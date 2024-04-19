Israel strikes targets in Iran: sources

STORY: Israel has struck back at Iran.

That was according to three Reuters sources on Friday.

Iranian state media reported explosions near an army base in the central city of Isfahan, and said drones were shot down.

Reports said nearby nuclear facilities in Natanz - which the west suspects are involved in developing atomic weapons - were not damaged.

The apparent strike comes days after Iran fired hundreds of drones into Israel in retaliation for the attack on the Iranian embassy in Damascus in Syria. Most of Iran’s drones and missiles were downed before reaching Israeli territory.

There was no comment from Israel on the reports of an attack.

Iran Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Thursday had told the United Nations Security Council that Israel should refrain from any action:

“Iran's legitimate defense and counter-measures have been concluded. Therefore, the Israeli regime, the terrorist Israeli regime, must be compelled to stop any further military adventurism against our interests. Certainly, in case of any use of force by the Israeli regime and of violating our sovereignty, the Islamic Republic of Iran will not hesitate a bit to assert its inherent right, to give a decisive and proper response to it to make the regime regret its actions.”

Iran's state media says flights have been suspended over several cities.

Flight tracking sites showed some airliners making sharp turns away from the country's airspace in the early hours of Friday.

Israel had warned it was going to retaliate against Iran's April 13 missile and drone attack.

Numerous countries had urged restraint, concerned that any retaliation could spark a broader conflict in the region.

One Reuters source says the U.S. was notified of the Israeli strike, but not involved.

Iran's president has said the country would deliver a "severe response" to any attack on its territory.