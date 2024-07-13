Israel targets Hamas military chief; Gaza officials say at least 71 killed

Nidal Al Mughrabi, Hatem Khaled and Maayan Lubell
·2 min read

CAIRO/GAZA/JERUSALEM July 13 (Reuters) - An Israeli airstrike targeted Hamas' military chief Mohammed Deif in Gaza on Saturday, a security official and Israel Army Radio said, in an attack that the enclave's health ministry said had killed at least 71 Palestinians.

It was unclear whether Deif was killed, the security official said. Army Radio said Deif was hiding in a building in Israeli-designated humanitarian zone Al-Mawasi, west of the southern city of Khan Younis.

Deif was one of the masterminds of Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel that triggered the war in Gaza. He has survived seven Israeli assassination attempts, the most recent in 2021 and has topped Israel's most wanted list for decades.

The Gaza health ministry said at least 71 Palestinians had been killed in the strike and 289 injured.

Palestinians gather near damage, following what Palestinians say was an Israeli strike at a tent camp in Al-Mawasi area, amid Israel-Hamas conflict, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 13, 2024. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Palestinians gather near damage, following what Palestinians say was an Israeli strike at a tent camp in Al-Mawasi area, amid Israel-Hamas conflict, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 13, 2024. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant was holding special consultations, his office said, in light of "developments in Gaza". It was unclear how the strike would affect ceasefire talks underway in Doha and Cairo.

The Hamas-run media office said at least 100 people had been killed and wounded, including members of the Civil Emergency Service. The Israeli military said it was looking into the report.

A senior Hamas official did not confirm whether Deif had been present and called the Israeli allegations "nonsense".

"All the martyrs are civilians and what happened was a grave escalation of the war of genocide, backed by the American support and world silence," Abu Zuhri told Reuters, adding the strike showed Israel was not interested in reaching a ceasefire deal.

Attack 'Surprising' say witnesses

Reuters footage showed ambulances racing towards the area amidst clouds of smoke and dust. Displaced people, including women and children, were fleeing in panic, some holding belongings in their hands.

Witnesses said the attack was a surprise as the area had been calm, adding more than one missile had been fired. Some of the wounded, who were being evacuated were rescue workers, they said.

"They're all gone, my whole family's gone.. where are my brothers? They're all gone, they're all gone. There's no one left," said one tearful woman, who did not give her name.

"Our children are in pieces, they are in pieces. Shame (on you)," she added.

Rising up the Hamas ranks over 30 years, Deif developed the group's network of tunnels and its bomb-making expertise. He is held responsible for the deaths of dozens of Israelis in suicide bombings.

Hamas-led militants killed 1,200 people and took more than 250 hostages in a cross-border raid into southern Israel on Oct. 7, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel has retaliated by military action in Gaza that has killed more than 38,000 Palestinians, medical authorities in Gaza say.

Reporting by Nidal Al Mughrabi, Hatem Khaled and Maayan Lubell

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Israel targets Hamas chief; Gaza officials say at least 71 killed

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Joe Biden Mocks Trump's 'Rambling' With 1 Sharp-Toothed Rally Dig

    The president poked fun at what's reportedly one of his GOP rival's fears during his stop in Michigan.

  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy has yet again found himself at the center of one of the most awkward moments in modern US history

    Zelenskyy has, somehow, found himself in extremely cringeworthy situations — in 2019, at a meeting with Trump, and on Thursday, with Biden.

  • North Korea executed 30 teenagers for watching South Korean dramas: reports

    According to South Korean news outlets, around 30 middle schoolers were publicly shot last week in North Korea for watching South Korean shows.

  • Dems Kick Off Calls for Biden to Scram After Make or Break Presser

    Just minutes after President Joe Biden’s so-called “big boy press conference” ended on Thursday night, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee called for him to step aside and allow another presidential nominee to take his place, presaging a potential flood of Democrats expected to similarly break ranks over the next few days.Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) said in a statement that he no longer believed the strongest candidate to confront the threat posed by Donald Trump’s “promised MAGA auth

  • The Kremlin Is Angry at Biden’s Remarks About Putin at NATO Summit

    The Kremlin has said that it finds U.S. President Joe Biden’s comments at the NATO Summit to be “unacceptable” and that the world paid attention to the errors that Biden makes.At the NATO Summit on Thursday, Biden drew gasps from the crowd as he introduced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as “President Putin,” to which Zelensky reacted by smiling and shaking his head. When Zelensky took the microphone, he said, “I’m better” than Putin. Biden responded, “You’re a hell of a lot better.” Bide

  • GOP Rep Delivers a House Floor Speech Straight Out of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

    Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-WI) on Thursday accused “the angry feminist movement” of emasculating men and said the U.S. should “work our way back” to 1960 if former President Donald Trump wins in November. In a House floor speech that could have been lifted from Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel The Handmaid’s Tale, Grothman went after supporters of government-funded childcare programs and said President Lyndon Johnson’s War on Poverty “took the purpose out of the man’s life, because now you have a b

  • Russia reaches out to Pentagon for call after NATO summit

    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday spoke by phone with his Russian counterpart for the second time in less than a month and one day after the NATO summit wrapped up in Washington with a focus on countering Moscow, according to the Pentagon. During the call with Russian Minister of Defense Andrey Belousov, which was…

  • People living at Highway 1 rest stop given 2 weeks to leave

    The B.C. Ministry of Transportation says it has handed people living at a rest stop along the Trans-Canada Highway in Abbotsford notice that they must leave within two weeks.In a statement to CBC News, a ministry spokesperson said 15 people living at the Brander rest area were served notice in person and signs were posted around the site.The rest area is just one of many spots along the highway through the Fraser Valley where people have been camping — some of them for years — on public land, of

  • Ossoff votes with Republicans to block controversial Biden nominee

    Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) voted with Republicans on Thursday to block the nomination of Judge Sarah Netburn, who garnered significant controversy after ruling a transgender woman convicted of sex crimes should be transferred to a federal women’s prison. It marked a rare instance of a Democrat breaking with the majority to bottle up one of…

  • This Canadian got caught supplying Russia with $7M in weapon parts

    A man from Montreal has admitted to running a scheme to illegally send Russian military suppliers millions of dollars' worth of electronic parts that have been found in seized weapons on Ukraine's battlefields.On Tuesday, Canadian-Russian national Nikolay Goltsev, 38, pleaded guilty in a U.S. federal court along with his co-accused, Salimdzhon Nasriddinov, 53, a Russian-Tajik national living in Brooklyn, N.Y., to conspiract to commit export control violations in the United States. "It is one of

  • Peter Navarro, Trump ex-aide jailed for contempt of Congress, will address RNC, AP sources say

    NEW YORK (AP) — Former White House trade advisor Peter Navarro, who is currently in jail on contempt of Congress charges, is expected to speak at next week's Republican National Convention just hours after his release.

  • Putin's war of attrition is coming at a massive cost, with 5,000 soldiers killed or injured in the battle for one neighborhood

    Russia is suffering enormous casualties by throwing troops into head on attacks for incremental gains.

  • Here’s how Biden would be replaced, according to Democrats’ rules

    While a slow drip of Democrats is calling for President Joe Biden to step aside in the 2024 race, an untold number seems to be hoping he will take a look at the polling that suggests he stands a good chance of losing the general election and read the room.

  • GOP bill to fund legislative branch fails on House floor

    Ten House Republicans joined most Democrats on Thursday in sinking GOP-led legislation to fund the legislative branch for fiscal 2025, throwing an embarrassing wrench in GOP leadership’s ambitious plan to pass all 12 annual funding bills by the August recess. The bill failed 205-213, with three Democrats voting in favor of it. It is the…

  • Canada Revenue Agency order to seize Saskatchewan money unusual, say experts

    REGINA — Legal experts say the federal government has taken an extraordinary step in trying to take $28 million from Saskatchewan’s bank account for not paying carbon levy money, a case that is to be argued in court Friday.

  • Pastor Charged After Hitting Wife on Flight, Told Police He Was Upset That She Was Upgraded to 1st Class Without Him

    Roger Allan Holmberg Sr. faces a simple assault charge after allegedly hitting his wife in the head on the July 2 flight, per authorities

  • Indigenous group turns their backs on Poilievre during AFN speech

    Delegates to the annual meeting of the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) in Montreal heard from two federal party leaders on Thursday: Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and the NDP’s Jagmeet Singh. One group in the audience stood and turned their backs as Poilievre spoke, in response to when he told a radio station in 2008 that he felt Indigenous people needed the values of hard work, independence and self-reliance. Mike Armstrong reports.

  • Stormy Daniels Reveals She Had a Miscarriage After Trump Indictment

    Stormy Daniels, 45, told the Daily Mail’s podcast Everything I Know About Me, that she had a miscarriage and hasn’t had her period since the former president was indicted last March. Daniels, who first made headlines in 2016 for her affair with Donald Trump and the subsequent hush-money payments that the former president made to try and cover it up, said things were finally starting to settle down in her life right before Trump was indicted on March 30, 2023.“When the indictment happened last ye

  • Remains of 2 people found after life-raft washes ashore on Sable Island

    Nova Scotia RCMP say the bodies of two people have been recovered after a life-raft carrying their remains was found washed ashore on Sable Island earlier this week. Police believe the people recovered are a 60-year old woman and a 70-year-old man from British Columbia reported missing last month.In a release Friday, police say Parks Canada contacted the RCMP and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre on Wednesday at around 3:15 after the vessel was discovered.The 3.3-metre life-raft found on Sabl

  • New York Times Editorial Board Says Donald Trump Is Unfit to Lead: ‘Clear Lack of Moral Fitness’

    "A once great political party now serves the interests of one man," the scathing opinion piece says The post New York Times Editorial Board Says Donald Trump Is Unfit to Lead: ‘Clear Lack of Moral Fitness’ appeared first on TheWrap.