Israeli fire kills 11 Palestinians as tanks roll into central Gaza camp

Nidal al-Mughrabi
·3 min read
Israeli tank enters into the Gaza Strip at the Kerem Shalom crossing

By Nidal al-Mughrabi

CAIRO (Reuters) - Israeli forces sent tanks into the western side of Gaza's Nuseirat camp on Monday in a new incursion into the enclave's central area, and Palestinian medics said Israeli military strikes had killed at least 11 people since Sunday night.

Residents said Israeli tanks opened fire as they rolled into that sector of the camp, one of the Gaza Strip's eight historic refugee sites, causing panic among the population and displaced families.

One resident, Zaik Mohammad, said the tanks' advance was a complete surprise.

"Some people couldn't leave and remained trapped inside their homes, appealing to be allowed out, while others rushed out with whatever they could carry as they fled," Mohammad, 25, who lives one kilometer away from the targeted area, told Reuters via a chat app.

With the war in Gaza now in its 14th month, Israel is focusing its operations in the north and centre in what it says is a campaign to stop Hamas militants waging attacks and to prevent them from regrouping.

Tens of thousands of Palestinian residents have been told to evacuate the areas, fueling fears that they may never be allowed to return.

The already slim chances of a ceasefire receded further at the weekend when mediator Qatar said it was suspending its efforts until both Israel and Hamas showed greater willingness to reach an agreement.

In attacks overnight and into Monday, medics said seven people were killed in Nuseirat in two separate Israeli airstrikes, one that hit a tent encampment.

In the northern Gaza town of Beit Lahiya, where Israeli forces have operated since Oct. 5, medics said four people were killed in an Israeli airstrike.

At Kamal Adwan Hospital near Beit Lahiya, medics said Israeli fire from a drone wounded three medical workers in the facility.

There was no Israeli comment on Monday's violence.

The Israeli military said it killed a senior commander of the Islamic Jihad group, an ally of Hamas, Mohammad Abu Skhail, in a strike on Saturday at a command center inside a compound that previously served as a school in Gaza City. Palestinian medics said the attack killed six people.

HOSPITAL SIEGE

Israeli forces have besieged the three hospitals in and around Jabalia for several weeks and hospital officials have refused orders to evacuate the facilities or leave their patients unattended despite the lack of food, medical, and fuel supplies.

The Israeli military accuses Hamas of exploiting Gaza's civilian population for military purposes, a charge the militant group denies.

The army sent tanks into Beit Lahiya, Beit Hanoun, and Jabalia camp in northern Gaza over a month ago. It said it had killed hundreds of militants in Jabalia and around it since the raids began.

The armed wings of Hamas and the Islamic Jihad said their fighters carried out ambushes, mortar fire, and anti-tank rocket attacks, claiming to have killed many Israeli soldiers in recent weeks.

On Monday, the Israeli military said it had expanded the "humanitarian zone" in the enclave. It also said it would allow more tents, shelter materials, food, water, and medical supplies to enter.

Its forces "will continue to work to achieve the war's objectives, including dismantling Hamas and returning all the abductees," it said.

Palestinian and United Nations officials say there are no safe areas in the enclave, home to more than 2.1 million people and now largely in ruins.

The war erupted on Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas gunmen attacked Israeli communities, killing around 1,200 people and seizing another 253 hostages, by Israeli tallies. Israel's military campaign has leveled much of Gaza and killed around 43,500 Palestinians, Gaza health officials say.

(Reporting and writing by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Latest Stories

  • Donald Trump Banned From Nation’s Secrets by Defying Ethics Laws

    President-elect Donald Trump’s return to the White House could be a bumpy ride because he has not pledged to avoid conflicts of interest, among other ethical concerns, while in office. The New York Times reported that Trump’s transition team missed the Oct. 1 deadline to submit an ethics plan in accordance with the Presidential Transition Act. What’s more is NYT reported that Trump’s assembled transition team has refused to participate in the established transition process, usually beginning mon

  • Nikki Haley responds to Trump’s announcement that she’s not welcome back in his second administration

    Trump publicly batted down Haley and Pompeo as he plans his future cabinet

  • Trump Tells GOP to Bypass Senate Confirmation Process, Block Biden Judicial Appointments

    Despite an incoming Republican majority, Trump wants new party leadership to agree to recess appointments

  • Iran has developed fentanyl-based chemical weapons

    Iran seems to have weaponized the pharmaceutical fentanyl. It may have given these chemical weapons to Hamas and Hezbollah to use against Israel.

  • Trump in phone call advised Putin not to escalate in Ukraine - Washington Post

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President-elect Donald Trump spoke on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday and discussed the war in Ukraine, the Washington Post reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. Trump advised Putin not to escalate the war in Ukraine and reminded him of "Washington's sizeable military presence in Europe", the Post reported. During the election campaign, Trump said he would find a solution to end the war "within a day," but did not explain how he would do so.

  • Even Fox News Can’t Let Lara Trump Get Away With Ridiculous Attack on Harris

    Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump attacked Democrats for “constant mudslinging” on Sunday before immediately turning around and dismissing her father-in-law’s swearing, racism and petty personal attacks as simply “who he’s always been.” President-elect Donald Trump‘s daugher-in-law, married to his son Eric, appeared on Fox New’s Media Buzz, where she claimed Democrats tried to “insult” voters into supporting them in the run-up to last week’s election. “They got to a level of just

  • Trump’s Former National Security Adviser Offers Sage Advice

    John Bolton imparted some words of wisdom for Donald Trump’s next national security adviser. Trump is currently in the process of putting a varied team together for his second term, with his son Don Jr. implying that admission to the cabinet relies on blind adherence to the soon-to-be president’s “message.” Bolton held the post of national security adviser to Trump before being fired in 2019, and shared his list of must-dos on CNN on Friday.

  • ‘There Can Only Be One’: CNN Hosts Predict Major Falling Out Between Elon Musk and Donald Trump

    Kara Swisher has predicted a battle between tech billionaire Elon Musk and President-elect Donald Trump in which only one man will remain standing. Musk played a major role in Trump‘s campaign, from his America PAC to his X rants, with his support culminating in rumors of a promotion to Trump’s cabinet. Swisher, however, judged that both men saw themselves as the head honcho, and that this belief would lead to a major dissolution of their relationship, with Trump inevitably coming out on top.

  • Economists say Trump could give Americans the very thing they voted against

    Trump's campaign promises of broad-based tariffs, mass deportations, and lower taxes are seen fueling a new era of inflation in the US.

  • Trump Hiring Drama Begins as He Shuns Two Key MAGA Figures

    President-elect Donald Trump barred ex-Cabinet officials Nikki Haley and Mike Pompeo from his new administration in a Truth Social post on Saturday, opting for retribution over unity in one of his first transition announcements. By blocking both of them—one a former presidential primary rival, the other a man with presidential ambitions who has criticized Trump in the past—the incoming president has stayed true to a quest of prioritizing loyalty over all else when building out his second adminis

  • Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor to remain at post as some call for her to step down

    Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor has made clear she has no plans to step down, according to people close to her, despite calls from some on the left that President Joe Biden should be allowed to try to name a successor before President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

  • Former U.S. commerce secretary says he 'can't imagine' Trump would tax Canadian energy

    As the world prepares for U.S. president-elect Donald Trump to impose a global tariff when he takes office in January, his former commerce secretary says he "can't imagine" Trump would want to tax Canadian energy.Wilbur Ross, a billionaire investor who served in Trump's cabinet from 2017 to 2021, said on Rosemary Barton Live that taxing Canadian energy would "raise [U.S.] costs and not help anything with more American jobs.""We import a lot of energy from Canada," Ross told CBC's chief political

  • CNBC Host Fumes At Anthony Scaramucci, Asks If He's 'Embarrassed' By His Trump Take

    Joe Kernen wasn't having it with the former White House communications director after he knocked Donald Trump's rhetoric.

  • Trump says Haley, Pompeo will not join second administration

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President-elect Donald Trump said on Saturday that former Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will not be asked to join his administration. "I will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley, or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to join the Trump Administration, which is currently in formation," Trump posted on social media.

  • CNN Corners Jim Jordan Into Admitting Election was ‘Free and Fair’ in Heated Exchange

    CNN’s Dana Bash pushed Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) to admit the 2024 election was “free and fair”—though questioned why the GOP could do so only after Donald Trump won while letting false claims of election fraud run rampant when he lost in 2020. Bash asked the Ohio congressman on Sunday’s State of the Union to answer for his party‘s repeated suggestions of election fraud during the 2020 election, a thread that became a party focal point due to Trump’s repeated false assertion that he won the 2020 el

  • Democrat Ruben Gallego wins Senate race against Kari Lake, according to Decision Desk

    Democratic lawmaker Ruben Gallego has won the race for Senate against the Republican candidate and former Phoenix TV anchor Kari Lake, according to Decision Desk. Ruben Gallego’s top priorities include reproductive rights and providing access to abortion procedures. He supports ending the filibuster, in part to codify Roe v. Wade.

  • Kamala Harris’ ‘The View’ Interview Was Key Mistake of Campaign, James Carville Says | Video

    The Democratic strategist argues the vice president's response to a question on differences with Biden sunk her chances The post Kamala Harris’ ‘The View’ Interview Was Key Mistake of Campaign, James Carville Says | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Fox News: Trump Will ‘Bring in Some Bleach’ to Remove ‘Trusted’ Career Politicians from Next Cabinet

    Fox News analyst Nicole Saphier predicted that Donald Trump would turn his back on the pros for his next cabinet. The contributor claimed that the reason for his cabinet’s “high turnover” during his first term was a reliance on “career politicians,” and that he wouldn’t make the same mistake again. “The good news about 2024 is we have a strong Republican bench of people that he can call to the White House and will do a tremendous job,” Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell kicked off the se

  • Scale of Russia's losses in Ukraine revealed - as head of UK's armed forces insists country is ready for war

    Russia lost more than 1,500 soldiers a day, killed or wounded, fighting in Ukraine last month, the head of the UK armed forces has revealed.

  • Israel’s Netanyahu acknowledges pager attack, says he sees ‘eye-to-eye’ with Trump on Iran

    Israel has for the first time confirmed that it was behind the operation in September to detonate hundreds of pagers used by Hezbollah in Lebanon.