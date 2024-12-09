Israel Strikes Suspected Chemical Weapons Sites in Damascus' Mazzeh District

Smoke was seen billowing from multiple sites in Damascus’ Mazzeh District on Sunday, December 8, as Israeli officials said they had struck suspected chemical weapons facilities and long-range rockets in Syria.

During a press briefing on Monday morning, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said that Israel targeted the sites in Syria to prevent them from being acquired by hostile forces.

“The only interest we have is the security of Israel and its citizens,” Sa’ar said according to The Times of Israel.

On Sunday, an Associated Press journalist in Damascus reported airstrikes near the Mezzeh military airport, located southwest of the capital. While the airport has been a frequent target of Israeli airstrikes in the past, the party responsible for this latest strike has not yet been confirmed, AP said.

Footage captured by Eyad Nemer from Al Walid Ibn Abd El Malek Street shows plumes of smoke rising from multiple locations in Damascus’ Mezzeh district. Credit: Eyad Nemer via Storyful