducting "an operational situation assessment" regarding what it called "the expansion of IDF (Israel Defence Forces) activities in the northern arena". Israeli tanks and troops were later pictured near the border, in what Sky News' security and defence editor Deborah Haynes said is the "clearest sign yet" that Israel's conflict with Hezbollah is "about to expand even further".

  • ‘Not normal’: Social media reacts after Trump makes bizarre comments about a fly he’s bothered by on stage

    An unexpected guest joined the former president on stage in Wisconsin

  • Fact Check: Yes, Photo Authentically Shows Diddy, Trump and Melania

    "You know [Combs] is a good friend of mine. He's a good guy," Trump said of the rapper in 2012.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene melts down over House Speaker: ‘I don’t think Republicans deserve to be re-elected’

    The Speaker defied Donald Trump by letting the House vote to approve a spending bill to keep the government funded until December, even though it included no provisions to tighten elections

  • Exclusive-Iran's supreme leader taken to secure location, sources say

    Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been taken to a secure location inside Iran amid heightened security, sources told Reuters, a day after Israel killed the head of Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah in a strike on Beirut. The move to safeguard Iran's top decision-maker is the latest show of nervousness by the Iranian authorities as Israel launched a series of devastating attacks on Hezbollah, Iran's best armed and most well-equipped ally in the region. Reuters reported this month that Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards Corps, the ideological guardians of the Islamic Republic, had ordered all of members to stop using any type of communication devices after thousands of pagers and walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah blew up.

  • Opinion: Harris is wrong about Project 2025. Our plan is good for America.

    Vice President Kamala Harris says Project 2025 is a threat to Americans' safety. Let me set the record straight.

  • In Alabama, Trump goes from the dark rhetoric of his campaign to adulation of college football fans

    As Donald Trump railed against immigrants Saturday afternoon in the Rust Belt, his supporters in the Deep South had turned his earlier broadsides into a rallying cry over a college football game as they prepared for the former president’s visit later in the evening. “You gotta get these people back where they came from,” Trump said in Wisconsin, as the Republican presidential nominee again focused on Springfield, Ohio, which has been roiled by false claims he amplified that Haitian immigrants are stealing and “eating the dogs ... eating the cats” from neighbors’ homes. “You have no choice,” Trump continued.

  • Opinion - The real reason Trump hates Zelensky

    As a closer look at Trump’s rhetoric shows, it’s clear that he feels threatened by Zelensky, whom he has called "the greatest salesman in history."

  • A 9-year push to increase P.E.I.'s population has radically changed the Island

    More than 20,000 people have arrived from other countries, almost 30,000 have left for other provinces while even more arrived from other parts of Canada, and more than 10,000 are foreign nationals living on P.E.I. on temporary permits.This motion of people has caused crises in housing, health care, and general pressure on provincial infrastructure of all kinds.The mass migration to and from P.E.I. dates back to 2015, when Wade MacLauchlan became leader of the Liberal Party and premier at the sa

  • Trump Insists People Leaving His Rally Aren't Really Leaving His Rally

    "The people that you see leaving? Because nobody ever leaves," Donald Trump told rallygoers. "And when they do, I finish up quick."

  • Dozens Of UN Delegates Walk Out In Protest Ahead Of Benjamin Netanyahu's Evocative Speech

    The Israeli PM claimed he was there to "set the record straight" – but it seems many present did not want to hear it.

  • Trump says he will seek Google's prosecution if he wins election

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former U.S. President Donald Trump, who is the Republican presidential candidate, said on Friday he will seek the prosecution of Google if he wins the Nov. 5 election, claiming that the company only displays "bad stories" about him. Trump, in his post on Truth Social, gave no evidence for his assertion about Google. "It has been determined that Google has illegally used a system of only revealing and displaying bad stories about Donald J. Trump, some made up for this purpose while, at the same time, only revealing good stories about" Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, Trump said.

  • Russia invokes its nuclear capacity in a UN speech that's full of bile toward the West

    Russia's top diplomat warned Saturday against “trying to fight to victory with a nuclear power,” delivering a U.N. General Assembly speech packed with condemnations of what Russia sees as Western machinations in Ukraine and elsewhere — including inside the United Nations itself.