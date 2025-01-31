Israel urged to ‘work with UN’ as UNRWA warns of threat to Gaza ceasefire

A right-wing activist holds an Israeli flag at the UNRWA headquarters in Jerusalem on January 30, 2025.

France, Britain and Germany on Friday reiterated their "grave concern" over Israel implementing a law forbidding any contact between its officials and UNRWA as the UN Palestinian relief agency warned that any forced halt of its work would put a fragile ceasefire deal in Gaza at risk.

Israel on Thursday formally banned the main United Nations aid agency for Palestinian refugees from operating on its territory despite heavy diplomatic backlash – a move that humanitarian officials warn could have a disastrous impact on aid delivery and jeopardise regional stability in the long term.

On Friday, France, Britain and Germany urged the Israeli government to cooperate with the UN to ensure critical aid operations are maintained in the Palestinian territories.

"We urge the government of Israel to work with international partners, including the UN, to ensure continuity of operations," a joint statement from the three nations, published by the British government, said.

The Israeli law banning UNRWA, which was adopted in October and took effect on Thursday, bars the UN agency from operating on Israeli land and prevents the agency from having any contact with Israeli authorities.

