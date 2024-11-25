Ceasefire deal with Hezbollah agreed by Israeli security cabinet, Netanyahu's office says
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security cabinet has approved a ceasefire deal with Hezbollah, his office has said.
Rudy Giuliani was rebuked by a federal judge on Tuesday after the former New York City mayor interrupted a court hearing, pleading he could not pay his bills because two Georgia election workers to whom he owes $148 million have tied up his assets. Giuliani, once a personal lawyer for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, spoke ahead of a January trial to determine which assets he must surrender to Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea Moss. The two election workers won the $148 million verdict from a jury in Washington, D.C. after accusing Giuliani of destroying their reputations by lying that they tried to help steal the 2020 U.S. presidential election from Trump.
The tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada will apply to "ALL products coming into the United States, and its ridiculous Open Borders," the president-elect wrote.
The New York Times reporter responded to footage of Pam Bondi, the president-elect’s pick for attorney general.
An exchange over the idea of Musk buying the network took a turn.
"Nothing’s making me feel better than the fact that Donald Trump finally got his own Donald Trump,” said the “Late Night” host.
Even the "probably super-MAGA” ones, said Olivia Troye.
Trump was not hired to gut the Justice Department, abolish the FBI, pardon the Jan. 6 insurrectionists, weaken our intelligence agencies, eliminate the Department of Education or “go wild on health.”
Jeh Johnson explained why Trump's major campaign promise "could not happen" in his lifetime.
"When my mother asked the two girls, they told my mom that they would no longer be attending any family functions, including Christmas and Thanksgiving. This created a sh**show on an epic scale."
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is calling on the Liberal government to go back to the drawing board after learning that the Working Canadians Rebate won't apply to many seniors, people with disabilities and recent graduates.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced last week that his government plans to lift the GST from some essential goods for two months to offer Canadians some relief from cost-of-living pressures.He also said his government plans to send $250 rebate cheques to Canadians who worked in
The 130-year-old guitar maker alleges that the instruments infringe on its design trademarks, particularly the famous Les Paul model.
OTTAWA — The federal government is hoping a temporary break on GST will address a "vibecession" that has gripped Canadians, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said Monday.
President-elect Donald Trump’s “border czar” claimed Monday that he will throw the mayor of Denver, Colorado in prison if his city resists Trump’s efforts to deport millions of immigrants from the United States. “Me and the Denver mayor, we agree on one thing: he’s willing to go to jail, I’m willing to put him in jail,” Tom Homan said in an appearance on Fox News' Hannity. Homan was responding to an interview last week in which Mayor Mike Johnston told Denverite he would summon local police to b
The former president also reacted to Trump's Cabinet picks.
Two B-52 Stratofortress bombers of the United States were intercepted by two Russian SU-27 fighter jets near Russia's Baltic Sea exclave of Kaliningrad on Monday, a U.S. official said on Tuesday. The U.S. bombers were in the Baltic Sea region to train together with their NATO ally Finland, which shares a 1,340 km (833 mile) border with Russia, amid escalating tensions stemming from Western backing for Ukraine to counter Russia's invasion.
A top NATO military official on Monday urged businesses to be prepared for a wartime scenario and adjust their production and distribution lines accordingly, in order to be less vulnerable to blackmail from countries such as Russia and China. "If we can make sure that all crucial services and goods can be delivered no matter what, then that is a key part of our deterrence," the chair of NATO's military committee, Dutch Admiral Rob Bauer, said in Brussels. Speaking at an event of the European Policy Centre think tank, he described deterrence as going far beyond military capability alone, since all available instruments could and would be used in war.
The president-elect was driving a buggy around his Trump International Golf Club at West Palm Beach when he spotted the girl
The rant came soon after a new NYT report revealed Trump’s aide Natalie Harp had sent him a series of passionate letters, declaring in one: ‘You are all that matters to me’
The Tesla billionaire and co-head of the Department of Government Efficiency says he wants workers in the office five days a week.
