Israel Strikes Buildings Across Hezbollah-Controlled South Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released aerial footage on Thursday, May 16, showing airstrikes on buildings in southern Lebanese towns that it says were a response to multiple Hezbollah rocket launches toward the Golan Heights earlier that day.

The first two videos here show strikes on buildings in Ayta ash Shab, which lies close to the Israeli village of Shtula, and a third clip shows a strike on a building in Houla, west of the Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona.

The IDF said the buildings were being used by Hezbollah militants, but Storyful could not independently verify those details.

The Hezbollah-owned Al-Manar television channel reported Israeli raids in both towns, but provided no further details.

The IDF also released footage that it said showed strikes on Hezbollah positions in Meiss Ej Jabal, Kafr Kila, and Naqoura, but Storyful was unable to verify the locations of the videos. Credit: IDF via Storyful