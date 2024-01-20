Israel strike on Damascus kills 4 Revolutionary Guards
STORY: An Israeli missile strike on Syria's capital Damascus on Saturday (January 20) killed four members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards.
That's according to a security source in the regional pro-Syria alliance, who told Reuters the head of the force's information unit in Syria was among the dead.
In a statement carried on Iranian state television, the Revolutionary Guards confirmed that four of its military advisers were killed.
Israel has long pursued a bombing campaign against Iran-linked targets in Syria.
But it has shifted to deadlier strikes in the wake of the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas militants from Gaza.
Other local media in Syria said explosions were heard across the Syrian capital.
The security source was part of a network of groups close to Syria's government and its major ally Iran.
They said the multi-story building in the Mazzeh neighborhood was used by Iranian advisers supporting President Bashar al-Assad's government.
And that it was flattened by "precision-targeted Israeli missiles."
There was no immediate comment from Israel.
In December, two Israeli strikes killed two Guards members in Damascus and an adviser to the force.