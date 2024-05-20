Israel says ‘it wasn’t us’ after Iranian president killed in helicopter crash

Israel has said it had nothing to do with the death of Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi, who was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday evening.



A government official in Jerusalem told Reuters that “it wasn’t us” in a statement.

Israel is at war with Iran-backed Hamas and other proxies in the Middle East and directly attacked Iran for the first time following a drone and missile barrage about a month ago.

Iran’s supreme leader has described the crash that killed Raisi as an “unfortunate incident that occurred while he was performing official duties”.

A helicopter carrying the two senior Iranian officials was on its way back from a dam opening ceremony in Azerbaijan when it crashed in foggy conditions in a mountainous region on the border between the two countries.



Iran has a long history of aviation crashes, some of which have killed top government and military officials. But there has already been speculation about Israeli involvement on Iranian state television.

03:35 PM BST

Here is a summary of the day:

After contact with the helicopter carrying Iranian president Raisi, his foreign minister and several other officials was lost over a remote mountainous region on Sunday afternoon, a drone sent from Turkey detected heat coming from the crash site early on Monday morning.

Later in the morning a rescue team that had set off from a nearby village reached the site and reported that there were “no signs of life.” Iranian state media confirmed shortly afterwards that Raisi and all the other passengers had died.

Messsages came in from across the world, with nations including India, Pakistan and China expressing their condolences. Iran’s allies in Syrian, Iraq and Lebanon announced days of mourning. The EU issued a statement of condolence but neither the US nor major European capitals have commented.

Israel has said that it had nothing to do with the incident.

While Iran has yet to make any public comment on the cause, a former foreign minister conceded that it may have been due to a lack of spare parts. Some in Iran have speculated that Israel had a hand in the incident, pointing to the fact that the helicopter took off from Azerbaijan, where it could have possibly been tampered with.

Mohammad Mokhber, a little-known political figure, has been appointed interim president by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Vladimir Putin was the first foreign leader to call Mokhber upon his appointment. On the call, the two leaders expressed their “mutual intention to further strengthen Russian-Iranian interaction.”

Funeral rites for Raisi will begin in the northern city of Tabriz on Tuesday.

03:31 PM BST

Could Israel have had a hand in the crash?

Telegraph correspondent Roland Oliphant talked about likelihood of this being Mossad job in today’s DT podcast.

03:28 PM BST

Telegraph correspondent Roland Oliphant recalls Iran election in 2021

03:16 PM BST

Turkey says helicopter carrying Iran’s Raisi did not emit signal

Turkey’s Transport Minister, Abdulkadir Uraloglu, has said that the helicopter either didn’t have its signal system switched on, or didn’t possess such a system.

Uraloglu told reporters that, since Iran fell within Turkey’s area of responsibility for emergency response, authorities had checked for a signal from the helicopter upon hearing news that it had crashed.

“Unfortunately, (we think) most likely the signal system was turned off or that the helicopter did not have that signal system, because one would definitely see those signals, but they didn’t (show this time),” he said.

02:50 PM BST

South Africa: death a sad moment for Iran and South Africa.

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa described Mr Raisi as a “highly respected leader” who he had met both in Iran and at the 2023 BRICS summit in South Africa.

He said: “We are really saddened by the unexpected terrible death of President Raisi and the foreign minister.

“We have passed on our condolences to the Supreme Leader of Iran and to the people of Iran. This is really a blow to them because he was really a highly respected leader in Iran and we got to meet him when I was deputy president on my visit to Iran and we had really good discussions.”

02:39 PM BST

Former Iranian foreign minister blames US for crash

Mohammad Javad Zarif, who was foreign minister between 2013 and 2021, has blamed the US for the crash due to the fact that it has sanctioned the sale of aircraft parts to Iran.

“One of the main culprits of yesterday’s tragedy is the United States, which ... embargoed the sale of aircraft and aviation parts to Iran and does not allow the people of Iran to enjoy good aviation facilities,” Zarif said.

“These will be recorded in the list of US crimes against the Iranian people.”

Raisi and his entourage were flying in a Canadian-built Bell helicopter that Iran purchased in the early 2000s.

Iran has flown Bell helicopters extensively since the shah’s era. But aircraft in Iran face a shortage of parts, in part because of Western sanctions, and often fly without safety checks.

02:27 PM BST

Funeral rites for Raisi to start Tuesday

Funeral rites for Iran’s president Ebrahim Raisi and his entourage who died in a helicopter crash will start on Tuesday in the northwestern city of Tabriz, state media reported.

“The funeral ceremonies for the president and his companions will take place Tuesday at 9:30 am local time in Tabriz”, the official IRNA news agency said, adding that Raisi’s body will later be taken to Tehran.

01:56 PM BST

Imam survived crash for hour and called for help

One of the nine people on board the helicopter survived the impact of the crash in remote mountains for an hour and attempted to contact the president’s office, according to Iran’s Crisis Management Agency.

Mohammad Ali Al-Hashem, an imam in the northern city of Tabriz where the helicopter was heading, remained conscious after the crash and tried to call for help, Iranian officials said.

Nine people, including the helicopter crew, are believed to have died in the incident.

01:34 PM BST

Russia ‘ready to assist’ Iran in Raisi crash investigation

Russia is ready to provide assistance to Iran’s investigation into the cause of the helicopter crash that killed Raisi, state news agency RIA quoted Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu as saying on Monday.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei over the death of Raisi and called him “a true friend of Russia”.

01:26 PM BST

Iranian allies in Middle East mourn Raisi’s death

Iran’s proxies and allies throughout Middle East have announced days of mourning for Raisi.

Syria and Lebanon both announced three official days of mourning, while Iraq said it would have a day of mourning on Tuesday.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah group, which has traded deadly cross-border fire with Israel amid the Gaza war, praised Raisi as “a strong supporter, and a staunch defender of our causes.”

Mohammed Abdulsalam, a spokesperson for Yemen’s Huthi rebels, said on X that Raisi’s death was “a loss for the entire Islamic world and Palestine and Gaza”.

Hamas mourned Raisi as an “honourable supporter” of the Gaza-based group

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad “affirmed Syria’s solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran and with the families of the late deceased and his comrades.”

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani declared Tuesday a day of mourning and said that “we stand in solidarity with the Iranian people”.

01:15 PM BST

Putin holds phone call with Iran’s interim president

Iran’s new interim president has already held his first diplomatic phone call, and it was with Vladimir Putin.

The Russian leaders spoke with interim president Mohammad Mokhber on Monday and both stressed their “mutual intention to further strengthen Russian-Iranian interaction”, the Kremlin said.

Mokhber was appointed interim president until new elections are held.

Iran has become a key arms supplier to Russia as it seeks to maintain weapons supplies to its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

01:03 PM BST

Some specs on the helicopter that Raisi was travelling in

12:53 PM BST

Anti-regime protesters take to streets in Germany

A protester holds a placard against Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi during a protest in Berlin on Monday. - FILIP SINGER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/ FILIP SINGER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Protesters shout slogans critical of the Iranian regime in central Berlin on Monday. - FILIP SINGER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/FILIP SINGER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The Iranian embassy in London has lowered its flag to half-mast. - Credit: Sinai Noor/Alamy Live News/Credit: Sinai Noor/Alamy Live News

A woman holding a picture of Raisi at a vigil in Jakarta, Indonesia. - REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

12:47 PM BST

Orban offers ‘deepest condolences’

Viktor Orban is one of the few European national leaders to have responded to news of Raisi’s death.

The Hungarian prime minister passed on his “deepest condolences to the Iranian people upon the tragic accident... Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Iran.”

Responses have come out of Brussels, where Josep Borrell, the EU’s high representative for foreign affairs, said “the EU expresses its sympathies to the families of all the victims and to the Iranian citizens affected.

A similar message came from European Council President, Charles Michel, earlier on Monday.

National leaders such as Olaf Scholz and Emmanuel Macron have not commented publicly.

12:22 PM BST

Footage shows Iranians celebrating Raisi’s death

12:08 PM BST

Who is Mohammad Mokhber, Iran’s new interim president?

Mohammad Mokhber, the man appointed as acting president of the Islamic Republic on Monday, is a low-key figure who has held influence in Iran’s murky state charity foundations.

In his role as head of the Execution of Imam Khomeini’s Order foundation, or EIKO, he oversaw a multi-billion dollar fund that is based on the expropriation of wealth from dissidents and exiled Iranians, according to a US treasury report.

A banker by profession, Mokhber also negotiated a controversial deal to grant South African telecommunications firm MTN access to the Iranian market.

Turkcell, a competitor for the licence, alleged in a court filing that Mokhber had lobbied on behalf of the South African firm on the condition that they would also supply Tehran with military technology. MTN denied the allegation.

According to the pressure group United Against Nuclear Iran: “Mokhber used the vast wealth accumulated by EIKO — at the expense of the Iranian people—to reward regime insiders like himself.”

11:45 AM BST

Video shows Iranian reporter at crash site

11:06 AM BST

Pictures show reaction in Iran and around the world

A view shows flowers outside the Iranian embassy placed to pay tribute to Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi in Moscow. The placard reads: "We mourn". - REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

People lay flowers outside the Iranian embassy to pay tribute to Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi in Moscow, Russia on Monday. - REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A woman reads a newspaper with a front-page report on the crash outside a kiosk in Tehran. - ATTA KENARE/AFP/ATTA KENARE/AFP

A laborer installs a black flag at the Iranian consulate in Hyderabad, Pakistan. - NADEEM KHAWER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/NADEEM KHAWER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

10:54 AM BST

Exiled opposition: Raisi’s death is ‘monumental blow’ to regime

Exiled opposition group National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) has claimed that Raisi’s death “represents a monumental and irreparable strategic blow to the mullahs” and speculated that “it will trigger a series of repercussions and crises within the theocratic tyranny, which will spur rebellious youths into action.”

NCRI leader Maryam Rajavi said that “the curse of mothers and those seeking justice for the executed, along with the damnation of the Iranian people and history, mark the legacy of Ebrahim Raisi, the notorious perpetrator of the 1988 massacre of political prisoners.”

The group, which has been in exile since the 1980s, claims that Raisi was responsible for a crackdown on opposition in the 1980s that saw the Islamic regime execute thousands of dissidents.

10:21 AM BST

Conspiracy theorists link crash to ‘Mossad activity’

Conspiracy theories sprung into life on social media - and some parts of Iranian state television have fanned them.

“When a helicopter faces an accident, it might be caused by a technical issue or maybe weather conditions – but there are also other scenarios,” said Foad Izadi, an analyst on state television.

“We have an issue in the republic of Azerbaijan and that is the presence of the Zionists and Mossad in that region,” he said, referring to Israel and its powerful intelligence service.

“It will be investigated. We have respect for our neighbours but we should not get targeted from their territories.”

10:14 AM BST

Pictures show wreckage at the crash site

An Iranian TV reporter at the crash site.

Helicopter wreckage at the crash site. - Mandatory Credit: Photo by SalamPix/ABACA/Shutterstock

Helicopter Wreckage in Iranian President Incident, After finding the remains of the helicopter - Photo by SalamPix/ABACA/Shutterstock (14491770a)

Rescue team works following a crash of a helicopter carrying Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi, in Varzaqan, East Azerbaijan Province, Iran, May 20, 2024 - Stringer/WANA (West Asia News Agency)

Iranian rescue workers recover bodies of victims of President helicopter crash, Varzaghan, Iran Islamic Republic Of - 20 May 2024 - AZIN HAGHIGHI/MOJ NEWS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/ AZIN HAGHIGHI/MOJ NEWS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A helicopter carrying Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi takes off, near the Iran-Azerbaijan border, May 19, 2024. The helicopter with Raisi on board later crashed. - Ali Hamed Haghdoust/IRNA/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

10:08 AM BST

A brief history of Iranian aviation deaths

The first Iranian official to die in a plane crash was on 29 September 1981 just two years after the Islamic revolution, writes Akhtar Makoii.

An Iranian Army A330 aircraft, carrying army and IRGC commanders, crashed in the southern Kahrizak region killing all on board.

That crash, which killed the head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and one of the leading figures of the IRGC, remains controversial to this day despite the fact that an investigation at the time put it down to a mistake by a flight engineer.

Doubters of the official version have linked the crash to a series of assassination attempts in the wake of the revolution that included an explosion at the prime minister’s office killed the prime minister and injured Khamenei.

In 1985, an F-27 crashed that was carrying Fazlullah Mahalati, ayatollah Rohollah Khomeini’s representative in the IRGC. All 51 people on board died.



In one of the deadliest aviation accidents in Iranian history, a Russian Yak-40 plane crashed in 2001, leaving Minister of Roads, Rahman Dadman, two deputy ministers, and several parliamentarians dead.

That incident was also put down to an error on the part of the pilot.

10:06 AM BST

Mapped: Location of the crash site

09:53 AM BST

Khamenei: Raisi is ‘martyr’ who served nation despite ‘taunts from ill-wishers’

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has made his first public statement on the crash, writes Akhtar Makoii.

“It was with great sadness and regret that I received the bitter news of the martyrdom of the Mujahid scholar, the popular and hard-working president and his dear companions, may God bless him and grant him peace,” he said.

Khamenei described Raisi as “noble and selfless” and also appeared to acknowledge that he wasn’t universally popular among Iranians, saying that he showed “perseverance in the face of ingratitude and taunts from ill-wishers.”

The Ayatollah also confirmed that vice-president Mohammad Mokhber would take over in an interim role.

“According to Article 131 of the Constitution, Mr. Mokhber will manage the executive branch and is obliged to coordinate with the heads of the legislative and judicial branches to pave the way for the election of a new president within a maximum of fifty days,” Khamenei said.

09:29 AM BST

Pictures: Iranians praying for Raisi after helicopter crash

Iranian Shi'ite pilgrims pray for Raisi at the Imam Ali shrine in the holy city of Najaf in Iraq on Sunday. - REUTERS/REUTERS

Iranians pray for Raisi at the Vali-Asr square in Tehran on Sunday following news of his helicopter accident. - Shutterstock/Shutterstock

09:15 AM BST

Beijing and Ankara express condolences

Some more reaction from world leaders.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has called Raisi a “valuable colleague and brother”.

Mr Erdogan wrote on X that he would “remember Mr. Raisi with respect and gratitude... (for his) efforts for the peace of the Iranian people and our region.”

Meanwhile, China’s foreign ministry has released a statement from Xi Jinping who said that Raisi’s “tragic death is a great loss to the Iranian people, and the Chinese people have lost a good friend.”

09:03 AM BST

Three branches of Iranian government hold ‘extraordinary meeting’

Iran’s three branches of government held an extraordinary meeting on Monday morning with First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber representing the executive branch, Iran’s Judiciary news agency Mizan reported.

“We will follow the path of President Raisi in fulfilling assigned duties without any interruption,” Mokhber reportedly said at the meeting.

Mokhber, a former diplomat, is likely to be appointed by Ayatollah Ali Khamanei as president on an interim basis, with new elections set to be held in the next 50 days.

First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber (2nd L) chairs the emergency meeting, held by government council, following the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and other senior government officials in a helicopter crash in Tehran. - nadolu

08:53 AM BST

Putin sends condolences to Iran

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent his condolences to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, describing Raisi as “a true friend of Russia.”

“Please accept my deep condolences in connection with the great tragedy that befell the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Putin told Khamenei in a message, the Kremlin said.

He described Raisi as “an outstanding politician” and “a true friend of Russia, who made an invaluable personal contribution to the development of good neighborly relations between our countries.”

08:43 AM BST

Who was Ebrahim Raisi, Iran’s hardline president?

Ebrahim Raisi quickly ascended the ranks of the Islamic Republic and ultimately positioned himself as a potential successor to Ali Khamenei, supreme leader, writes Akhtar Makoii.

Mr Raisi failed to win the 2017 presidential election as the main ultra-conservative candidate, instead being handed a post as head of the judicial branch of the Islamic Republic.

But when he ran for president again in 2021, he easily won – partly due to the disqualification of many viable opponents and moderate candidates.

Mr Raisi lacked political experience. But his role as a member of the three-member “death committee” that decided the fates of political prisoners in 1988 had helped propel him up the ranks, winning him the support of powerful figures among Iran’s theocratic rulers.

08:38 AM BST

Pictures: search operation recovers bodies

Rescuers recover bodies at the site of President Ebrahim Raisi's helicopter crash in a fog-shrouded mountainous area of northwest Iran. - AFP

Iranian Red Crescent members rushing to the crash site. - AFP

Members of a search and rescue team in Iran's East Azerbaijan province. - AFP

08:28 AM BST

US Republicans: ‘world is now a better place’

Two senior US Republicans have welcomed Raisi’s death.

Michael Waltz, the Republican chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, wrote on X: “Good riddance. Raisi was a murderous human rights abuser before and during his Presidency.”

Former Florida governor Rick Scott said “If Raisi is dead, the world is now a safer & better place. If he’s gone, I truly hope the Iranian people have the chance to take their country back from murderous dictators.”

Chuck Schumer, the most senior Democrat in the Senate, said at a news conference that “at this point there is no evidence of foul play” and that “it looks like an accident but it’s still being fully investigated.”

08:18 AM BST

EU Council President offers ‘sincere condolences’

Charles Michel, the European Council President, wrote on X (formally Twitter) that “the EU expresses its sincere condolences for the death of President Raisi and Foreign Minister Abdollahian, as well as other members of their delegation and crew in a helicopter accident. Our thoughts go to the families.”

07:59 AM BST

Hamas mourns Raisi for ‘tireless efforts’ in war with Israel

Hamas has said it is mourning the deaths of Raisi and Amirabdollahian, describing them as making “tireless efforts in solidarity and support” for the Gaza Strip.

“They made significant political and diplomatic efforts to stop the Zionist aggression against our Palestinian people,” Hamas said in a statement.

“These leaders supported the legitimate struggle of our people against the Zionist entity, provided valued support to the Palestinian resistance,” the statement continued.

Tehran has been Hamas’ main financial and military backer in recent decades and the terror group’s leaders have repeatedly thanked Iran for its military and financial support.

07:51 AM BST

Who was Iran’s foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian?

Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who died in the helicopter crash alongside Raisi, was known for his fierce anti-Israel stance.



A career diplomat from the city of Damghan, he had close ties to the Revolutionary Guards and took office following Raisi’s 2021 election win.



Hailed by state media for his support for “the resistance axis”, he intensified attempts to end Iran’s isolation and offset crippling US sanctions, culminating in a landmark deal to restore ties with Saudi Arabia in March 2023.



Last month, with regional tensions soaring over the ongoing war in Gaza, Amir-Abdollahian defended Tehran’s first-ever direct attack on sworn enemy Israel as being carried out “in the framework of legitimate defence and international law”.



He later downplayed a reported retaliatory Israeli raid as akin to child’s play.

08:04 AM BST

Watch: Raisi seen in helicopter before crash

07:43 AM BST

Iran must now name a new foreign minister

With the death of Hossein Amirabdollahian, the Iranian government must now name a new foreign minister, writes Akhtar Makoii.

According to Article 135 of Iran’s constitution, in the absence of a minister, the president has the authority to select and nominate an individual to lead the ministry for a maximum period of three months.

If supreme leader Ali Khamenei approves Ebrahim Raisi’s Vice President, Mohammad Mokhbar, he will assume the role of interim president of Iran.

He will hold this position for 50 days, according to Article 131 of the constitution.

07:08 AM BST

Pakistan to observe day of mourning

Pakistan will observe a day of mourning and the flag will fly at half mast as a mark of respect for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan’s prime minister extended deepest condolences to “Brotherly Iran” on behalf of himself and the Pakistani people and government.

“The great Iranian nation will overcome this tragedy with customary courage,” Mr Sharif said.

06:52 AM BST

Crash victims’ bodies to be taken to Tabriz

The bodies of all the crash victims will be moved to Tabriz, the head of Iran’s Red Crescent has said.

“The search operation has ended, and the bodies of the martyrs are being transferred with ambulances to Tabriz,” Pirhossein Kolivand told state TV.

Tabriz is the closest large city to the crash site and was the intended destination of the helicopter convoy.

The wreckage of Raisi's helicopter is seen in a still from a video released by Iran's Red Crescent - AFP

06:42 AM BST

India’s Modi ‘deeply saddened and shocked’ by Raisi’s death

Narendra Modi, the Indian prime minister, has said he was “deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise” of Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi.

“My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Iran,” Mr Modi said. “India stands with Iran in this time of sorrow.”

India and Iran have had historically close relations, with the Islamic Republic being a key oil supplier to the South Asian giant, which is now the world’s fifth-biggest economy, for many years until US sanctions curtailed the trade.

New Delhi has sought to balance its ties with Tehran with its links to Washington as well as its warming relationship with Israel.

06:19 AM BST

Executive Vice President offers his condolences

Executive Vice President Mohsen Mansouri said: “On behalf of myself and other members of the government, I offer my condolences to the Supreme Leader, the Leader of the Revolution, and the people for the tragic loss of Ayatollah Raisi and his companions, who have attained martyrdom.

“Ayatollah Raisi was our beacon of hope, a man of jihad, struggle, and tireless work.

“At one o’clock, his flight from the Qiz Qala Si Dam to Tabriz disappeared from the radar screen due to fog and the inaccessibility and special conditions of the region.

“The rescue teams’ efforts were initially unsuccessful. At 5:30 in the morning, the wreckage of the helicopter was discovered at the bottom of a valley.”

06:00 AM BST

Iran’s cabinet holds emergency meeting

Iran’s cabinet is currently holding an emergency meeting following the news of the president’s death.

According to Article 131 of the Iranian constitution, in the event of the President’s death, his first deputy, with the approval of the supreme leader of the Islamic Republic, assumes powers and responsibilities of the presidency.

Additionally, a council consisting of the Speaker of the Parliament, the Head of the Judiciary, and the First Vice President must make arrangements for a new president to be elected within 50 days.

05:37 AM BST

Iranian president, foreign minister and all passengers dead, says state media

Iranian state media has confirmed that Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi and all passengers have died in the helicopter crash.

05:06 AM BST

Breaking: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has died, reports Mehr

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his foreign minister have died, Iran’s Mehr news agency and numerous others have reported.

04:15 AM BST

‘No sign’ of life at crash site

Iran’s state TV said on Monday there was “no sign” of life at the helicopter crash.

“Upon finding the helicopter, there was no sign of the helicopter passengers being alive as of yet,” state TV reported.

“Upon discovering the location of the crashed helicopter, no signs of the helicopter’s occupants being alive were observed,” Iran’s Crescent Society chief added.

The Iranian government has not yet released an official statement.

03:48 AM BST

Conditions of leaders and passengers still unknown

Commander of the Ashura Corps of the IRGC said: “At the moment, nothing can be confirmed about the fate of the helicopter and its passengers.

“We will reach the helicopter in a few minutes.”

Meanwhile, a state TV presenter said: “We are not hearing good news.”

03:40 AM BST

First footage from the moment the helicopter was found

03:32 AM BST

‘Situation is not good’, says Iran Red Crescent Society chief

The conditions of the president and foreign minister are still unknown, but Iran’s Red Crescent Society chief said “the situation is not good”.

“Let us reach it. The situation is not good,” the head of Iran’s Red Crescent Society told state TV when asked about the condition of the helicopter.

03:21 AM BST

Breaking: Helicopter found

The helicopter has been found and teams are heading towards the area.

“We found the helicopter. We are 2kms away. I can see it,” the head of Iran’s emergency said.

03:20 AM BST

Breaking: Rescue crews reach crash site

Rescue teams have now reportedly reached the helicopter crash site.

We will keep bringing you the latest developments.

03:17 AM BST

Pictured: Brutal conditions for rescuers

Footage from the Turkish drone Akinci shows the type of mountainous terrain and foggy conditions that rescue teams are up against.

Thick fog blankets the search area and while morning has broken, visibility is still an issue.

Footage from Akinci drone

Footage from Akinci drone

03:10 AM BST

Pictured: ‘Heat source’ detected by Turkish drone that indicates suspected crash site

Footage captured by the drone Akinci shows the 'heat source' detected - Anadolu

A screen grab from Akinci

03:07 AM BST

China ‘deeply concerned’ about crash

China said on Monday it was “deeply concerned” about the helicopter crash.

“The Chinese side is deeply concerned about the hard landing of the helicopter in which President Raisi was travelling, and we wish President Raisi and the crew on board (are) safe and sound,” state broadcaster CCTV quoted Beijing’s foreign ministry as saying.

It added that China would “provide all necessary support and assistance to the Iranian side in its rescue efforts”.

02:58 AM BST

People reach coordinates of ‘heat source’ but find no sign of helicopter

Ordinary people in the area have reached the coordinates provided by the Turkish drone and have reported no signs of the helicopter, Fars news agency reported.

Search and rescue teams are struggling to reach the area.

As of now, there’s no update regarding the arrival of the official rescue teams at the specified coordinates.

Morning has broken, bringing improved visibility to rescue teams.

02:57 AM BST

Russian rescue teams leave for Tabriz

The first Russian rescue aircraft has departed for Tabriz to help in the search for the helicopter.

An advisor to Putin announced earlier the dispatch of two planes with special helicopters, as well as 50 professional mountain rescuers whom are set to arrive in Tabriz in the next few hours.

02:30 AM BST

Rescue teams head towards the ‘heat source’

Following the detection of two heat sources by a Turkish drone in Tawal village, Iran’s Red Crescent rescue teams are now heading towards the “possible landing site of the helicopter carrying the president and his team”.

“Currently, a total of 73 rescue teams are deployed in the search area,” Iran’s Red Crescent said.

“Among them, 23 teams belong to the Red Crescent, equipped with detector dogs and advanced equipment, dispatched from Tehran and neighbouring provinces.

“Despite the challenging weather conditions with fog and rain, the search operation continues unabated.”

An ambulance and other vehicles drive on a foggy road as the search to find the crash site continues - Reuters

02:11 AM BST

Authorities release drone footage of fire

Turkish authorities have released what they described as drone footage showing what appeared to be a fire in the wilderness that they “suspected to be wreckage of helicopter”.

Iranian rescuers have rushed to the site, state TV reported. The coordinates listed in the footage put the fire some 20 kilometres (12 miles) south of the Azerbaijan-Iranian border.

Akinci UAV identifies source of heat suspected to be wreckage of helicopter carrying Iranian President Raisi and shares its coordinates with Iranian authorities pic.twitter.com/0tZtMc5oaP — Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) May 20, 2024

02:02 AM BST

Welcome to today’s live blog

We will continue to bring you the latest on the helicopter crash.

Rescue teams are zeroing in on a new search area after a Turkish drone detected a heat source suspected to be the wreckage.