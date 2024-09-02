Israeli court has ruled that the general strike should end, as thousands march

Protests in Israel are intensifying against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with a general strike already underway. Last night, hundreds of thousands took to the streets after Israel recovered the bodies of six hostages killed by Hamas. These were the largest demonstrations in 18 months, with half a million people protesting in Tel Aviv and other cities. There's growing frustration among Israelis as the conflict drags on with no resolution in sight. Many now believe Netanyahu is the key obstacle to a deal that could bring the hostages home.