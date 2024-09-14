An American activist killed by Israeli fire is buried in Turkey as Israel strikes Gaza

Andrew Wilks And Wafaa Shurafa
·4 min read

ISTANBUL, Turkey (AP) — A Turkish-American activist who was killed by Israeli fire in the West Bank was laid to rest on Saturday in her hometown in Turkey with thousands lining the streets and anti-Israeli feelings in the country rising from a conflict that threatens to spread across the region.

Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, a 26-year-old woman from Seattle, was shot dead Sept. 6 by an Israeli soldier during a demonstration against Israeli West Bank settlements, according to an Israeli protester who witnessed the shooting.

Thousands of people lined the streets in the Turkish coastal town of Didim on the Aegean Sea, as Eygi was buried in a coffin draped in a Turkish flag, which was taken from her family home. A portrait of her wearing her graduation gown was propped against the coffin as people paid their respects.

Her body was earlier brought from a hospital to her family home and Didim’s Central Mosque.

Turkey’s condemned the killing and announced it will conduct its own investigation into her death. “We are not going to leave our daughter’s blood on the ground and we demand responsibility and accountability for this murder,” Numan Kurtulmus, the speaker of Turkey’s parliament told mourners at the funeral.

On Friday, an autopsy had been carried out at Izmir Forensic Medicine Institute. Kurtulmus said the examination showed Eygi was hit by a round that struck her in the back of the head below her left ear.

The Israeli military said Tuesday that Eygi was likely shot “indirectly and unintentionally” by Israeli forces.

Her death was condemned by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken as the United States, Egypt and Qatar push for a cease-fire in the 11-month-long Israel-Hamas war and the release of the remaining hostages held by Hamas. Talks have repeatedly bogged down as Israel and Hamas accuse each other of making new and unacceptable demands.

The war began when Hamas-led fighters killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, in an Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel. They abducted another 250 people and are still holding around 100 hostages after releasing most of the rest in exchange for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel during a weeklong cease-fire in November. Around a third of the remaining hostages are believed to be dead.

Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza

Israeli airstrikes pounded central and southern Gaza overnight into Saturday, killing at least 14 people.

The strikes in Gaza City hit one home housing 11 people, including three women and four children, and another strike hit a tent in Khan Younis with Palestinians displaced by the Israel-Hamas war, Gaza's Civil Defense said. They followed airstrikes earlier this week that hit a tent camp on Tuesday and a United Nations school sheltering displaced on Wednesday.

The Israeli army on Saturday ordered Palestinians sheltering in the northern neighborhoods of Manshiyeh, Beit Lahia and Sheikh Zayed to evacuate south toward Gaza City. The order came after projectiles were fired from the area, the Israeli army said in a post on X. It remains unclear how many people are sheltering in those areas.

First phase of anti-polio campaign ends

Meanwhile, a campaign to inoculate children in Gaza against polio drew down and the World Health Organization said about 559,000 under the age of 10 have recovered from their first dose, seven out of every eight children the campaign aimed to vaccinate. The second doses are expected to begin later this month as part of an effort in which the WHO said parties had already agreed to.

"As we prepare for the next round in four weeks, we’re hopeful these pauses will hold, because this campaign has clearly shown the world what’s possible when peace is given a chance,” Richard Peeperkorn, WHO’s representative in Gaza and the West Bank, said in a statement on Saturday.

The war has caused vast destruction and displaced around 90% of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million, often multiple times, and plunged the territory into a severe humanitarian crisis. Gaza’s Health Ministry says over 41,000 Palestinians have been killed since the war began. The ministry does not distinguish between civilians and militants in its count, but says women and children make up just over half of the dead. Israel says it has killed more than 17,000 militants in the war.

__

Shurafa reported from Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip. Associated Press writers Samy Magdy in Cairo and Sam Metz in Rabat, Morocco, contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP’s war coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

Andrew Wilks And Wafaa Shurafa, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • ‘Why aren’t we seeing justice?’: Friend of activist killed by IDF

    American-Turkish activist Ayşenur Ezgi Eygi, who was killed by Israeli gunfire in the West Bank, has been buried in her family’s hometown in southwestern Turkey. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it was “highly likely” that Eygi was “hit indirectly and unintentionally by IDF fire.” CNN’s Victor Blackwell spoke to Juliette Majid, one of Eygi’s friends and the family’s spokesperson, about their demands for a US-led investigation.

  • Father of slain West Bank activist asks for US investigation

    STORY: :: Father of the Turkish-American activist killed in theWest Bank calls on the U.S. to investigate her death:: Aydin, Turkey:: September 12, 2024:: Mehmet Suat Eygi“I learned that our state (Turkey) has not let go of this arbitrary murder, that it has launched an investigation. I was very happy. God willing, I expect the same from the American government because Ayse was 10 months old when she went to America. She went to school there. Grew up with the freedom there. She was a citizen there so the American government also has a responsibility. God willing, the American government will show the same sensibility (as the Turkish government).”Mehmet Suat Eygi told reporters at their family home in Didim that he believes the United States has a responsibility to investigate his daughter Aysenur Ezgi Eygi death because she grew up there and was a citizen.Eygi's body is expected to arrive in Turkey on Friday (September 13).Her father said her funeral will be held on Saturday (September 14). Israel has taken responsibility for the death of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, who was killed on Friday (September 6) while taking part in a protest against Jewish settlement expansion in the West Bank. Israel said it was highly likely its troops had fired the shot that killed her but that her death was unintentional.U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris said on Wednesday (September 11) her killing was unacceptable and Israel must do more to make sure such an event never happens again.

  • 'I tried to say no repeatedly': More men accuse ex-Abercrombie boss over sex events

    New witnesses tell the BBC fresh details about the sophisticated operation they say exploited them for sex.

  • French women rally to support Gisele Pelicot, woman at the centre of a mass rape trial

    PARIS (Reuters) -Hundreds of people, mostly women, gathered in cities across France on Saturday in support of Gisele Pelicot whose husband is on trial, accused of drugging her and recruiting dozens of strangers to rape her in a case that has shocked the nation. Feminist associations have called for some 30 gatherings in cities from Marseille to Paris, where on the Place de la Republique banners read "Support to Gisele" and "Victims we believe you". As her extraordinary story has rippled through France since the trial began earlier this month, Pelicot, now aged 72, has become a symbol of France's fight against sexual violence.

  • Iran says it successfully launched a satellite in its program criticized by West over missile fears

    TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran launched a satellite into space Saturday with a rocket built by the country's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, state-run media reported, the latest for a program the West fears helps Tehran advance its ballistic missile program.

  • Israel-Hamas war latest: Oct. 7 mastermind thanks Hezbollah leader for his help attacking Israel

    Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar thanked Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah for his support in the ongoing war with Israel in a letter released Friday by Hezbollah’s media office.

  • Leisure centre refurbishment delayed as costs rise

    The refurbishment has been postponed until early 2025 and is expected to cost an extra £11.4m

  • Man charged after confrontation, shooting at Newton pro-Israel rally; 'Textbook case of self-defense'

    Scott Hayes, was released on $5,000 cash bail Friday after being arrested for allegedly shooting a man during a pro-Israeli demonstration in Newton. Supporters raised the funds for his release.

  • Incinerator plan sparks health fears protest

    The action by health professionals is driven by concerns over the impact of the facility.

  • Everything you need to know as Strictly returns

    The new series starts on Saturday night, after a rocky few months for the show.

  • Polio vaccinations wrap up in Gaza as officials try to inoculate 90% of children under age 10

    The last day of the polio vaccination campaign is wrapping up in Gaza, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Thursday. The campaign was launched after the first case of polio in Gaza in more than 25 years was recently detected. Health officials from the WHO, the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health and partner organizations said they would be vaccinating children in three-day phases starting in central Gaza, then in southern Gaza, and ending in the north.

  • Dick Cheney was once vilified by Democrats. Now he's backing Harris. Will it matter?

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Dick Cheney is a career Republican still vilified by Democrats for his bullish defense of the Iraq War as vice president. But his partisan loyalties were cast aside in extraordinary fashion last week when he endorsed Democrat Kamala Harris for the White House.

  • Syria's president asks former communications minister to form a new government

    BEIRUT (AP) — Syria’s President Bashar Assad issued a decree Saturday in which he named former Communications Minister Mohammed Ghazi Jalali as the head of the new government following July’s parliamentary elections, state media reported.

  • Thousands mourn Ugandan Olympian killed by ex-partner

    The death, after being set ablaze, of marathon runner Rebecca Chepetegei shocked the world.

  • 3 charged after officers allegedly assaulted at Toronto protests

    Three people were arrested and charged on Wednesday at protests in downtown Toronto, where police allege they assaulted two officers.The alleged assaults happened outside Meridian Hall in the area of Yonge Street and Front Street E. at about 6 p.m. and later outside the headquarters of police's 51 Division at Parliament Street and Front Street E., according to police.A 45-year-old woman was arrested at the first demonstration, while a 27-year-old woman and 25-year-old man were arrested outside a

  • Barcelona reject Arsenal's world-record Walsh bid

    Arsenal have a world-record bid for England midfielder Keira Walsh turned down late in the Women's Super League transfer window.

  • AP explains as Israeli military take media on supervised tour of southern Gaza Strip

    AP explains as Israeli military take media on supervised tour of southern Gaza Strip

  • How a strip of land in Gaza that borders Egypt has become an obstacle to a cease-fire

    A narrow strip of scrubland and sand dunes on the Gaza side of the border with Egypt has emerged as a major obstacle in talks aimed at halting the Israel-Hamas war and freeing scores of hostages.

  • ‘A giant leap’: Why a tech billionaire’s climb outside a spacecraft was so historic

    The SpaceX Polaris Dawn mission may wind down this weekend. Here are all the ways its crew of four citizen astronauts has made history so far.

  • Long-range missile approval would put NATO - including UK and US - 'at war' with Russia, Putin warns

    President Vladimir Putin has warned that allowing Ukraine to strike Russian territory with Western-made long-range missiles would put NATO "at war" with Russia.