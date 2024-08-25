Israel strikes Hezbollah in Lebanon after detecting ‘large-scale attack’

Click here to view this content.

The Israeli military struck Hezbollah targets in Lebanon on Sunday after claiming the group had been planning a “large-scale attack”.

Iranian-backed Hezbollah replied with drone attacks and said it was responding to the killing of its top commander in a Beirut suburb last month.

Hezbollah said it targeted an identified “special military target as well as Israel’s Iron Dome platforms and other sites” but that the full response would take “some time”.

The group said it had completed the “first phase” of its retribution and claimed it had hit 11 targets, fired more than 320 Katyusha rockets and sent drones into Israeli airspace.

Smoke billows from an area targeted by an Israeli air strike on the southern Lebanese village of Khiam on Sunday - RABIH DAHER/AFP

Israel’s defence minister on Sunday morning declared a temporary state of emergency, calling the assault a “special situation on the home front”.

The Israeli military said its fighter jets attacked thousands of Hezbollah rocket launchers in south Lebanon aimed at northern and central Israel.

“Approximately 100 IAF fighter jets ... struck and destroyed thousands of Hezbollah rocket launcher barrels that were located and embedded in southern Lebanon,” the military said in a statement. “Most of these launchers were aimed toward northern Israel and some were aimed toward central Israel.”

It said initial assessments found “very little damage” in Israel, but that the military remained on high alert.

In an earlier statement, the Israeli military accused Hezbollah of “preparing to fire missiles and rockets toward Israeli territory” and warned that that Hezbollah’s actions could lead to wider regional escalation.

“‏In a self-defence act to remove these threats, the (Israeli military) is striking terror targets in Lebanon, from which Hezbollah was planning to launch their attacks on Israeli civilians,” Israeli military spokesman, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, said.

Sirens sounded in northern Israel and flights to and from Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv were suspended, though they resumed later on Sunday morning.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was convening an urgent meeting of Israel’s security cabinet. Mr Netanyahu said Israel would take all measures necessary to defend itself. “We are determined to do everything possible to defend our country, to return the residents of the north safely to their homes and to continue to uphold a simple rule: Whoever harms us – we harm him,” he said in a statement.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency said one person had been killed in a strike on a car in the town of Khiam. Lebanese media reported other strikes across the south, and footage of apparent strikes circulated on social media.

Hezbollah said its attack involved more than 320 Katyusha rockets aimed at multiple sites in Israel and a “large number” of drones. It said the operation was targeting “a qualitative Israeli military target that will be announced later” as well as “enemy sites and barracks and Iron Dome (missile defence) platforms.”

A Hezbollah drone crossing from Lebanon is intercepted by an Israeli fighter jet over an area near the Lebanon-Israel border, as seen from northern Israel, on Sunday - ATEF SAFADI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Hezbollah later announced the end of what it said was the first stage of retaliatory strikes, which it said would allow it to launch more attacks deeper into Israel. The group said all the exploding drones it launched hit their targets, without saying how many. It listed 11 bases, barracks, and military positions that it said it targeted in northern Israel and the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights.

In his statement announcing the Israeli “self-defence”, Rear Adm Hagari said: “We can see that Hezbollah is preparing to launch an extensive attack on Israel, while endangering the Lebanese civilians.”

He did not provide additional details on the intelligence he cited.

”‎‏We warn the civilians located in the areas where Hezbollah is operating to move out of harm’s way immediately for their own safety,” he said.

Mourners carry the coffin of Hezbollah fighter Husein Mohamad Choukair, who was killed in an Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon on Friday, past rubble from a destroyed house during his funeral on Saturday - Chris McGrath/Getty Images

The military earlier warned Israelis to expect incoming missiles and drones launched by Hezbollah.

In an Arabic-language message addressed to the residents of southern Lebanon, the military said: “We are monitoring Hezbollah’s preparations to carry out large-scale attacks on Israeli territory near your homes. You are in danger. We are attacking and eliminating Hezbollah threats.

“Anyone who is near areas where Hezbollah operates should leave immediately to protect themselves and their families,” the message posted on Telegram continued.

In a separate statement, the military said its jets were striking targets in Lebanon “that posed an imminent threat” to Israelis.

Fears have been high in recent weeks that the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip could escalate into a regional conflict after an Israeli strike killed a senior Hezbollah commander and a suspected Israeli assassination operation in Iran killed Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

A White House national security spokesperson said Joe Biden has directed American officials to “continuously” communicate with Israel and that the US will “keep supporting Israel’s right to defend itself”.

The attacks came as Egypt hosts a new round of talks aimed at ending the Israel-Hamas war. Hezbollah has said it will halt the fighting if there is a ceasefire in Gaza.

The Pentagon said US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with his Israeli counterpart, Yoav Gallant, about Israel’s defences against Hezbollah. Mr Austin “reaffirmed the United States’ ironclad commitment to Israel’s defense against any attacks by Iran and its regional partners and proxies”, a statement said.