Israeli air strike kills Hezbollah leader Nasrallah, robbing Iran of top ally

The Israeli military said on Saturday it had "eliminated" Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in a strike on the group’s headquarters in Beirut. Nasrallah's death is a major blow to both Hezbollah and Iran, depriving Tehran of an influential ally who helped build Hezbollah into the key ally in Iran's network of groups in the Arab world.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described Nasrallah’s killing as a necessary step toward “changing the balance of power in the region for years to come.”

“Nasrallah was not a terrorist, he was the terrorist,” Netanyahu said in a statement, warning of challenging days ahead.



