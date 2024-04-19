Israel strikes Iran, according to multiple reports

Iranians are waving Iranian flags and a Palestinian flag while one of them is holding a portrait of Qassem Soleimani, the former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) Quds Force, in celebration of Iran's IRGC UAV and missile attack against Israel, in downtown Tehran, Iran, on April 14, 2024. Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Explosions were heard in Iran, according to CNN, which cited Iranian state media outlet FARS.

There's still a lack of clarity around the reported explosions, but there are multiple reports of an Israeli strike.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Explosions were heard near an Iranian military base, and multiple reports citing US officials say that Israel struck Iran.

CNN, citing the semi-official FARS news outlet, reported the explosions were heard in the city of Ghahjaworstan, which is located near Isfahan, Iran. The Iranian news outlet said that "the city of Ghahjaworstan is located near Isfahan Airport and the eighth hunting base of the Army Air Force."

Though there is still a lack of clarity surrounding the reported explosions, multiple reports from ABC, CBS, CNN, and NPR citing US officials say Israel struck Iran. Tasnim, a news outlet affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, said there are no indications of a foreign attack.

The American official who spoke to CNN said the target struck was non-nuclear.

Iranian air defense has been activated, per Iranian state media, and CNN, citing an announcement by an airline company spokesperson on Iranian TV, reported that all flights to Tehran, Isfahan and Shiraz have been suspended.

The Israel Defense Forces, the US Department of Defense, and US Central Command did not respond to request for comment on the matter from Business Insider.

The reported explosions and strike comes several days after Iran's unprecedented and large-scale attack on Israel last weekend, during which Tehran and its proxies fired more than 300 missiles and drones at Israel. Nearly all of the munitions were shot down by Israel and its partner forces in the region, including the US.

Israeli officials earlier this week vowed to retaliate for the attack, despite many of its Western partners urging restraint, warning that any action could trigger a larger military confrontation and plunge the Middle East even further into violence.

Story continues

Iranian officials in Tehran have said that it will respond to any Israeli action against Iran and that the country's response to any aggression will be at an "immediate and maximum level."

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Read the original article on Business Insider