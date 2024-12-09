Israel says it has struck suspected chemical weapons sites and long-range rockets in Syria

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's foreign minister says it has struck suspected chemical weapons sites and long-range rockets in Syria in order to prevent them from falling into the hands of hostile actors.

Gideon Saar said Monday that “the only interest we have is the security of Israel and its citizens.”

"That’s why we attacked strategic weapons systems, like, for example, remaining chemical weapons, or long-range missiles and rockets, in order that they will not fall in the hands of extremists.

He spoke after Syrian rebels reached Damascus over the weekend and overthrew President Bashar Assad's government following nearly 14 years of civil war.

The Associated Press

