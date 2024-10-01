Israeli air defenses in action as Iran launches missiles

STORY: :: Israeli air defenses intercept projectiles

over Tel Aviv as Iran fires a salvo of missiles

:: October 1, 2024

:: Amman, Jordan

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Iran had launched tens of missiles at Israel, and that if Israel retaliated Tehran's response would be "more crushing and ruinous".

A senior Iranian official later told Reuters that the order to launch missiles at Israel was made by the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Khamenei remains in a secure location, the senior official added.

The Israeli army said Israel's airspace was closed following the Iranian attack.

Reuters journalists saw missiles intercepted in the airspace of neighboring Jordan. Israeli army radio said nearly 200 missiles had been launched into Israel from Iran.

Earlier, the military had announced that any ballistic missile strike from Iran was expected to be widespread and told the public to shelter in safe rooms in the event of an attack.

Iran has vowed to retaliate following attacks that killed the top leadership of its Hezbollah allies in Lebanon.