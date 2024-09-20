Israel strikes positions in Lebanon as Hezbollah leader says 'all red lines' crossed

Israel's military carried out an extensive wave of air strikes against Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon late Thursday, adding to fears of a serious escalation in months of simmering conflict along the border.

The strikes come after Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah vowed to take revenge on Israel, who the group accuses of orchestrating an audacious two-day attack in Lebanon that saw Hezbollah pagers and handheld radios explode, killing more than 30 people and seriously injuring thousands. Israel has not commented on the incident.

Israel's Defense Forces said it struck more than 100 Hezbollah missile launchers as well as a munitions depot.

Lebanon's foreign minister, Abdallah Bou Habib, has warned that the "blatant assault on Lebanon’s sovereignty and security" was a dangerous precedent that could “signal a wider" coming war between Israel and Hezbollah.

Nasrallah said the attack crossed "all red lines" and that it was a "declaration of war."

Hezbollah, which is backed by Iran and an ally of Hamas, has been firing near-daily missiles into Israel's territory since Oct. 7, when Hamas attacked Israel and Israel responded by launching a war in Gaza. About 60,000 Israeli residents of northern Israel have since evacuated south amid Hezbollah's assaults.

Israel has pledged to make it safe for its residents to return to northern Israel. The IDF on Friday lifted temporary orders restricting movement and large gatherings issued for communities in northern Israel and the Golan Heights.

Israel's defense minister, Yoav Gallant, has said his nation is "at the start of a new phase of the war."

Hezbollah and Israel have been enemies for years and last fought a major war in 2006.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Israel strikes Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon