Israel strike on Damascus kills 4 Revolutionary Guards

STORY: An Israeli missile strike on Syria's capital Damascus on Saturday (January 20) killed four members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards.

That's according to a security source in the regional pro-Syria alliance, who told Reuters the head of the force's information unit in Syria was among the dead.

In a statement carried on Iranian state television, the Revolutionary Guards confirmed that four of its military advisers were killed.

Israel has long pursued a bombing campaign against Iran-linked targets in Syria.

But it has shifted to deadlier strikes in the wake of the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas militants from Gaza.

Other local media in Syria said explosions were heard across the Syrian capital.

The security source was part of a network of groups close to Syria's government and its major ally Iran.

They said the multi-story building in the Mazzeh neighborhood was used by Iranian advisers supporting President Bashar al-Assad's government.

And that it was flattened by "precision-targeted Israeli missiles."

There was no immediate comment from Israel.

In December, two Israeli strikes killed two Guards members in Damascus and an adviser to the force.