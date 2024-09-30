Israel 'strikes central Beirut' as apartment building flattened in Lebanese capital

The first apparent Israeli airstrike in central Beirut in a year of conflict hit an apartment building on Monday as Israel struck targets across the country killing dozens.

The Israeli Defence Force did not provide immediate confirmation on the strike which hit a residential neighbourhood in the centre of Lebanon’s capital.

The airstrike killed at least one person and wounded 16, an official with Lebanese Civil Defence source told the Associated Press.

He said the person killed was a member of the al-Jamaa al-Islamiya, or the Islamic Group, a Sunni political and militant group that is allied with Hezbollah.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine militant group said three of its members were killed in the strike on the city’s Kola district, including two military and security commanders.

On Sunday, the Lebanese health ministry said at least 105 were killed across the country in airstrikes.

They said two attacks hit near the southern city of Sidon, about 28 miles south of Beirut, killing at least 32.

Separately, Israeli attacks in the northern province of Baalbek Hermel killed a further 21 and injured at least 47.

Damaged cars are parked in front of a building that was hit by an apparent Israeli airstrike early on Monday (AP)

As well as strikes in the capital, local media reported dozens of strikes against civilian buildings in the region of Bekaa and southern Lebanon.

The latest strikes came after an IDF attack killed the Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and seven of its senior members, removing much of the paramilitary’s leadership.

Hezbollah confirmed senior commander Ali Karaki and Nabil Kaouk, deputy head of the militant group's Central Council, were also both killed in airstrikes at the weekend.

Mr Kaouk became the seventh senior member killed in a little over a week by Israeli strikes, with several of Hezbollah's founding members dead.

Israel also claims that at least 20 other militants were killed, including the head of Mr Nasrallah's security detail.

The Lebanese health ministry also reported at least 14 medical workers were killed over two days in the south.

In response to escalated aggression against Lebanon, Hezbollah has significantly increased its attacks against Israel in the past week.

Attacks have risen from several dozen to several hundred daily, leaving several people injured and damaging infrastructure.

Most of the rockets and drones were intercepted by Israel's air defence systems or made landfall in open areas away from people.

The IDF says its strikes have degraded Hezbollah's capabilities and the number of launches would be much higher if Hezbollah had not been hit.