Israel strikes Yemen's capital, port city after Houthi attacks

NEWS WIRES
·1 min read
A handout picture released by Yemen's Huthi Ansarullah Media Center on September 16, 2024, shows the reported launching of a missile, named Palestine 2, as part of an attack on central Israel.

Israel launched "aggressive raids" targeting Houthi military targets, including ports, power plants, and oil factories, in Sanaa, the Yemeni capital, and the strategic port city of Hodeidah on Thursday, after the Israeli military said it intercepted a Houthi missile.

Israel said Thursday it struck ports and energy infrastructure it alleges are used by Houthi rebels, after intercepting a missile fired by the group.

Israel's military said it "conducted precise strikes on Houthi military targets in Yemen -- including ports and energy infrastructure in Sanaa, which the Houthis have been using in ways that effectively contributed to their military actions."

"I warn the leaders of the Houthi terrorist organization: Israel's long arm will reach you too," Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The announcement came shortly after Israel said it had intercepted a missile fired from Yemen.

Al-Masira, a media channel belonging to the Houthis, said a series of "aggressive raids" were launched in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa and the port city of Hodeidah.

It reported raids that "targeted two central power plants" in Yemen's capital Sanaa, while in Hodeidah it said "the enemy launched four aggressive raids targeting the port... and two raids targeting" an oil facility.

It said there were casualties at the oil facility without giving further details.

The strikes were the second time this week that Israel's military has intercepted a missile from Yemen.


Read more on FRANCE 24 English

Read also:
Arab leaders call for Gaza, West Bank, east Jerusalem to become unified Palestinian state
Netanyahu warns Yemen's Houthi rebels of 'heavy price' after first missile attack on central Israel

Latest Stories

  • Trump Tries Out a New Hairstyle—and Gets Mixed Reviews

    Donald Trump appears to have debuted a new look—and the reviews it’s getting on social media are less than glowing. Trump’s signature hairstyle—golden, puffed-up, and tightly coiffed—has been an iconic part of his brand since long before he stepped into the political arena. But a new video of the president-elect circulating on social media seems to show him with a totally different do. In a clip posted by one of Trump’s supporters at his golf club in Palm Beach, his mane appears to be more compa

  • Government funding plan collapses as Trump makes new demands days before shutdown

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump abruptly rejected a bipartisan plan Wednesday to prevent a Christmastime government shutdown, instead telling House Speaker Mike Johnson and Republicans to essentially renegotiate — days before a deadline when federal funding runs out.

  • Trump trash talks Freeland in blast from her political past

    A day that rattled Canadian politics ended the exact same way Chrystia Freeland spent a defining chapter of her political career: Getting trash-talked by Donald Trump. That blast from Freeland's past came in a social media post from Trump late Monday, in a comment on her departure from Canada's federal cabinet. The post from the U.S. president-elect underscored their past tussling over trade and other issues. In the message, Trump continued his running troll of Canada, likening it to an American

  • Fact Check: Trump Said U.S. Subsidizes Canada With More Than $100M a Year — But He's Wrong

    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump made the claim in a Dec. 18, 2024, Truth Social post.

  • After investigating Jan. 6, House GOP sides with Trump and goes after Liz Cheney

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Wrapping up their investigation on the Jan. 6 2021 Capitol attack, House Republicans have concluded it's former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney who should be prosecuted for probing what happened when then-President Donald Trump sent his mob of supporters as Congress was certifying the 2020 election.

  • Opinion - Zelensky’s ‘blink’ could be Trump’s chance to end the war

    Barring any last-minute sabotage from the West (again), it appears the Ukrainian president might have just “blinked.”

  • Kremlin Insiders Spill Putin’s Secret Plan to Manipulate Trump

    Head of RT Margarita Simonyan, a decorated state TV propagandist and Kremlin insider, has spilled not only Russia’s hopes and dreams for Donald Trump’s second term in office but also Moscow’s strategy for suckering him in. She believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin has an irresistible sway over Trump and will extract the desired outcome—but only if they meet face-to-face, without any influence or interference from other American power brokers, à la Helsinki, where the two men held discus

  • Geraldo Rivera Predicts What Brazen Idea Donald Trump Will 'Soon Start Chattering About'

    The president-elect has teased it before, albeit under the cover of "jokes."

  • Jen Psaki Lays Out Alarming Lesson She Says Trump Is Learning Before Taking Office

    "I think this is a red alert moment," Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy told the MSNBC host.

  • Cruz, Klobuchar share a laugh over voting on Trump’s nominees

    Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) shared a laugh Tuesday over voting for President-elect Trump’s Cabinet nominees. Cruz and Klobuchar, the bipartisan sponsors of a new artificial intelligence bill, joined CNBC, where they joked about their upcoming duty to confirm the president-elect’s nominees. “Amy told me she’s voting for all of Trump’s nominees,”…

  • Israeli airstrikes hit Yemen's rebel-held capital and port city after Houthi attack targets Israel

    DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A series of intense Israeli airstrikes shook Yemen's rebel-held capital and a port city early Thursday and killed at least nine people, officials said, shortly after a Houthi missile targeted central Israel.

  • Kai Trump Pokes Fun at Grandpa and Reveals Celeb Crush

    Kai Trump gave a glimpse into her life as President-elect Donald Trump’s granddaughter in a new video, sharing her reaction to his election victory to what thinks of how the media portrays him. In the video published Tuesday, titled “Get to know me better... Q&A,” the 17-year-old provided new anecdotes that attempt to sanitize the image of the former and future president, who is more known for his profane insults and crude remarks than his grandfatherly love. “He’s taught me never to give up and

  • Doug Ford makes his case against Trump's tariffs in U.S. media interviews

    Ontario Premier Doug Ford embarked on a marathon of interviews with U.S. media this week to promote the importance of trade between Canada and its southern neighbour in the hopes it may convince president-elect Donald Trump to back off his tariff threats. Ford spoke with The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, The Associated Press and Bloomberg News on Tuesday before taking part in an interview with CNN host Erin Burnett that evening, where he seemed to strike a conciliatory tone. "You know, bo

  • ‘Tool we have in our toolbox’: Canadian official threatens to cut off energy to US

    CNN’s Erin Burnett spoke with Premier Doug Ford of Ontario about the possibility Canada could retaliate against President-elect Donald Trump’s threatened tariffs by shutting down energy flows to the United States, a top Canadian official warned.

  • Judge denies Trump’s request to advance suit against Bob Woodward

    President-elect Trump’s attorney unsuccessfully asked a federal judge to move forward with his lawsuit against journalist Bob Woodward over published audio tapes of interviews the famed Watergate reporter conducted with Trump for a 2020 book. U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe, an appointee of former President George W. Bush who is overseeing the case, denied the…

  • In reversal, key House panel votes to release Matt Gaetz ethics report

    The House Ethics Committee secretly voted earlier this month to release its report into the conduct of former Rep. Matt Gaetz before the end of this Congress, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the matter.

  • US alarmed Russia close to accepting nuclear-armed North Korea

    The United States voiced alarm at the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday that Russia was close to accepting a nuclear-armed North Korea, as Moscow and Pyongyang defended their growing cooperation. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in September that Moscow viewed the notion of "denuclearising" North Korea as a closed issue, as it understood Pyongyang's logic of relying on nuclear weapons as the foundation of its defence.

  • Fact Check: Biden Selling Off Parts of Border Wall? Here's What We Know

    "This can’t be legal," said an X user. "Why does this administration want to weaken the United States?"

  • Trudeau weighs his options as his path to stay on as prime minister narrows

    OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is considering his options after Chrystia Freeland's bombshell resignation Monday heightened calls for him to step down.

  • Trump Adviser Who Collapsed At Republican Gala Lobs Tasteless Political Joke

    Campaign aide Alex Bruesewitz fired off a needless dig on X after he fainted onstage at a young GOP event.