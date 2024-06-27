Israel threatens to ‘take Lebanon back to the Stone Age’

Yaround, south Lebanon, where buildings have been destroyed by Israeli bombardments tageting Hezbollah - Getty/AFP

A large-scale conflict between Israel and Hezbollah could break out in a matter of weeks if Gaza truce talks fail to produce a ceasefire, US intelligence suggests.

The IDF and Hezbollah are both rushing to build up their stockpiles of weapons, two US officials who had been briefed on the intelligence told Politico.

The officials said they were not confident that fraught ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas would bear fruit in the near future, raising the risk of a wider conflict with Hezbollah.

Fears of a wider regional war have been growing in recent weeks as Iran-backed Hezbollah and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have traded fire with increasing frequency, forcing tens of thousands of civilians to flee from both sides of the border.

Israel has killed at least 481 people in Lebanon since the Hamas attacks of Oct 7, including 94 civilians, reported AFP. On the Israeli side, at least 15 soldiers and 11 civilians have died, according to Israel.

Hezbollah has vowed to continue its volley of rockets, anti-tank missiles and explosive drones unless Israel ends the war in Gaza.

Yoav Gallant, Israel’s defence minister has warned that the military is capable of taking Lebanon “back to the Stone Age”.

Israel has been carrying out air strikes on southern Lebanon - Rabih Daher/AFP

However, he insisted that the Israeli government preferred to find a diplomatic solution to ongoing hostilities between its forces and the Lebanon-based Hezbollah terror group.

“We don’t want to get into a war because it’s not good for Israel. We have the ability to take Lebanon back to the Stone Age, but we don’t want to do it,” Mr Gallant told reporters during a visit to Washington this week to meet senior US leaders.

His threat was the latest in a series of statements from senior public figures about Israel’s waning patience over Hezbollah attacks.

“We can plunge Lebanon completely into the dark and take apart Hezbollah’s power in days,” Benny Gantz, a former Israeli war cabinet member, said on Tuesday during a conference in Herzliya.

Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah’s leader, warned Israel of the consequences of escalation, declaring in a televised address from Beirut earlier this month that “no place in [Israel] is safe from our rockets”.

The United States has stepped up its efforts to curtail the border clashes and avert a wider crisis.

But a US-backed ceasefire deal for the Gaza Strip remains elusive, with Hamas, the terror group, still demanding a guarantee from Israel that it will withdraw its troops and immediately end the war.

In his first Israeli media interview since the start of the war, Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, said on Sunday the “intense phase” of fighting Hamas in Gaza was nearly over, which would free more forces to reposition themselves to defend the north.

Yoav Gallant, Israel's defence minister, is on an official visit to the US - Celal Gunes/Anadolu

But he stressed that this “doesn’t mean the war is about to end” in Gaza and said Israel would continue to try to remove Hamas from power. He insisted that Israel was capable of fighting on several fronts.

As political leaders struggle to find a diplomatic resolution to the tensions, aid chiefs have warned a deeper conflict would have a dire impact on civilians.

The spillage of the Israeli war in Gaza to Lebanon could be “potentially apocalyptic”, said Martin Griffiths, the UN under-secretary for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator.

This week, Germany and the Netherlands joined several other countries in urging their citizens based in Lebanon to leave while they still could.

“Tensions in the border areas with Israel are heightened and could escalate further at any time,” the German foreign office said, shortly after Annalena Baerbock, the foreign minister, visited Israel and Beirut.

The Dutch foreign ministry also warned that Lebanon was “unsafe” and “the situation remains very unpredictable.”

The UK’s foreign office advice, last updated on April 26, advises against all travel to Lebanon and encourages citizens living there to leave while commercial options remain available.