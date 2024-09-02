Israeli airstrike kills cleaning worker, relative in southern Lebanon, sources say

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: United Nations peacekeepers (UNIFIL) look at the Lebanese-Israeli border

BEIRUT (Reuters) - An Israeli airstrike killed two civilians travelling in a car along Lebanon's southern coast on Monday, security sources said, including an employee of a cleaning company that is contracted by the United Nations peacekeeping force in Lebanon.

The force, known as UNIFIL, confirmed that a vehicle driven by the cleaning worker was hit by a strike near the southern Lebanon town of Naqoura, killing both the driver and passenger.

"UNIFIL deplores that so many people have been hurt or killed since 8 October. Attacks on civilians are violations of international humanitarian law. They must stop," said UNIFIL spokesperson Kandice Ardiel.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

The security sources said the strike was Israeli and that the two men travelling in the car were cousins. Lebanese armed group Hezbollah later said it had fired Katyusha rockets into Israeli territory in retaliation for the strike near Naqoura.

Nearly 140 civilians have been killed by Israeli bombardment of Lebanon since Oct. 8, when hostilities broke out between the Israeli military and Hezbollah in parallel with the war in Gaza.

In May, an Israeli strike on a village in southern Lebanon killed a technician contracted by a telecoms company to fix a phone tower.

(Reporting by Maya Gebeily, Editing by William Maclean)

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Some Lebanese who fear war is coming have an unusual backup plan: Moving to Syria

    Residents of Beirut's southern suburbs have been scrambling to make contingency plans since an Israeli airstrike on an apartment building in a busy neighborhood killed a top Hezbollah commander and touched off fears of a full-scale war. For most, that means moving in with relatives or renting homes in Christian, Druze or Sunni-majority areas of Lebanon that are generally considered safer than the Shiite-majority areas where the Hezbollah militant group has its main operations and base of support. Although Syria is in its 14th year of civil war, active fighting has long been frozen in much of the country. Lebanese citizens, who can cross the border without a visa, regularly visit Damascus.

  • Two people killed in Israeli airstrike on car in Naqoura, southern Lebanon

    Lebanon’s Health Ministry said on Monday that two people were killed in an Israeli strike on a car in the southern coastal town of Naqoura. The ministry did not disclose further details. However, Israel has often announced attacks targeting Hezbollah militants and their allies while in their vehicles in targeted drone strikes.

  • Inmate missing from Lincoln correctional facility, officials say

    Authorities are searching for a missing inmate from a Lincoln correctional facility, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

  • Starlink tells Brazil regulator it will not comply with X suspension

    Elon Musk-controlled satellite internet provider Starlink has told Brazil's telecom regulator Anatel it will not comply with a court order to block social media platform X in the country until its local accounts are unfrozen. Anatel confirmed the information to Reuters on Monday after its head Carlos Baigorri told Globo TV it had received a note from Starlink, which has more than 200,000 customers in Brazil, and passed it onto Brazil's top court. Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes last week ordered all telecom providers in the country to shut down X, which is also owned by billionaire Musk, for lacking a legal representative in Brazil.

  • Canada's transport minister to meet with Via Rail after passengers stranded 10 hours

    OTTAWA — Canada's transport minister said he is determined to get to the bottom of a recent train delay that left Via Rail passengers stranded for about 10 hours in Quebec over the long weekend.

  • Trump Roasted After His Most Head-Spinning Attack On Kamala Harris Yet

    Critics hit the former president with a harsh reminder of his own recent history.

  • 'Are You Seriously This Stupid?': Legal Minds Nail Trump After Fox News 'Confession'

    The former president's latest defense backfires on social media.

  • If China wants Taiwan it should also take back land from Russia, president says

    If China's claims on Taiwan are about territorial integrity then it should also take back land from Russia signed over by the last Chinese dynasty in the 19th century, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te said in an interview with Taiwanese media. China views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control. Taiwan's government rejects those claims, saying only the island's people can decide their future.

  • Trump advisor gets testy with Fox News host over infanticide false claims and debate mics

    Corey Lewandowski pushed the false claims that Democrats are in favor of abortion after a baby is born, also known as infanticide

  • Trump Tests Out Wild Ivanka Claims on Moms for Liberty Crowd

    Donald Trump tested a few new claims about his daughter Ivanka Trump’s role in his presidential administration during a “fireside chat” with Moms for Liberty on Friday night in Washington D.C. In a wide-ranging conversation with co-founder Tiffany Justice—which covered transgender rights, Trump’s Scottish heritage, and Elon Musk—the former president claimed Ivanka gave up “making so much money” on her shoe line to take on a serious role in his administration. “It was so hot,” he said about her s

  • Trump Praises Authoritarian Viktor Orbán and Even Republicans Are Concerned

    The Hungarian prime minister has visited Trump in Florida twice this year and boasted that he has influence over Trump's policy proposals

  • Opinion: Tom Cotton’s Staggering, Shameful Hypocrisy Over Trump’s Arlington Debacle

    In his 2019 memoir, Sacred Duty: A Soldier’s Tour at Arlington National Cemetery, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) recounts the 16 months, beginning in early 2007, he spent as an Army officer assigned to The Old Guard, the fabled unit that oversees a grassy expanse made holy by American heroes.During this time, Cotton periodically filled in for his commanding officer and personally supervised several interments in Arlington National Cemetery’s Section 60, where the dead from the wars in Afghanistan and Ir

  • Tim Walz’s brother donated to Trump in 2016. Now he’s ‘100% opposed’ to his sibling’s political ideology

    Jeff Walz even went as far as to hint that he would be open to publicly endorsing Trump in the presidential race

  • Scaramucci on Trump abortion stance: ‘He’s in trouble, he knows it’

    Ex-White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci said Friday in an interview that when it comes to former President Trump’s “contradictory” stance on the issue of abortion, he knows “he’s in trouble.” “He’s done a very good job of the last nine years of saying two contradictory things at the exact same time and giving enough…

  • Trump Tells Fox News He Had ‘Every Right’ to Meddle With 2020 Election

    Donald Trump told ally Mark Levin that he had “every right” to interfere with the 2020 election in comments aired on Fox News on Sunday.Trump was talking to the host of Life, Liberty and Levin to spruik his latest book in part two of the pre-recorded interview. At one point, Levin discusses the former president’s legal troubles and the Department of Justice’s intentions to “keep smearing you”; notably Jack Smith’s revival of the DOJ’s federal election interference case.“It’s so crazy that my pol

  • ‘Moving in the Dark’: Hamas Documents Show Tunnel Battle Strategy

    TEL AVIV, Israel — Hamas’ handbook for underground combat describes, in meticulous detail, how to navigate in darkness, move stealthily beneath the Gaza Strip and fire automatic weapons in confined spaces for maximum lethality. Battlefield commanders were even instructed to time, down to the second, how long it took their fighters to move between various points underground. The 2019 manual, which was seized by Israeli forces and reviewed by The New York Times, was part of a yearslong effort by H

  • Trump issues statement from Gold Star families defending Arlington Cemetery visit and ripping Harris

    ATLANTA (AP) — Donald Trump's campaign issued a statement Sunday from the Gold Star military families who invited him to Arlington National Cemetery as they defended the Republican presidential nominee and insisted that Vice President Kamala Harris is the candidate politicizing fallen U.S. service members.

  • Ukraine carries out one of its biggest-ever drone attacks on Russia

    Ukraine launched one of its biggest-ever drone attacks on Russia over the weekend, hitting a refinery and power station deep inside the country, according to videos posted on social media and geolocated by CNN.

  • Trump’s ‘The Apprentice’ Legal Threats Prove Fake News As Film’s Telluride Screening Starts; U.S. Release Looms

    EXCLUSIVE: When it comes to The Apprentice film screening Saturday night at the Telluride Film Festival, Donald Trump has proved again to be all bluster, no bite. The former president’s campaign may have sent out a vitriolic cease-and-desist letter earlier this year after its debut at the Cannes Film Festival and threatened legal action against …

  • Russia says it will change nuclear doctrine because of Western role in Ukraine

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia will make changes to its doctrine on the use of nuclear weapons in response to what it regards as Western escalation in the war in Ukraine, state media quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Sunday. The existing nuclear doctrine, set out in a decree by President Vladimir Putin in 2020, says Russia may use nuclear weapons in the event of a nuclear attack by an enemy or a conventional attack that threatens the existence of the state. Some hawks among Russia's military analysts have urged Putin to lower the threshold for nuclear use in order to "sober up" Russia's enemies in the West.