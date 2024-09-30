Israel strikes Lebanon and Yemen: what we know so far

Jonathan Yerushalmy
·4 min read
<span>People gather outside an apartment building hit by an Israeli strike in Beirut's Kola district, Lebanon, early on Monday.</span><span>Photograph: Fadel Itani/AFP/Getty Images</span>
People gather outside an apartment building hit by an Israeli strike in Beirut's Kola district, Lebanon, early on Monday.Photograph: Fadel Itani/AFP/Getty Images

  • Lebanon’s health ministry has said more than 100 people have been killed by Israeli strikes on Sunday. It said more than 1,000 Lebanese have been killed and 6,000 wounded in the past two weeks, without saying how many were civilians. The government said a million people – a fifth of the population – have fled their homes.

  • Israel carried out a strike in central Beirut in the early hours of Monday, the first time it has struck beyond the city’s southern suburbs since 2006. The strike hit an upper floor of an apartment building near the Kola intersection, and a security source told Reuters that at least two people were killed. The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) said in a statement early on Monday that three of its leaders were killed in the strike. Israel has not commented on the attack.

Related: Impact of Hezbollah assassinations may take months to emerge

  • Israel said it bombed Houthi targets in Yemen on Sunday. The airstrikes on Yemen’s port of Hodeidah were a response to Houthi missile attacks on Israel in recent days, Israel said. The Houthi-run health ministry said at least four people were killed and 29 wounded. Images from Hodeidah showed parts of the city covered in a massive pall of dust, and towering explosions in the distance. The Israeli military said dozens of its aircraft had attacked power plants and Ras Issa and Hodeidah ports, accusing the Houthis of operating under Iran’s direction and in cooperation with Iraqi militias.

  • Hezbollah confirmed that Nabil Kaouk, the deputy head of the militant group’s central council, was killed on Saturday, making him the seventh senior Hezbollah leader slain in Israeli strikes in a little over a week. The group also confirmed that Ali Karaki, another senior commander, died in the airstrike on Friday strike that killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. Three days of mourning were announced, starting on Monday, after the killing of Nasrallah.

  • Hezbollah denied claims that Abu Ali Rida, the commander of the group’s Bader Unit in south Lebanon had been killed. Rida is the last remaining senior military commander of Hezbollah who remains alive.

  • White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said Israel’s airstrikes in Lebanon had “wiped out” Hezbollah’s command structure, but he warned the group would work quickly to rebuild it. President Joe Biden said on Sunday he would speak soon with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and believes that an all-out war in the Middle East must be avoided.

  • Israel on Sunday vowed to keep up its assault in Lebanon. “We need to keep hitting Hezbollah hard,” Israel’s military chief of staff Herzi Halevi said. Israel’s military said it struck dozens of targets in Lebanon including launchers and weapons stores and had intercepted eight projectiles coming from the direction of Lebanon.

  • The Syrian president, Bashar al-Assad, has broken his silence on Israel’s assassination of Hassan Nasrallah. On Sunday, Syria’s state-run outlet Sana quoted Assad as saying: “We are certain that the Lebanese national resistance will continue on the path of struggle and justice in the face of the occupation, and will continue to support the Palestinian people in their struggle for their just cause.”

  • Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian said Israel should not be allowed to attack countries in the Iran-aligned “Axis of Resistance” one after the other. Pezeshkian, in comments carried by state media, said Lebanon should be supported. An Iranian Revolutionary Guards deputy commander, Abbas Nilforoushan, was also killed in the attack that killed Nasrallah in Beirut. Pezeshkian said “we cannot accept such actions and they will not be left unanswered. A decisive reaction is necessary.”

  • Saudi Arabia has stressed the “need to preserve Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”. In a statement released on Sunday amid Israel’s deadly airstrikes, the Saudi foreign ministry said it was “following with great concern the developments taking place in Lebanon”.

  • Israeli opposition lawmaker Gideon Saar rejoined Netanyahu’s government on Sunday, a step that is likely to strengthen the Israeli prime minister politically. Saar, who has been one of Netanyahu’s most vocal critics in the past few years, is due to serve as a minister without a portfolio and have a seat in the prime minister’s security cabinet, Israeli media reported. Expanding the government to include Saar’s strengthens Netanyahu by making him less reliant on other members of his ruling coalition, which has been struggling in the polls.

Latest Stories

  • Apartment building in Beirut hit as Israel widens air campaign

    An apartment building in Beirut was hit by an Israeli airstrike on Monday, according to Reuters witnesses, in the first attack within city limits as Israel escalated hostilities against Iran's allies in the region. The strike hit the upper floor of an apartment building in the Kola district of Lebanon's capital, Reuters witnesses said. There was no immediate comment from Israel's military.

  • ‘Not normal’: Social media reacts after Trump makes bizarre comments about a fly he’s bothered by on stage

    An unexpected guest joined the former president on stage in Wisconsin

  • Fact Check: Yes, Photo Authentically Shows Diddy, Trump and Melania

    "You know [Combs] is a good friend of mine. He's a good guy," Trump said of the rapper in 2012.

  • ‘SNL’ Rips Trump for Calling Kamala Harris ‘Mentally Disabled’

    Although Colin Jost and Michael Che talked a bit about the major political shakeups they missed over the summer, when it comes to making fun of Donald Trump, the last few weeks alone gave them plenty of material.“Two hours ago, Donald Trump called Kamala Harris ‘a mentally disabled person,’” Jost said. “Which is amazing: I cannot believe Trump admitted he lost the debate to a mentally disabled person.”Colin added, “You can really tell Trump is worried about this election because now he’s just la

  • Lindsey Graham hit with fact check after repeating Trump’s immigrant crime claims

    Ex-president has repeated figures suggesting the Biden-Harris administration has let in thousands of criminals – but the data tells a slightly different story

  • Trump escalates attacks on Harris' mental fitness and suggests she should be prosecuted

    ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump escalated his personal attacks on his Democratic rival, Kamala Harris, on Sunday by repeating an insult that she was “mentally impaired” while also saying she should be “impeached and prosecuted."

  • Blow For Vladimir Putin As Ukrainian Drones Destroy Record Amount Of Russian Ammunition

    UK intelligence says the strike will deprive Moscow of "critical" supplies.

  • Exclusive-Iran's supreme leader taken to secure location, sources say

    Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been taken to a secure location inside Iran amid heightened security, sources told Reuters, a day after Israel killed the head of Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah in a strike on Beirut. The move to safeguard Iran's top decision-maker is the latest show of nervousness by the Iranian authorities as Israel launched a series of devastating attacks on Hezbollah, Iran's best armed and most well-equipped ally in the region. Reuters reported this month that Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards Corps, the ideological guardians of the Islamic Republic, had ordered all of members to stop using any type of communication devices after thousands of pagers and walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah blew up.

  • Trump lists his grievances in a Wisconsin speech intended to link Harris to illegal immigration

    PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump meandered Saturday through a list of grievances against Vice President Kamala Harris and other issues during an event intended to link his Democratic opponent to illegal border crossings.

  • Confused Trump Issues Garbled Warning About "Nuclear Warming"

    During a speech from Trump Tower in New York City on Thursday, former president Donald Trump gave a mind-meltingly dumb assertion that we should be more worried about "nuclear warming" than actual global warming. "What happened to the environment?" he told a room full of reporters. "They don't mention it. They don't mention that […]

  • A 9-year push to increase P.E.I.'s population has radically changed the Island

    More than 20,000 people have arrived from other countries, almost 30,000 have left for other provinces while even more arrived from other parts of Canada, and more than 10,000 are foreign nationals living on P.E.I. on temporary permits.This motion of people has caused crises in housing, health care, and general pressure on provincial infrastructure of all kinds.The mass migration to and from P.E.I. dates back to 2015, when Wade MacLauchlan became leader of the Liberal Party and premier at the sa

  • ‘Trump Is a Scab’: Harris Campaign Fumes Over Trump’s Wild Anti-Overtime Rant

    Former president Donald Trump openly admitted that he “hated” to pay his workers overtime at the Trump organization and would even replace those who spoke out about it—comments the Harris campaign immediately seized upon.Speaking at a rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, Trump, who has used a proposal to end taxes on tips as a key talking point to bolster his pro-worker bona fides on the campaign trail, confessed that he would be better off if he didn’t make his thoughts on overtime publicly known. “I s

  • Tanks gather near Israeli-Lebanon border - as defence minister holds talks over 'expansion' of IDF activity

    Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant has held talks over the possibility of expanding Israel's military offensive - as tanks were pictured on the country's border with Lebanon. In a statement on Saturday, Mr Gallant's office said he was conducting "an operational situation assessment" regarding what it called "the expansion of IDF (Israel Defence Forces) activities in the northern arena". Israeli tanks and troops were later pictured near the border, in what Sky News' security and defence editor Deborah Haynes said is the "clearest sign yet" that Israel's conflict with Hezbollah is "about to expand even further".

  • Bloc pension demands at odds with Liberal political strategy, economic plans

    OTTAWA — The government has just weeks to decide if it will meet the $16-billion demand from the Bloc Québécois to stave off an election for a few more months, but the stipulation may be at odds with the political and fiscal plans of the Liberals.

  • Kevin McCarthy Gets Defensive Addressing Trump Calling Harris ‘Mentally Disabled’

    Former GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy turned into a defensive and evasive mess Sunday when confronted with false remarks by his party’s presidential nominee, former president Donald Trump, that his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, is “mentally disabled.”CNN Inside Politics host Manu Raju played McCarthy clips from a Trump rally in Wisconsin Saturday, where he said, “Joe Biden became mentally impaired, Kamala was born that way, she was born that way,” before going on to say “only a menta

  • What happens now that Hezbollah chief Nasrallah has been killed?

    -The following comments were made to Reuters after Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was killed by the Israeli military in a powerful airstrike in Beirut. Hezbollah confirmed he had been killed, without saying how. Collapse is especially unlikely when the targeted organization is old, entrenched, and far-reaching, as in the case of Hezbollah.

  • Israel strikes Hezbollah in a huge blast targeting the militant group's leader

    BEIRUT (AP) — The Israeli military said it struck Hezbollah’s headquarters in Beirut on Friday in a series of massive explosions that targeted the leader of the militant group and leveled multiple high-rise apartment buildings.

  • This billionaire says he’ll pull his money from the market if Kamala Harris wins — warns of mass selling. Here’s what he likes for protection

    John Paulson, the billionaire who famously made a fortune during the subprime mortgage crisis, hunkers down for more perceived market instability.

  • Doug Emhoff Blames Donald Trump For This 1 Thing He Says Could Affect His Own Family

    “Think about this, my 83-year-old mother is somehow going to enjoy more rights than [my daughter] Ella. It's wrong,” the second gentleman said.

  • Who was longtime Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah?

    BEIRUT (AP) — Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah led the Lebanese militant group for the past three decades, transforming it into one of the most powerful paramilitary groups in the Middle East.