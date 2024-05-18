Israeli army shows aid arriving through pier into Gaza

STORY: :: Israeli army clips show aid arriving into Gaza

through a pier built by the US military

:: Released May 18, 2024

:: Gaza

:: The pier was pre-assembled at the Israeli

port of Ashdod and moved to Gaza Thursday

This delivery takes place as Israel comes under growing global pressure to allow more supplies into the besieged coastal enclave, where it is at war with Palestinian militants Hamas and a famine looms.

The temporary floating pier was pre-assembled at the Israeli port of Ashdod and moved into place on Thursday on the shore of Gaza, which lacks port infrastructure of its own. No U.S. troops went ashore, the Pentagon's Central Command said.

The Hamas-run government media office in Gaza accused Washington of "trying to improve its ugly image" with the pier. In line with comments by the U.N., humanitarian groups and Washington itself, Hamas said the U.S. pier wasn't enough to meet the humanitarian needs and demanded greater aid shipments to the enclave by land.