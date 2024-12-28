Israeli forces detain director of north Gaza hospital, health officials say

NEWS WIRES
·1 min read
A file photo showing Kamal Adwan Hospital director Hossam Abu Safiyeh being treated by colleagues for his injuries following an Israeli strike that hit the medical compound in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, late on November 23, 2024.

Israeli forces have detained the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza for interrogation alongside dozens of other medical staff, the health ministry in the Hamas-run enclave said Saturday. The WHO has said that the hospital has been put out of service by an Israeli raid.

Gaza health officials said on Saturday that Israeli forces detained the director of a hospital in the north, which the World Health Organization said was put out of service by an Israeli raid.

"The occupation forces have taken dozens of the medical staff from Kamal Adwan Hospital to a detention centre for interrogation, including the director, Hossam Abu Safiyeh," the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said in a statement.

The Gaza civil defence agency also reported that Abu Safiyeh had been detained, adding that the agency's director for the north, Ahmed Hassan al-Kahlout was among those held.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The occupation has completely destroyed the medical, humanitarian, and civil defence systems in the north, rendering them useless," Mahmud Bassal, spokesman for the civil defence agency, told AFP.

On Friday, the Israeli military said it had launched an operation in the area of Kamal Adwan Hospital, alleging the facility was a "key stronghold for terrorist organisations".

Palestinian militant group Hamas denied its militants were present in the hospital, and charged that Israeli forces had stormed the facility on Friday.


Read more on FRANCE 24 English

Read also:
Israeli forces raid north Gaza hospital, forcibly removing staff and patients
Israeli strikes kill dozens in Gaza, including hospital staff and journalists

Latest Stories

  • Canadian Lawmaker Scorches Trump's Holiday 'Rage Rot' Against His Country

    Charlie Angus, a member of Canada's Parliament, slammed the U.S. president-elect over his "deranged" Christmas message for the neighboring nation.

  • All-Out MAGA Civil War Engulfs Trump Already

    Well, that didn’t take long. The logic-twisting alliance between Silicon Valley’s new oligarchs and the home-spun patriotism at the heart of the Republican grassroots movement is shattering before our very eyes. MAGA stalwarts like Laura Loomer and Matt Gaetz are already turning their fire on the tech bros who helped bankroll Donald Trump’s comeback bid for the White House before he is even sworn in as president for a second time.

  • CNN Pundit Has Pretty Convincing Take on What Started MAGA Civil War

    A MAGA civil war started by Donald Trump’s government efficiency advisor Vivek Ramaswamy declaring war on American culture has a simple explanation, according to CNN’s resident Republican: bullying. In a post on social media platform X analyzing why “top tech companies hire foreign-born and first-generation engineers over ‘native’ Americans,” Ramaswamy argued that “American culture has venerated mediocrity over excellence for way too long,” celebrating jocks and prom queens over the valedictoria

  • Trump says Bill Gates asked to meet in apparent message to Musk

    In a message that appeared to be intended as a private communication to Elon Musk, President-elect Donald Trump said in a social media post Friday that Microsoft founder Bill Gates had asked to meet with him

  • Musk says ‘hateful unrepentant racists’ must be removed from Republican Party as visa feud deepens

    ‘They will absolutely be the downfall of the Republican Party if they are not removed,’ Tesla and SpaceX tycoon warns

  • Fallen Syrian Dictator’s Wife Said to Be Fighting for Life

    The family drama surrounding fallen Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad took a new twist Thursday as his wife was reported to be facing a “50/50″ cancer battle. The Daily Telegraph of London reported that Asma al-Assad is “severely ill” from acute myeloid leukemia, a cancer which she had been first reported to have fought in May. Her father had told the Daily Beast Monday that she is “receiving the best treatment possible,” but had not suggested the illness was a significant danger to her survival.

  • Mar-a-Lago wedding? Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt reveal they’re engaged

    Hannity popped the question at their home church over the holiday, the couple announced

  • Chuck Schumer Reveals Stealth Dem Plan to Block MAGA Revolution

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has revealed the Democratic Party’s secret weapon in fighting a rearguard action against Donald Trump’s MAGA offensive. The Democrats are holding onto one last hope after a disastrous election in which they lost control of the White House and both chambers of Congress. For the past four years, President Joe Biden, Schumer, and his colleagues on the Senate Judiciary Committee have been quietly stacking the federal judiciary with liberal-minded judges knowing t

  • Don Jr. Parades New Girlfriend at Mar-a-Lago Family Christmas Dinner

    Donald Trump Jr. showed off his new girlfriend, socialite Bettina Anderson, at the Trump family’s Mar-a-Lago Christmas dinner. Photos shared by the X account @patriottakes show the couple dining alongside the president-elect, first lady-in-waiting Melania, and their son Barron at the private Palm Beach club. While Anderson appeared festive in a red dress, Trump Jr.‘s ex-fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, was nowhere to be seen. Reports of Guilfoyle and Trump Jr.‘s split emerged as the oldest of the pr

  • Another MAGA Rep Calls on Congress to Release ‘Sexual Slush Fund’ Claims List

    Another MAGA representative has joined former Rep. Matt Gaetz and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in calling for the release of the “congressional sexual slush fund list” of lawmakers who have used taxpayer dollars to settle sexual harassment claims. “Congress has secretly paid out more than $17 million of your money to quietly settle charges of harassment (sexual and other forms) in congressional offices. Do you think we should release the names of the representatives? I do,” Kentucky Rep. Thomas M

  • LeBlanc and Joly offer little details about visit with Trump's team in Florida

    OTTAWA — Two senior members of the federal cabinet were in Florida Friday pushing Canada's new $1.3 billion border plan with members of Donald Trump's transition team, a day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau himself appeared to finally push back at the president-elect over his social media posts about turning Canada into the 51st state.

  • Relatives of Bashar Assad arrested as they tried to fly out of Lebanon, officials say

    BEIRUT (AP) — The wife and daughter of one of deposed Syrian president Bashar Assad ’s cousins were arrested Friday at the Beirut airport, where they attempted to fly out with allegedly forged passports, Lebanese judicial and security officials said. Assad’s uncle departed the day before.

  • Opinion - A truce with Russia could lead to ultimate Ukrainian victory

    The collapse of the Russian regime is more real than many experts think.

  • North Korean soldier captured by Ukraine as it says Russia is trying to hide Pyongyang's losses

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier this month that Russia was trying to "conceal losses" of North Korean troops fighting against Ukraine.

  • Top Dem Slams Harris for Using ‘Egregiously Weird’ Words

    Democratic rising star Brian Schatz has slammed Kamala Harris and other members of his party for being “egregiously weird sounding.” In an interview with Politico, the Hawaii senator warned that using terms from the academic world is a surefire way to alienate the average American–and suggested it was done to satisfy noisy “advocacy” groups rather than go after voters. Instead, he said, Democrats have to say things in the most popular way they can to reach the maximum number of voters.

  • Syria arrests top official who sentenced thousands to death in Sednaya, report claims

    The hunt for the former head of the military judiciary under long-time ruler Bashar al-Assad, Mohammed Kanjou al-Hassan, sparked deadly clashes in the west of the country between al-Assad loyalists and government security officials.View on euronews

  • Israeli troops burn north Gaza hospital after forcibly removing staff and patients, officials say

    DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli troops stormed one of the last hospitals operating in the northernmost part of Gaza on Friday, forcing many of the staff and patients out of the facility, the territory’s health ministry said.

  • Trump wants federal workers back in the office. It may be a tall task.

    President-elect Donald Trump warned federal employees last week that they must return to the office - or else “they’re going to be dismissed.” The threat was the latest and loudest signal yet that Trump, his allies and Republicans in Congress are committed to ending a remote-work culture that became widespread for the civil service of 2.3 million during the coronavirus pandemic but that many conservatives now decry as an outdated taxpayer-funded perk that has hurt performance across the governme

  • Ukraine war shows NATO's biggest problem isn't its strategy, think tank argues

    NATO's strategy is sound but its allies lack the arsenals and manufacturing needed to carry it out in a long war, a new report found.

  • Elon Musk causes stir with post insulting American tech workers, supporting H-1B visas

    Trump administration adviser Elon Musk angered MAGA supporters with his approval of a social media post sarcastically explaining that immigrants are needed for tech jobs because U.S. workers aren’t qualified enough. Using the X social media platform owned by Musk, an account called Autism Capital summed up the debate over H-1B visas allowing U.S. employers to hire foreign workers in ...