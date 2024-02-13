Rafah offensive will have ‘severe consequences’, Iran warns after deadly strikes - live updates

Iran has warned of “serious consequences” after Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to take further action in Rafah in the south of Gaza.

The city was hit by airstrikes overnight, with Israel signalling its intention to carry out a full ground offensive into the area.

“Extending the scope of war crimes and genocide of the occupying Israeli regime to the Palestinian refugees in Rafah will have severe consequences for Tel Aviv,” Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia called for an immediate ceasefire and also warned Israel would face serious repercussions for the “storming and targeting” of the city.

Two Israeli hostages were rescued overnight from the city as airstrikes killed 67 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

Mr Netanyahu ordered the Israeli military to evacuate civilians from Rafah, which is home to 1.5 million Palestinians, ahead of the offensive.

UK foreign secretary Lord David Cameron also said he was “deeply concerned” about the planned invasion and called for an “immediate pause” in fighting.

Key points

At least 67 dead in Israel airstrikes on Rafah refugee camp as two hostages rescued

Where is Rafah?

Israel rejects critcism as being complicit with Hamas

Rafah offensive will have ‘severe consequences’, Iran warns

UN Security Council holds emergency meeting over Gaza death toll

03:09 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

The UN Security Council held an emergency closed meeting on the escalating civilian death toll in Gaza and Israel’s plans to move its offensive to Rafah where some 1.5 million Palestinians have fled hoping to find safety.

China’s UN Ambassador Zhang Jun said that there was “a loud cry” among council members about the need for urgent action - to deal with the “unfolding humanitarian catastrophe”.

Algeria, the Arab representative on the 15-member Security Council who called the meeting, has circulated a draft resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire in the war.

Story continues

Mr Zhang said the “very strong and overwhelming position of council members” is for the Security Council to act but one member - a clear reference to Israel’s closest ally the US - “worries about the complication of Security Council action with the bilateral efforts” it is undertaking.

US says Rafah strike should not impact hostage talks ahead of expected spy chiefs meeting

02:15 , Alexander Butler

Israeli airstrikes in Rafah should not affect negotiations toward a deal between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas on the release of hostages, a U.S. official said on Monday, ahead of expected further talks between spy chiefs in Egypt.

Senior officials from the United States, Egypt, Israel and Qatar are expected to resume negotiations on Tuesday in Cairo to work on a three-phase deal framework that will see the release of hostages and achieve an extended pause, sources familiar with the matter said.

The framework was hammered out in Paris last month by CIA Director Bill Burns, his Israeli counterpart David Barnea of the Mossad, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al Thani, who also serves as foreign minister, and Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel.

Pro-Palestine protesters gather outside Downing Street after Rafah airstrikes

01:15 , Alexander Butler

Pro-Palestine protesters gather outside Downing Street after Rafah airstrikes

Egypt threatens to void decades-old peace treaty with Israel

00:15 , Alexander Butler

Egypt threatens to void decades-old peace treaty with Israel – what would it mean?

UK imposes sanctions on four Israelis over ‘human rights abuses’ towards Palestinians

Monday 12 February 2024 23:15 , Alexander Butler

UK imposes sanctions on Israelis over ‘human rights abuses’ towards Palestinians

Why Israel’s assault on Rafah could mean the worst is yet to come: ‘We have no where left to go’

Monday 12 February 2024 22:40 , Alexander Butler

‘We have no where left to go’: Israel assault on Rafah

Time’s up, Mr Netanyahu – the war in Gaza cannot go on like this

Monday 12 February 2024 21:15 , Alexander Butler

Time’s up, Mr Netanyahu – the war in Gaza cannot go on like this

White House says US must accept possibility that some hostages held by Hamas are no longer alive

Monday 12 February 2024 20:15 , Alexander Butler

The US does not have specific information on where hostages being held by Hamas are located and may need to accept the possibility that some hostages are no longer alive, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said.

ICC prosecutor 'deeply concerned' by Rafah bombardment

Monday 12 February 2024 19:15 , Alexander Butler

The International Criminal Court prosecutor is “deeply concerned” by the bombardment of Rafah which allegedly left up to 67 Palestinians dead.

In a statement on X, Khan says he is “deeply concerned by the reported bombardment and potential ground incursion by Israeli forces”.

He says his office is “actively investigating any crimes allegedly committed”, adding that “those who are in breach of the law will be held accountable”.

I am deeply concerned by the reported bombardment and potential ground incursion by Israeli forces in Rafah.



My Office has an ongoing and active investigation into the situation in the State of Palestine. This is being taken forward as a matter of the utmost urgency, with a… — Karim A. A. Khan KC (@KarimKhanQC) February 12, 2024

‘No safe area’ for Rafah’s evacuees, Red Cross warns

Monday 12 February 2024 18:45 , Alexander Butler

The Red Cross has said there is “no safe area” in Gaza for evacueesm after the Israeli government called on aid agencies to “work with us” to evacuate civilians in Rafah ahead of their intended ground operation.

“I cannot imagine that any international organisation would have the capacity, the logistical preparations and the security guarantee to evacuate hundreds of thousands of people,” Hisham Mhanna, spokesperson for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), told the BBC’s World at One on Radio 4.

“There is no destination to evacuate this large number of people to,” said Mhanna, who is currently in the city of Rafah.

Rafah offensive will have ‘severe consequences’, Iran warns

Monday 12 February 2024 18:30 , Alexander Butler

An offensive on Rafah will result in “severe consequences” for Israel, the Iranian foreign minister has warned.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said: “Extending the scope of war crimes and genocide of the occupying Israeli regime to the Palestinian refugees in Rafah will have severe consequences for Tel Aviv”.

We will hold to account those who undermine prospects for peace, Cameron says

Monday 12 February 2024 18:15 , Alexander Butler

Today I announced sanctions on individuals involved in serious human rights abuses in the West Bank.



The UK is clear: we will hold to account those who undermine prospects for peace. — David Cameron (@David_Cameron) February 12, 2024

Biden hosts Jordanian king for talks

Monday 12 February 2024 17:53 , Alexander Butler

King Abdullah II will meet Joe Biden, the US president, at the White House for talks on resolving the Israel-Hamas conflict, as fears grow of an offensive in Gaza’s southern city of Rafah.

The US president and Jill Biden, the first lady, will welcome the Jordanian king and Queen Rania to the White House at 2.30pm (7.30pm GMT), before the two heads of state deliver remarks at 4pm.

King Abdullah II will meet US president Joe Biden. File photo.

Prospect of full-on Israeli incursion into Rafah ‘terrifying’, UN warns

Monday 12 February 2024 17:24 , Alexander Butler

The UN human rights chief has said the prospect of a full Israeli incursion into Rafah in southern Gaza was “terrifying”, saying it was “wholly imaginable what would lie ahead”.

Volker Türk said in a statement: “A potential full-fledged military incursion into Rafah, where some 1.5million Palestinians are packed against the Egyptian border with nowhere further to flee, is terrifying, given the prospect that an extremely high number of civilians, again mostly children and women, will likely be killed and injured.”

Israel rejects critcism as being complicit with Hamas

Monday 12 February 2024 17:02 , Alexander Butler

The Israeli goverment has accused Western leaders urging Israel not to proceed with military operations in Rafah of being “complicit with Hamas’s human shields’ strategy”.

“In telling Israel not to attack because civilians will be hurt, but then resisting efforts to get civilians out of harm’s way, they have rendered themselves complicit with Hamas’ human shields strategy,” said Israeli government spokesman Eylon Levy.

“The United Nations and international actors now face a fateful choice. Do they want to save Hamas or save Palestinian civilians?” added Levy.

“They cannot stop Israel from dismantling the last four Hamas battalions in the Gaza Strip and securing the release of 134 remaining hostages.”

EU foreign policy chief suggests supplying less arms to Israel

Monday 12 February 2024 16:43 , Alexander Butler

The US should reduce arms supplies to Israel due to high civilian casualties in the Gaza Strip, the EU’s foreign policy chief suggested.

Josep Borrell said the US should provide less arms in order to prevent so many deaths if it believed too many people were being killed.

It comes after US president Joe Biden said Israel’s response to Hamas’s 7 October attack was “over the top” and other officials said too many Palestinians had been killed.

“Well, if you believe that too many people are being killed, maybe you should provide less arms in order to prevent so many people being killed,” Mr Borrell said.

“If the international community believes that this is a slaughter, that too many people are being killed, maybe we have to think about the provision of arms,” he added.

Josep Borrell suggested the US reduced arms supplies to Israel amid a high civilian death toll (EPA)

Where is Rafah?

Monday 12 February 2024 16:30 , Alexander Butler

Rafah is a city in the south of Gaza near the border of Egypt. When Israel withdrew from the Sinai Peninsula, now part of Egypt, it was split into a Gazan and Egyptian part.

It was initially a safe haven for people fleeing northern Gaza in the early stages of the most recent Israel-Gaza conflict, when Palestinians were ordered to evacuate ahead of heavy Israeli bombardment.

But the city is now home to around 1.3million people - more than half of Gaza’s population - and Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered a ground invasion of the area, where he believes Hamas operatives are hiding.

Most residents of Rafah are living in temporary structures such as tents and aid organisations have warned of a dire humanitarian situation.

Watch live view of Israel-Gaza border as Netanyahu orders military to plan Rafah evacuation

Monday 12 February 2024 16:15 , Alexander Butler

Live view of Israel-Gaza border as Netanyahu orders military to plan Rafah evacuation

The killing of six-year-old Hind Rajab in Gaza should shame us all

Monday 12 February 2024 16:00 , Alexander Butler

The killing of six-year-old Hind Rajab in Gaza shames us all | Victoria Richards

Senators say ‘BFD’ presidential memo may lead to changes on Israeli aid. The White House has a different story

Monday 12 February 2024 15:45 , Alexander Butler

Senators and White House give different stories on new foreign aid memo and Israel

UK imposes sanctions on four Israelis over ‘human rights abuses’ towards Palestinians

Monday 12 February 2024 15:30 , Alexander Butler

UK imposes sanctions on Israelis over ‘human rights abuses’ towards Palestinians

Dutch court blocks arms exports to Israel over ‘humanitarian violations

Monday 12 February 2024 15:15 , Alexander Butler

Dutch court blocks arms exports to Israel over ‘humanitarian violations’

Welcome to The Independent’s live blog

Monday 12 February 2024 15:04 , Alexander Butler

Welcome to our live blog on the Israel Gaza war. Israel has been warned a planned ground offensive into Rafah will have “very serious consequences”, with countries in the region and around the world expressing concern.

It comes after Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the Israeli military to evacuate civilians from Rafah, which is home to 1.5million Palestinians, ahead of the offensive intended to “destroy Hamas”.

Two Israel hostages were rescued overnight from the city as airstrikes killed 67 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

At least 67 dead in Israel airstrikes on Rafah refugee camp as two hostages rescued

Monday 12 February 2024 15:00 , Alexander Butler

67 dead in Israel airstrikes on Rafah refugee camp as two hostages rescued

White House says it will not support Israeli attack on Rafah without a ‘credible’ plan to protect civilians

Monday 12 February 2024 21:02 , Alexander Butler

White House will not support Israeli attack on Rafah without plan for civilians

Pro-Palestine protesters gather outside Downing Street after Rafah airstrikes

Monday 12 February 2024 21:00 , Alexander Butler

Pro-Palestine protesters gather outside Downing Street after Rafah airstrikes

US says Rafah strike should not impact hostage talks ahead of expected spy chiefs meeting

Monday 12 February 2024 20:57 , Alexander Butler

Israeli airstrikes in Rafah should not affect negotiations toward a deal between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas on the release of hostages, a U.S. official said on Monday, ahead of expected further talks between spy chiefs in Egypt.

Senior officials from the United States, Egypt, Israel and Qatar are expected to resume negotiations on Tuesday in Cairo to work on a three-phase deal framework that will see the release of hostages and achieve an extended pause, sources familiar with the matter said.

The framework was hammered out in Paris last month by CIA Director Bill Burns, his Israeli counterpart David Barnea of the Mossad, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al Thani, who also serves as foreign minister, and Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel.