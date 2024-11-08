Israel sends planes to Amsterdam to 'rescue' football fans as Dutch PM condemns ‘anti-Semitic attacks’

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof has condemned attacks on Israeli football fans in Amsterdam as “anti-semitic and unacceptable”.

Supporters of Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv faced a series of attacks in the centre of Amsterdam, with videos circulating on social media showing one man being kicked and beaten and another showing someone being run over. In some videos, people could be heard shouting pro-Palestinian slogans.

Riot police had to intervene several times to protect the fans and at least 57 people were arrested.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said two “rescue planes” were being sent to Amsterdam after what Israel’s military described as “severe and violent incidents against Israelis”.

Mr Schoof said he had followed developments with horror, adding that he had spoken to Mr Netanyahu and pledged that the “perpetrators will be tracked down and prosecuted”.

“I followed the news from Amsterdam with disgust,” he said in a post on X.

“I am in close contact with all parties involved and have just spoken to @IsraeliPM Netanyahu by phone to stress that the perpetrators will be identified and prosecuted,” he added.

The Maccabi Tel Aviv fans had travelled to Amsterdam for a Europa League match against Ajax on Thursday night.

There had already been arrests and trouble in Dam Square ahead of the game between Maccabi fans and pro-Palestinian protesters, but the unrest grew after the match.

Police said it was unclear who had taken part in the violence, telling local media that those involved were wearing dark clothing.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog spoke of a “pogrom” against Maccabi fans and Israeli citizens.

Israel’s national security ministry has also urged its citizens in the Dutch city to stay in their hotel rooms following the attacks, the prime minister’s office said in a second statement.

“Fans who went to see a football game, encountered anti-semitism and were attacked with unimaginable cruelty just because of their Jewishness and Israeliness,” Israeli Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said in a post on X.

Local police said 57 people had been held after the game as pro-Palestinian demonstrators reportedly tried to reach the Johan Cruyff stadium, even though the city had banned them to protest there.

Police said fans had left the stadium without incidents, but during the night various clashes in the city centre were reported.

Israel’s embassy to the United States shared video of people apparently being attacked in Amsterdam, saying hundreds of Maccabi Tel Aviv fans were “ambushed” as they left the stadium.

The Israeli military said it is preparing to immediately deploy a rescue mission with the coordination of the Dutch government.

“The mission will be deployed using cargo aircraft and include medical and rescue teams,” the IDF said.

Clashes were reported in the Dutch city following Thursday night’s game (X/iAnnet via REUTERS)

Amsterdam’s mayor Femke Halsema said authorities were still in the process of determining the full extent of what had happened.

“Despite the massive police deployment in the city, Israeli supporters were injured,” she said in an Instagram post.

A pro-Palestinian rally demonstrating against the Israeli football club’s visit was initially scheduled to take place near the stadium but was relocated by the Amsterdam city council for security reasons.

Passions have been running high in the Middle East and abroad since the Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked Israel on October 7 2023, killing 1,200 Israelis and taking more than 250 hostage, according to Israel.

At least 43,469 Palestinians have been killed and 102,561 others injured in Israel’s military offensive on Gaza in response to the Hamas attack, according to health officials in the enclave.

The Gaza war has sparked protests in support of both sides across Europe and the United States and Arabs and Jews have been attacked.

Anti-Muslim politician Geert Wilders, the leader of the largest party in the Dutch government, condemned the reported Amsterdam attacks in a post on X.

“Ashamed that this can happen in The Netherlands. Totally unacceptable,” he said.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has asked the Dutch government to help Israeli citizens arrive safely at the airport, Mr Saar told his Dutch counterpart Caspar Veldkamp in a phone call on Friday.