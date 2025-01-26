Israeli fire kills one person as hundreds of residents try to return to south Lebanon

This picture taken from Lebanon's southern village of Shaqra on January 25, 2025 shows Israeli army soldiers by a humvee and a four-wheel-drive vehicle at the entrance of the village of Houla along the border with Israel in south Lebanon.

One person has been killed and 17 wounded in separate incidents on Sunday after Israeli troops reportedly opened fire on residents trying to return to their homes in southern Lebanon. Israeli forces remain on the ground despite the end of the 60-day withdrawal period stipulated in the ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah.

Israeli fire killed one person in the southern Lebanon border village of Houla on Sunday, the Lebanese health ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said that nine people were injured in Houla, while eight others were wounded in Kfar Kila as residents sought to return to homes in the border area where Israeli forces remained on the ground.

Israel said on Friday it intended to keep troops on the ground beyond the Sunday deadline stipulated in the US-brokered ceasefire that halted last year's war with the Iran-backed Hezbollah. Israel did not say how long its forces would remain.

The deal stipulated that Israeli forces should withdraw from south Lebanon as Hezbollah's weapons and fighters were removed from the area and the Lebanese army deployed, within in a 60-day period which ended on Sunday morning.

The Israeli military said it was looking into the report.

