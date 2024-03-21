Israel submits assurances to US on use of weapons

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Israel has submitted written assurances as required by the U.S. State Department stating its use of American-supplied weapons are not being used to violate humanitarian laws in Gaza, a U.S. official said on Wednesday.

Israel had until a Sunday deadline to submit written assurances. The State Department will assess by early May whether Israel's assurances are credible and report to the U.S. Congress.

The Israeli military has been fighting Hamas militants in Gaza since Hamas killed 1,200 people in southern Israel on Oct. 7. Palestinian authorities estimate more than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed in the conflict.

President Joe Biden had last month issued a new U.S. national security memorandum that reminds countries receiving U.S. weapons to stick to international law.

