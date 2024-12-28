Israeli forces detain director of north Gaza hospital, health officials say

A file photo showing Kamal Adwan Hospital director Hossam Abu Safiyeh being treated by colleagues for his injuries following an Israeli strike that hit the medical compound in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, late on November 23, 2024.

Israeli forces have detained the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza for interrogation alongside dozens of other medical staff, the health ministry in the Hamas-run enclave said Saturday. The WHO has said that the hospital has been put out of service by an Israeli raid.

Gaza health officials said on Saturday that Israeli forces detained the director of a hospital in the north, which the World Health Organization said was put out of service by an Israeli raid.

"The occupation forces have taken dozens of the medical staff from Kamal Adwan Hospital to a detention centre for interrogation, including the director, Hossam Abu Safiyeh," the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said in a statement.

The Gaza civil defence agency also reported that Abu Safiyeh had been detained, adding that the agency's director for the north, Ahmed Hassan al-Kahlout was among those held.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The occupation has completely destroyed the medical, humanitarian, and civil defence systems in the north, rendering them useless," Mahmud Bassal, spokesman for the civil defence agency, told AFP.

On Friday, the Israeli military said it had launched an operation in the area of Kamal Adwan Hospital, alleging the facility was a "key stronghold for terrorist organisations".

Palestinian militant group Hamas denied its militants were present in the hospital, and charged that Israeli forces had stormed the facility on Friday.



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

Israeli forces raid north Gaza hospital, forcibly removing staff and patients

Israeli strikes kill dozens in Gaza, including hospital staff and journalists