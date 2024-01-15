Israel: Woman killed, 12 hurt in suspected Palestinian car-ramming attack

The suspects switched between three cars during the attack, according to Israeli police

A 70-year-old woman has been killed and 12 other people injured in what police say was a terrorist attack in Israel.

They say two Palestinians from the occupied West Bank have been arrested over the incident in Raanana, about 20km (12.5 miles) north of Tel Aviv.

The suspects allegedly switched between three stolen vehicles and ran over pedestrians in different places.

The attack came as the war between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza passed the 100-day mark.

Israeli media reports say the woman who died was stabbed by one of the suspects before he and an accomplice took her car and used it to ram into people.

The attackers lost control of the car then stole a second car and continued driving into people, according to the reports.

Haaretz newspaper quoted an eyewitness as saying they "saw someone stab three people near the mall. [The attacker] stole a car and ran over other people."

It is unclear how the attackers were stopped and arrested. Police say both suspects came from the West Bank city of Hebron and that they had both entered Israel illegally.