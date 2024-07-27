Israeli airstrike hits school sheltering people in Gaza, killing at least 30
Israeli airstrikes hit a school being used by displaced people in central Gaza on Saturday, killing dozens, as the country’s negotiators prepared to meet international mediators to discuss a proposed ceasefire. At least 30 people sheltering at a girls’ school in Deir Al-Balah were taken to hospital and pronounced dead, after a strike that Israel’s military said targeted a Hamas command and control centre used to store weapons and plan attacks.