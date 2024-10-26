Israel strikes Iran as payback for missile attack, risking escalation of Mideast wars | AP Explains
Israel hit Iran with a series of airstrikes early Saturday, saying it was targeting military sites in retaliation for the barrage of ballistic missiles the Islamic Republic fired upon Israel earlier in the month. Explosions could be heard in the Iranian capital, Tehran, though the Islamic Republic insisted they caused only “limited damage.” The attack risks pushing the archenemies closer to all-out war at a time of spiraling violence across the Middle East