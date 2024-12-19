Israel strikes Yemen's capital, port city after Houthi attacks

A handout picture released by Yemen's Huthi Ansarullah Media Center on September 16, 2024, shows the reported launching of a missile, named Palestine 2, as part of an attack on central Israel.

Israel launched "aggressive raids" targeting Houthi military targets, including ports, power plants, and oil factories, in Sanaa, the Yemeni capital, and the strategic port city of Hodeidah on Thursday, after the Israeli military said it intercepted a Houthi missile.

Israel said Thursday it struck ports and energy infrastructure it alleges are used by Houthi rebels, after intercepting a missile fired by the group.

Israel's military said it "conducted precise strikes on Houthi military targets in Yemen -- including ports and energy infrastructure in Sanaa, which the Houthis have been using in ways that effectively contributed to their military actions."

"I warn the leaders of the Houthi terrorist organization: Israel's long arm will reach you too," Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said.

The announcement came shortly after Israel said it had intercepted a missile fired from Yemen.

Al-Masira, a media channel belonging to the Houthis, said a series of "aggressive raids" were launched in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa and the port city of Hodeidah.

It reported raids that "targeted two central power plants" in Yemen's capital Sanaa, while in Hodeidah it said "the enemy launched four aggressive raids targeting the port... and two raids targeting" an oil facility.

It said there were casualties at the oil facility without giving further details.

The strikes were the second time this week that Israel's military has intercepted a missile from Yemen.



