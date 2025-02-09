Israel withdraws from key Gaza corridor as part of ceasefire deal
Israel says its forces have now withdrawn from a key Gaza corridor which means thousands of Gazans can now return home.
Senior figures in the intelligence community are warning Donald Trump against repeating what they view as one of the worst mistakes in U.S. foreign policy as he contemplates how to handle Ukraine’s war against Russia. “It will be the most tangible abandonment from the Trump foreign policy,” a former senior U.S. intelligence official told the Daily Beast. Trump, who said he could end the conflict in 24 hours, has yet to unveil the details of his plan to stop the war, which has now raged for almos
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem appeared to stumble over her words in an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday as she claimed Americans “can’t trust the government.” The State of the Union host quickly interrupted Noem to point out: “You are the government!” During the interview, Noem acknowledged that President Donald Trump had given Musk full access to sensitive data about American disaster victims at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., released a statement in response to President Donald Trump‘s announcement Friday that he plans to fire board members and name himself chair of the iconic institution. The Center explained that while the president does have the authority to replace board members, these actions would be unprecedented—and that it had not received any direct communication about the proposed changes. “There is nothing in the Center’s statute that
"We didn't vote for my husband to lose his government career and benefits."
"An earthquake of magnitude 7.0 or above could not have caused more carnage".
In a Friday video, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker seemingly throws shade at President Donald Trump, who renamed the Gulf of Mexico last month.
[Redacted] As President Donald Trump's anti-DEI agenda comes to bear on NASA, we're getting a revealing look at what his administration apparently considers to be too woke: women. In a directive sent out just days after Trump's inauguration, NASA personnel were commanded to excise all mentions of anything "specifically targeting" women on the space agency's public websites, 404 Media reports. "Per NASA HQ direction, we are required to scrub mentions of the following terms from our public sites b
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he is firing members of the board of trustees for the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and naming himself chairman.
The Wall Street Journal reports that the consumer confidence that accompanied President Donald Trump’s entry into office has eroded. The University of Michigan’s February report on consumer sentiment found that it fell by 5 percent, from 71.1 percent in January to 67.8 percent this month. Americans now expect inflation this year will be 4.3 percent, a 1 percent increase from last month. Morning Consult also found that consumer optimism is quickly fading. Consumers are worried about volatile deci
Donald Trump has “fired” Joe Biden. The president seemed to be reveling in his newly reclaimed powers when she shared in a Friday night Truth Social post that he has revoked his predecessor’s security clearances and canceled his daily intelligence briefings. Former presidents lose security clearance following the transition of power, but receive courtesy intel briefings in case their advice is needed on current affairs, according to the Center for Presidential Transition. However, there have bee
Donald Trump suggested the First Lady was willing to share him after Elon Musk declared his “straight man” love for the president on Friday. While apparently taking a break from his bid to remake the federal government, the tech billionaire confessed on X, “I love @realDonaldTrump as much as a straight man can love another man.” The amorous outburst has been viewed more than 35 million times (and counting).
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump followed through on his promise to punish South Africa by signing an executive order Friday stopping all aid to the country over what he called a human rights violation against a white minority group.
OTTAWA — Liberal leadership candidate Chrystia Freeland’s pitch to export liquefied natural gas (LNG) to allies is drawing skeptical reactions from those who say her government neglected the sector over the past decade.
For two weeks, America’s friends held their tongues, before Donald Trump’s controversial comments on Gaza forced many Western nations to speak out. He has left them in a difficult spot, however.
JD Vance, whose wife is the daughter of Indian immigrants, advocated Friday for the rehiring of a Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) engineer who was accused of posting “normalize Indian hate” on X. Vance acknowledged he disagreed with “some” of what 25-year-old Marko Elez had reportedly posted on a burner X account but said he does not think “stupid social media activity should ruin a kid’s life.” “So I say bring him back,” Vance said on X. “If he’s a bad dude or a terrible member of th
A President Donald Trump loyalist misgendered Rep. Sarah McBride (D-Del.), who is a transgender woman, on the House floor. While presiding over the House on Thursday, Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.) introduced McBride as “the gentleman from Delaware, Mr. McBride.” Rather than take the bait, however, she opted to eviscerate the Trump administration from a policy standpoint.
A host of MSNBC’s flagship weekend show suggested on Saturday that President Donald Trump picked former Senator Marco Rubio as secretary of state as an act of ritual humiliation. Former RNC Chair Michael Steele, who co-hosts MSNBC’s The Weekend, was chatting with Susan Del Percio, a GOP strategist, when the issue came up on Saturday morning’s broadcast. “I’ve always looked at Donald Trump selecting [Rubio] as a way to punk the hell out of him,” Steele said. “Because this is a guy who has a core.
LONDON (AP) — Ever since Winston Churchill coined the phrase in the wake of World War II, politicians have extolled the “special relationship” between the United States and Britain.
CAIRO (AP) — Egypt announced Sunday that it will host an emergency Arab summit on Feb. 27 to discuss “new and dangerous developments” after U.S. President Donald Trump proposed to resettle Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.