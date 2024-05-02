Israeli Eurovision contestant ‘must not leave hotel room’ amid safety fears

Eden Golan originally wanted to sing a song called 'October Rain' but was told it was too political - AFP

The Israeli contestant in next week’s Eurovision song contest in Sweden has been told not to leave her hotel room due to security concerns.

Organisers are expecting pro-Palestinian demonstrations at Eurovision next week, prompting Israel’s Shin Bet security service to issue the advice to Eden Golan, 20.

Expressen, a Swedish newspaper, reported that she has been asked to only leave the hotel for official Eurovision events.

Ms Golan was initially due to perform her song “October Rain,” a title alluding to the October 7 Hamas massacre, but was asked to amend her submission as organisers said it was too politically charged. She will instead perform a new version called “Hurricane.”

Britain's Olly Alexander is among contestants to publicly call for a Gaza ceasefire - Christine Olsson

In a recent interview in Tel Aviv, Ms Golan said she was “super excited” about performing at Eurovision on May 7 despite the controversy.

“I’ve been getting a lot of support and haven’t really seen any negative comments regarding the song,” she told AFP news agency.

However, she has spoken of her shock at the original version of the song being deemed too political by Eurovision chiefs. “I was kind of shocked when the European Broadcasting Union didn’t approve the song...I don’t think the first version was political,” she said.

Protesters have been calling for singers and audiences to boycott Eurovision - REMKO DE WAAL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

In a later post on Instagram, she wrote: “As I begin this journey, I’m filled with so many emotions — excitement, anticipation, a little nervous, but most important the desire of wanting to put on the best performance I know I can.”

The Eurovision song contest in Malmo will be held under tight security due to the prospect of pro-Palestinian protests. It starts next Tuesday, with the grand final due to be held on the following Saturday.

Her presence at the contest has also caused controversy within Sweden, where 1,000 artists called for her to be banned from taking part, as did 1,4000 Finish arts industry workers in a petition.

Britain will be represented by Olly Alexander, 33, from Harrogate, the lead singer of the chart-topping band Years & Years. He will be performing his song “Dizzy,” which was released on March 1.